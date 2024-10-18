Home
IVES - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Mar 08, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

Dan Ives Global Cloud Technology Prime Index

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that principally invest in the types of instruments allowed by the investment strategies of the Fund. The Index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that are: i) engaged in providing infrastructure, equipment, connectivity, data back-up and storage services, and data center management for organization-based (“enterprise”) software applications, or ii) engaged in providing platforms that enable businesses to move data, networking, analysis, analytics and software applications over the Internet (the “cloud”), including cloud-enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) technologies. SaaS allows users to connect to and use cloud-based apps over the Internet (e.g., email and calendaring). These companies are known collectively as “Cloud Technology Companies”). Companies that are simply engaged in distributing software or services via the cloud, rather than enabling other companies to become cloud-based, are not included.

Cloud Technology Companies are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider utilizes issuer financial statements and other public filings and reports, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses, to identify Cloud Technology Companies around the world that meet the Index’s criteria for inclusion which requires that the company derives more than 50% of its revenue from Cloud Technology Companies. Cloud Technology Companies are then screened for investability. Each company must i) be an equity security of an operating company or an ADR or GDR of an operating company; ii) have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a maximum market capitalization of $10 billion; iii) have an initial liquidity requirement with an average daily trading volume of $1,000,000 or greater and maintenance liquidity requirement requires an average daily trading volume of $750,000 or greater and iv) be on an exchange in a country that does not employ restrictions on foreign capital investment.

The Index has a maintenance capitalization requirement that each component that was previously added to the index must have a U.S.D market capitalization between $150 million and $15 billion. In addition, the Index has a maintenance liquidity requirement that each component that was previously added to the index must have an average daily trading volume greater than $750,000.

The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day. At the time of reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology that weights the securities based on market capitalization and average daily value traded.

At the time of each reconstitution, the value of Index components with headquarters in any single country (including the United States) will not comprise more than 50% of the value of the Index. If any country weight is greater than 50%, then the Index Provider will perform the following weighting redistribution process: (i) redistribute the weights of the components from a single country with a country weight greater than 50% proportionately to the remaining components, such that the new country weight is 50% and (ii) iterate through such redistribution process until no country weight exceeds 50%. The Index is composed of securities of issuers with headquarters in at least three countries (including the United States).

The Index is developed and owned by Prime Indexes. The Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

As of December 31, 2023, the Index had 62 constituents. Additionally, as of the date of this prospectus, the Index had significant exposure to companies operating in China, Hong Kong and Japan.

Concentration Policy. The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries, except to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of the date of this prospectus, the Index is concentrated in the software and IT services industries.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

IVES - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 47.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -3.7%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 7.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 39.3% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -38.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -7.2% N/A N/A N/A
2020 40.6% N/A N/A N/A
2019 26.3% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 47.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -3.7%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 7.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 39.3% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -38.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -7.2% N/A N/A N/A
2020 41.4% N/A N/A N/A
2019 27.3% N/A N/A N/A

IVES - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVES Category Low Category High IVES % Rank
Net Assets 27.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 65 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 11.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 39.55% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Open Text Corp 4.68%
  2. SCSK Corp 4.49%
  3. Elastic NV 4.41%
  4. NEXTDC Ltd 4.33%
  5. Nice Ltd 4.28%
  6. Ionos SE 4.09%
  7. NS Solutions Corp 3.82%
  8. Datadog Inc 3.26%
  9. Cloudflare Inc 3.20%
  10. MongoDB Inc 3.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVES % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.13% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVES % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVES % Rank
US 		59.85% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		39.83% N/A N/A N/A

IVES - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.68% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IVES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IVES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IVES - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVES Category Low Category High IVES % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVES Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVES Category Low Category High IVES % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVES Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IVES - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

