The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

Dan Ives Global Cloud Technology Prime Index

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that principally invest in the types of instruments allowed by the investment strategies of the Fund. The Index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that are: i) engaged in providing infrastructure, equipment, connectivity, data back-up and storage services, and data center management for organization-based (“enterprise”) software applications, or ii) engaged in providing platforms that enable businesses to move data, networking, analysis, analytics and software applications over the Internet (the “cloud”), including cloud-enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) technologies. SaaS allows users to connect to and use cloud-based apps over the Internet (e.g., email and calendaring). These companies are known collectively as “Cloud Technology Companies”). Companies that are simply engaged in distributing software or services via the cloud, rather than enabling other companies to become cloud-based, are not included.

Cloud Technology Companies are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider utilizes issuer financial statements and other public filings and reports, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses, to identify Cloud Technology Companies around the world that meet the Index’s criteria for inclusion which requires that the company derives more than 50% of its revenue from Cloud Technology Companies. Cloud Technology Companies are then screened for investability. Each company must i) be an equity security of an operating company or an ADR or GDR of an operating company; ii) have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a maximum market capitalization of $10 billion; iii) have an initial liquidity requirement with an average daily trading volume of $1,000,000 or greater and maintenance liquidity requirement requires an average daily trading volume of $750,000 or greater and iv) be on an exchange in a country that does not employ restrictions on foreign capital investment.

The Index has a maintenance capitalization requirement that each component that was previously added to the index must have a U.S.D market capitalization between $150 million and $15 billion. In addition, the Index has a maintenance liquidity requirement that each component that was previously added to the index must have an average daily trading volume greater than $750,000.

The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day. At the time of reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology that weights the securities based on market capitalization and average daily value traded.

At the time of each reconstitution, the value of Index components with headquarters in any single country (including the United States) will not comprise more than 50% of the value of the Index. If any country weight is greater than 50%, then the Index Provider will perform the following weighting redistribution process: (i) redistribute the weights of the components from a single country with a country weight greater than 50% proportionately to the remaining components, such that the new country weight is 50% and (ii) iterate through such redistribution process until no country weight exceeds 50%. The Index is composed of securities of issuers with headquarters in at least three countries (including the United States).

The Index is developed and owned by Prime Indexes. The Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

As of December 31, 2023, the Index had 62 constituents. Additionally, as of the date of this prospectus, the Index had significant exposure to companies operating in China, Hong Kong and Japan.

Concentration Policy. The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries, except to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of the date of this prospectus, the Index is concentrated in the software and IT services industries.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).