Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments that are tied economically to China. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. China means Mainland China, and includes its administrative and other districts, such as Hong Kong and Macau. The equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, units, stapled securities, equity securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs), privately placed securities, warrants and rights, participation notes or other structured notes, initial public offering and secondary placings, and other instruments that provide economic exposure to one or more equity securities. The Fund may invest in all types of issuers (including government-owned issuers) of equity securities and equity-related instruments that are tied economically to China, and in all types of publicly-issued shares of such issuers, including those listed on Chinese or U.S. exchanges. A significant portion of the equity securities in which the Fund invests are expected to be issued by companies that rely on variable interest entity (VIE) structures. Because the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments that are tied economically to China, it presents different risks than funds that do not so invest. See The Fund's Main Investment Risks below. Securities and instruments tied economically to China include: (i) securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of China or that maintain their principal place of business (generally their headquarters) in China; (ii) securities that are traded principally in China; (iii) securities of issuers that, during their most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in China or that have at least 50% of their assets in China; or (iv) securities or other instruments, including, but not limited to, participation notes, futures and other types of derivatives, that expose the Fund to the economic fortunes and risks of China. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will typically hold between 40 and 70 securities. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may also be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may utilize currency forwards to manage currency exposures, where practical, for the purpose of risk management, including hedging non-dollar currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar. The Fund may also use exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded futures (primarily futures on indexes) and participation notes to gain exposure to particular foreign securities or markets and for the efficient management of cash flows. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency and will invest substantially in securities denominated in foreign currencies. However, the Fund may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure into the U.S. dollar using currency forwards. The Fund may invest in securities across all market capitalizations, although the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of any one particular market capitalization category. At times, the Fund may increase the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular industry or sector, but the Fund may invest in any industry or sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer or group of issuers than a diversified fund would. Investment Process: The Fund is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited (the sub-adviser). In managing the Fund, the sub-adviser adheres to an investment process that is primarily driven by bottom-up stock selection, while being mindful of macro and policy considerations. The sub-adviser seeks to add value primarily through security selection decisions. The portfolio managers are primarily responsible for implementing the recommendations of the research analysts, who make their recommendations based on the security ranking system described below. Utilizing this research process, the sub-adviser aims to identify what it believes to be attractively-valued industry leaders within its coverage universe, with an emphasis on those companies the sub-adviser believes are or will be profitable with sustainable earnings and disciplined capital management. Research analysts use their local expertise to identify, research, and rank companies according to the sub-adviser’s expectation of the companies’ future performance. Securities are assessed using a two-part analysis which considers the sub-adviser’s expectations for (1) total returns on a medium term forward basis (five year expected returns) and (2) longer-term business growth characteristics and qualitative factors (strategic classifications). As part of its investment process, the sub-adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The sub-adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. In order to encourage creativity, considerable autonomy is given to research analysts at the stock idea generation stage of the process.