As part of its main investment strategy, the Fund may principally invest in corporate bonds, U.S. treasury obligations and other U.S. government and agency securities and asset-backed, mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund also may invest in debt securities rated below investment grade (i.e., high yield or junk bonds) or the unrated equivalent, including from foreign and emerging markets. As a matter of non-fundamental policy, the Fund will ordinarily invest at least 80% of its Assets in bonds. For purposes of this policy, “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund will provide shareholders at least 60 days prior notice of any change of this policy. The Fund’s average weighted maturity will ordinarily range between five and twenty years. The Fund may have a longer or shorter average weighted maturity under certain market conditions and the Fund may shorten or lengthen its average weighted maturity if deemed appropriate for temporary defensive purposes. Because of the Fund’s holdings in asset-backed, mortgage-backed and similar securities, the Fund’s average weighted maturity is equivalent to the average weighted maturity of the cash flows in the securities held by the Fund given certain prepayment assumptions (also known as weighted average life). The adviser will invest across the credit spectrum to provide the Fund exposure to various credit rating categories. Under normal conditions, at least 70% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or in securities that are unrated but are deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. The balance of the Fund’s Assets are not required to meet any minimum quality rating although the Fund will not, under normal circumstances, invest more than 30% of its Assets in below investment grade securities (or the unrated equivalent). Such securities may include so called “distressed debt.” Distressed debt includes securities of issuers experiencing financial or operating difficulties, securities where the issuer has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, securities of issuers that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings or securities of issuers operating in troubled industries. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in debt securities structured as private placements, restricted securities and other unregistered securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its Assets in mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities at the adviser’s discretion. Mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities may be structured as collateralized mortgage obligations (agency and non-agency), stripped mortgage-backed securities (interest-only or principal-only), commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage pass-through securities and cash and cash equivalents. The Fund expects to invest no more than 10% of its assets in “sub-prime” mortgage-related securities at the time of purchase. The Fund may also enter into “dollar rolls” in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities and at the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date. Up to 25% of the Fund’s Assets may be invested in foreign securities, including securities denominated in foreign currencies (some of which may be below investment grade securities). Foreign securities include securities issued by foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities and companies that are incorporated outside the United States, including securities from issuers in countries whose economies are less developed (emerging markets), but do not include collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund’s investments in below investment grade securities or the unrated equivalent including below investment grade foreign securities will not, under normal circumstances, exceed more than 30% of the Fund’s Assets. In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, options, swaps and forward contracts as tools in the management of portfolio assets. The Fund may use derivatives to hedge various investments, for risk management, for efficient portfolio management and/ or to increase income or gain to the Fund. In addition to the mortgage dollar rolls as described above, the Fund may utilize other relative value strategies involving credit-oriented trades, combinations of derivatives, and combinations of derivatives and fixed income securities. The Fund may also utilize foreign currency derivatives such as currency forwards to hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar or use such derivatives to gain or adjust exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies. The Fund may use CPI-U swaps to hedge inflation risk associated with certain debt securities held by the Fund. The Fund may invest in other ETFs in order to gain exposure to particular markets, including foreign and emerging markets, or asset classes. The adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among a range of sectors based on strategic positioning and other tactical considerations. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser looks for market sectors and securities that it believes will perform well over time. The adviser selects individual securities after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, currency risk, legal provisions and the structure of the transactions. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on certain issuers or countries in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities or countries that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors. As part of its principal investment strategy and for temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including affiliated money market funds.