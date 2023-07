The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in CLOs of any maturity that are rated between and inclusive of BBB+ and B- (or

equivalent by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)) at the time of purchase, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. However, as part of such investment, the Fund will not invest more than 15% of its net assets in CLOs rated below investment grade (BB+ or lower) at the time of purchase by the Fund, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. Additionally, no CLO, at the time of purchase by the Fund, will have a rating that is below B‑ (or equivalent by an NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, CLOs are floating rate debt securities issued in different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, by a trust or other special purpose vehicle and backed by an underlying portfolio consisting primarily of below investment grade corporate loans. Such loans may include domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinate corporate loans, which may individually be rated below investment grade or the equivalent if unrated. The underlying loans are selected by a CLO’s manager.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets: i) directly in CLOs with a rating above BBB+ at the time of purchase by the Fund, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser; or ii) in affiliated ETFs, including the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, which provide exposure to CLOs rated above BBB+. After purchase, a CLO may have its rating reduced below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, the Fund will consider whether to continue to hold the CLO. The Fund may temporarily deviate from the 80% policy while deploying new capital as the result of cash creation or redemption activity, or during unusual market conditions, or highly unusual market conditions such as a downgrade in the rating of one or more CLOs. An NRSRO is a credit rating agency that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that issues credit ratings that the SEC permits other financial firms to use for certain regulatory purposes.

The Fund will only invest in CLOs with a minimum initial total offering size of $250 million.

The Fund will invest primarily in CLOs that are U.S. dollar denominated. However, the Fund may from time to time invest up to 30% of its net assets in CLOs that are denominated in foreign currencies. To the extent the Fund invests in non‑U.S. dollar denominated securities, it will seek to hedge its exposure to foreign currency to U.S. dollars, as described more fully below.

The Fund may purchase CLOs both in the primary and secondary markets.

The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its portfolio in any single CLO, and will not invest more than 15% of its portfolio in CLOs managed by a single CLO manager.

The Fund may invest in derivatives only to mitigate (hedge) risks associated with the Fund’s existing portfolio of CLOs. Derivatives are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, currencies, or market indices. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be limited to currency forward contracts or futures contracts to hedge any foreign currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar. Derivatives will not be used for any other purposes.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in cash or other short-term instruments, such as money market instruments or money market funds, while deploying new capital, for liquidity management purposes, managing redemptions, or for defensive purposes, including navigating unusual market conditions.

The Fund is “actively-managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of any particular index. Accordingly, the portfolio managers have discretion on a daily basis to manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach to selecting investments to purchase and sell. This means that the portfolio managers look at securities one at a time to determine if a security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies.