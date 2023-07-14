Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.8%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|•
|Metaverse Platforms: Technologies that facilitate virtual interactions across a high volume of users, combining elements of 3D rendering and simulation software, wearable technology, immersive gaming, enhanced social media, and digital assets and payments.
|•
|Wearable Technology and VR/AR:
|•
|Enhanced Social Media: Interactive digital channels, enhanced by the use of VR and AR platforms, that allow users to create and share content.
|•
|Immersive Gaming: All-encompassing online games that many players can play simultaneously and the associated tools and hardware that facilitate their development.
|•
|3D Rendering and Simulation Software: Software and tools leveraged by businesses, consumers, and brands to build and develop content for VR and AR platforms.
|•
|Digital Assets and Payments: A digital asset is a collection of binary data which is self-contained, uniquely identifiable, and has a value, such as non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies. Digital payments are transfers of value from one payment account to another by use of a digital device, with no exchange of cash. This theme targets companies that facilitate the use of payment solutions or digital assets in the metaverse or enhanced shared virtual spaces.
|•
|Score of 0: Less than 10% of the issuer’s total revenue
|•
|Score of 1: 10-25% of the issuer’s total revenue
|•
|Score of 2: 25-50% of the issuer’s total revenue
|•
|Score of 3: Greater than 50% of the total revenue of an issuer that is a
|•
|Score of 4: Greater than 50% of the total revenue of an issuer that is a producerA Morningstar committee reviews the assigned scores to help ensure internal consistency.
|Period
|IVRS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IVRS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|IVRS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IVRS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVRS
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRS % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.9 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|38
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.61 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.78%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRS % Rank
|US
|72.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|27.13%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVRS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVRS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVRS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IVRS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVRS
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.49%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVRS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|SemiAnnual
|IVRS
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IVRS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
