IUSB - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 4.4%
  • Net Assets $5.45 B
  • Holdings in Top 10 14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.36
$48.96
$55.13

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 172.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Intermediate Core-Plus Bond

Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*

IUSB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Jun 10, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    100400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Mauro

Fund Description

The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the underlying index, but which BFA believes will help the fund track the underlying index. The index measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated taxable bonds that are rated either investment-grade or high yield.

IUSB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -12.2% 951.1% 62.73%
1 Yr 6.7% -4.3% 17.5% 51.37%
3 Yr 5.1%* 0.9% 8.4% 41.14%
5 Yr 4.4%* 0.8% 8.2% 35.54%
10 Yr N/A* 1.3% 7.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 5.8% -1.7% 13.9% 42.64%
2018 -3.2% -10.3% 2.7% 42.81%
2017 1.2% -49.5% 8.1% 55.62%
2016 -49.3% -49.3% 192.8% 100.00%
2015 -1.5% -12.2% 0.2% 9.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -12.2% 951.1% 65.11%
1 Yr 6.7% -8.3% 17.5% 43.54%
3 Yr 5.1%* 0.2% 8.4% 36.58%
5 Yr 4.4%* 0.5% 8.2% 32.36%
10 Yr N/A* 1.3% 7.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IUSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 5.8% -1.7% 13.9% 44.04%
2018 -3.2% -10.3% 3.9% 52.32%
2017 1.2% -6.0% 8.4% 66.40%
2016 1.4% -22.1% 204.3% 42.64%
2015 -1.5% -12.2% 3.7% 27.62%

IUSB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IUSB Category Low Category High IUSB % Rank
Net Assets 5.45 B 3.15 M 291 B 20.98%
Number of Holdings 9978 1 18320 0.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 879 M -1.18 B 39.4 B 25.37%
Weighting of Top 10 14.84% 3.1% 100.0% 84.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.52%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.05%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 0.90%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 0.90%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 0.87%
  6. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 0.73%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 0.67%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 0.67%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 0.66%
  10. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3% 0.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IUSB % Rank
Bonds 		87.31% -57.43% 231.56% 89.93%
Cash 		11.76% -137.69% 163.89% 8.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.93% 0.00% 9.85% 55.28%
Stocks 		0.00% -2.10% 10.59% 54.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 80.56% 65.65%
Other 		0.00% -11.86% 7.38% 49.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IUSB % Rank
Government 		35.99% 0.00% 80.09% 14.91%
Corporate 		32.77% 0.00% 88.42% 48.98%
Securitized 		18.96% 0.00% 98.79% 84.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.76% 0.00% 92.47% 18.15%
Municipal 		0.51% 0.00% 80.09% 46.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 26.28% 64.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IUSB % Rank
US 		72.58% -57.66% 239.68% 86.94%
Non US 		14.73% -140.55% 76.80% 21.94%

IUSB - Expenses

Operational Fees

IUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.01% 21.33% 97.69%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.85% 3.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IUSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 172.00% 3.00% 489.00% 69.47%

IUSB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IUSB Category Low Category High IUSB % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.43% 0.00% 4.07% 1.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IUSB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IUSB Category Low Category High IUSB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.15% -0.35% 11.28% 15.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IUSB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

IUSB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2014

6.31

6.3%

James Mauro has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (“BTC”) as a portfolio manager since 2011. Prior to joining BTC, Mr. Mauro was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors. His primary responsibilities include management of all government, inflation linked and derivative strategies. Other responsibilities include hedging and managing risk across all asset classes through futures and option overlays. James joined State Street Corporation in 1993. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager on the passive team where he co-managed several Bond Index portfolios.

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2014

6.31

6.3%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 31.76 6.89 1.25

