The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that are included in the Fund’s benchmark Index, depositary receipts representing securities included in the Index or underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in the Index. This 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Index is designed to track the price movements of exchange listed Israeli Companies (as defined herein) whose main business operations are causing disruptive innovation in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, the Internet or information technology. The Index has been created and licensed to the Fund by ARK’s Index Products Group and is calculated, published and distributed by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). Information regarding the Index is available at http://www.solactive.com. The Index includes equity securities and depositary receipts of exchange listed companies that are incorporated and/or domiciled in Israel (“Israeli Companies”) and are included in one of the following economic sectors as defined by FactSet Research Systems: (i) health technology, (ii) communications, (iii) technology services, (iv) electronic technology, (v) consumer services or (vi) producer manufacturing. Securities in the Index are equally weighted and weightings are rebalanced quarterly. As of November 17, 2022, the Index included 46 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $91 million and $16 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $2.6 billion.

The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate, before fees and expenses, the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when it might not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Such instances may include when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to replicate the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index. There also may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Index, purchase securities not in the Index that the Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from the Index or purchase securities not represented in the Index in anticipation of their addition to the Index. The Fund does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. Based on the composition of the Index as of November 17, 2022, the information technology and communication services sector represented a significant portion of the Index. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.