Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.7%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JCPB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|6.86%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|3.24%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|4.87%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|7.72%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|8.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|JCPB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.63%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|2.75%
|2020
|3.0%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|9.03%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|JCPB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.7%
|-15.5%
|5.1%
|97.33%
|1 Yr
|-7.4%
|-16.1%
|164.5%
|91.33%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|3.23%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JCPB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.63%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|2.85%
|2020
|3.0%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|9.03%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|JCPB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCPB % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.13 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|47.99%
|Number of Holdings
|1266
|1
|17234
|27.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.4 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|80.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.65%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|84.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPB % Rank
|Bonds
|89.01%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|85.45%
|Cash
|8.77%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|17.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.20%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|24.40%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|26.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|98.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|89.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPB % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.92%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|73.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|74.18%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|82.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|77.47%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.47%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|76.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.37%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPB % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|25.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|97.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPB % Rank
|Securitized
|43.44%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|19.50%
|Corporate
|30.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.43%
|Government
|17.56%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|69.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.84%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|24.40%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.10%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|98.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPB % Rank
|US
|83.91%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|65.71%
|Non US
|5.10%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|78.19%
|JCPB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|84.35%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|69.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|37.19%
|JCPB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JCPB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JCPB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|81.13%
|JCPB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCPB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.32%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|3.72%
|JCPB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JCPB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCPB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.02%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|30.58%
|JCPB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2019
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2019
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2019
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Norelli has managed the Fund since its inception and is an employee of the JPMIM since 2012. As part of that responsibility, the portfolio managers establish and monitor the overall duration, yield curve, and sector allocation strategies for the Fund. Mr. Norelli is a portfolio manager within the GFICC’s investment team, where he focuses on multi-asset class portfolios, asset allocation, macroeconomic strategy, and global market dynamics.Prior to joining JPMIM in 2012, Andrew was at Morgan Stanley for eleven years where he most recently served as co-head of the firm emerging markets credit trading desk. Andrew holds an A.B. in economics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Lear is the U.S. Chief Investment Officer within the GFICC group. An employee since 2008. Mr. Lear is responsible for overseeing fixed income investment strategies in the U.S., including core plus, insurance, liability-driven investing and stable value.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Richard Figuly, Managing Director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Columbus, Rick is a portfolio manager for the U.S. Value Driven team and is responsible for managing institutional taxable bond portfolios. An employee since 1993, Rick previously served as a fixed income trader trading all taxable fixed income securities while specializing in structured products. Prior to joining the firm, Rick was a fiduciary tax accountant at the Bank One Ohio Trust Company. Rick is also a retired Major of the Ohio Army National Guard. He holds a B.S. in finance from The Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Lisa Coleman, managing director, is the head of the Global Investment Grade Corporate Credit team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Lisa was at Schroders Investment Management for eight years, serving as the head of Global Credit Strategies and the head of European Fixed Income. Previously, she was at Allmerica Financial for six years, managing core and corporate bond portfolios. Before this, Lisa was Deputy Manager of Global Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman for five years, managing corporate bond, asset-backed security, mortgage-backed security and government bond portfolios. Prior Brown Brothers Harriman, Lisa worked at Merrill Lynch in foreign exchange sales and at Travelers Insurance Company as an analyst and portfolio manager. Lisa began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, holding roles in the foreign exchange and foreign relations departments. Lisa holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut and a M.A. in international banking and finance from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York. In addition, she is a CFA charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Thomas Hauser, managing director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Indianapolis, he is the co-lead portfolio manager within the High Yield Fixed Income Team and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Thomas was at 40|86 Advisors, most recently serving as a co-portfolio manager on three mutual funds and as the co-head of the Collateralized Bond Obligation (CBO) Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...