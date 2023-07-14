The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index. The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Fund’s Index to the extent that the Fund’s adviser believes such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that principally invest in the types of instruments allowed by the investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

Dan Ives Global Cloud Technology Prime Index

The Index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that are: i) engaged in providing infrastructure, equipment, connectivity, data back-up and storage services, and data center management for enterprise-based software applications, or ii) engaged in providing cloud-based software platforms that enable businesses to move data and software applications onto the cloud - cloud-enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) technologies. These companies are known collectively as “Cloud Technology Companies”). Companies that are simply engaged in distributing software or services via the cloud, rather than enabling other companies to become cloud-based, are not included.

Cloud Technology Companies are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”), an independent index provider that is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser. The Index Provider utilizes issuer financial statements and other public filings and reports, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses, to identify Cloud Technology Companies around the world that meet the Index’s criteria for inclusion which requires that the company derives more than 50% of its revenue from Cloud Technology Companies. Cloud Technology Companies are then screened for investibility. Each company must i) be an equity security of an operating company or an ADR or GDR of an operating company; ii) have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a maximum market capitalization of $10 billion; iii) have an initial liquidity requirement with an average daily trading volume of $1,000,000 or greater and maintenance liquidity requirement requires an average daily trading volume of $750,000 or greater and iv) be on an exchange in a country that does not employ restrictions on foreign capital investment.

The Index has a maintenance capitalization requirement that each component that was previously added to the index must have a U.S.D market capitalization between $150 million and $15 billion. In addition, the Index has a maintenance liquidity requirement that each component that was previously added to the index must have an average daily trading volume greater than $750,000.

The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day. At the time of reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology that weights the securities based on market capitalization and average daily value traded.

At the time of each reconstitution, the value of Index components with headquarters in any single country (including the United States) will not comprise more than 50% of the value of the Index. The Index is expected to be composed of securities of issuers with headquarters in at least three countries (including the United States).

The Index is developed and owned by Prime Indexes, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.

As of January 10, 2022, the Index had 68 constituents.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.