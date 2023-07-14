The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing up to 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in portfolio holdings expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from rising prices (i.e., inflation). Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso”) serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund (“Sub-Adviser”). Toroso manages the investment strategy and portfolio selection.

The Fund seeks to identify securities of companies positioned to benefit from inflationary pressures. In periods of favorable economic and financing conditions, rising demand for land, rental income, or raw materials may increase the revenues of certain companies without a corresponding increase in expenses. Such investments may include, for example, companies engaged in land development or management, home construction, infrastructure, commodities mining or production, including real assets, and other real estate companies, the business prospects of which are dependent on the development or use of a specific commodity or group of commodities. These investments may also include companies with indirect exposure to inflation through data centers, which are centralized locations where computing and network equipment is concentrated for the purposes of collecting storing, processing, distributing, or allowing access to a large amounts of data, or real estate technology companies that facilitate transactions in home purchases or rentals, commodity linked data processing or mining production, loan refinancing, facilitation of peer-to-peer lending and transaction processing. The Fund’s securities investments will principally include common stock of companies located in the United States and Canada. The Fund’s investments in common stocks are not subject to limits with respect to market capitalizations.

The Fund may also invest up to 50% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of financial instruments that are economically linked to owning commodities. Commodities are assets that generally have tangible properties, including agriculture, energy, precious metals, and industrials. The Fund’s portfolio managers will review commodities that are actively traded in the world and seek to identify commodity investments that they believe may enhance the Fund’s relative performance in an inflationary environment. The Fund’s portfolio managers expect to obtain commodities exposure primarily through investments in commodity futures contracts via a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund may also obtain commodities exposure by investing up to 10% of its net assets in U.S. commodity-linked instruments (“U.S. Commodity-Linked Instruments”), which include: (1) ETFs that provide exposure to commodities; and (2) other pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in commodities and commodity-related instruments. The Fund will not invest directly in commodities, including bitcoin, and no one commodity futures contract will exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s bitcoin commodities exposure will be limited to 20% of its net assets and may be comprised of bitcoin futures contracts trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”), investments in U.S. listed instruments and up to 15% of its net assets in the investment vehicles that provide exposure to bitcoin, subject to compliance with the applicable limitations of regulatory regimes.

The portfolio managers believe that an active management approach will enable the Fund to remain flexible and identify investments that are best positioned in an inflationary environment. The Fund’s portfolio managers will actively seek opportunities for the Fund to invest in holdings meeting the Fund’s eligibility criteria. Through portfolio management, the Fund’s portfolio managers believe that there will be opportunities to take advantage of market pricing dislocations, and to purchase, sell or weight the Fund’s portfolio holdings accordingly. The Fund’s portfolio managers will manage the portfolio to increase, decrease or eliminate weightings of the portfolio holdings, based upon its assessment of numerous factors, including changes in a company’s business model, investment strategy or operations, public disclosures indicating that a company’s intent to engage in business operations that would be affected by inflation, unusual trading volumes and market pricing or changes in the regulatory landscape relating to investments with direct or indirect exposure to commodities or inflation.

Subsidiary. The Subsidiary, which is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands, is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the commodities markets consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary, which will not be sold or offered to other investors. The Subsidiary is overseen by its own board of directors. Toroso serves as the Subsidiary’s investment adviser and manages the Subsidiary to comply with the compliance policies and procedures of the Fund. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund, but unlike the Fund, it is not an investment company registered under the 1940 Act and may invest without limitation in commodity futures contracts. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year end.

In connection with the Fund’s investments in futures contracts, the Fund (and the Subsidiary, as applicable) will invest assets directly in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities (collectively the “Collateral Investments”). The Collateral Investments are designed to provide liquidity (i.e., provide an asset that can easily be exchanged for cash), and satisfy the “margin” requirements applicable to the Fund’s futures portfolio, which require that the Fund post collateral to secure its obligations under those contracts. The Collateral Investments may consist of high-quality securities, which include: (i) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (ii) money market funds; and/or (iii) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. For these purposes, “investment grade” is defined as investments with a rating at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories of at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (e.g., BBB- or higher from S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 or higher from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.)

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).