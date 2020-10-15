Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the underlying index, but which BFA believes will help the fund track the underlying index. The index measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated taxable bonds that are rated either investment-grade or high yield.
|Period
|IUSB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-12.2%
|951.1%
|62.73%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-4.3%
|17.5%
|51.37%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|0.9%
|8.4%
|41.14%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|0.8%
|8.2%
|35.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.3%
|7.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|IUSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUSB % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.45 B
|3.15 M
|291 B
|20.98%
|Number of Holdings
|9978
|1
|18320
|0.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|879 M
|-1.18 B
|39.4 B
|25.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.84%
|3.1%
|100.0%
|84.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUSB % Rank
|Bonds
|87.31%
|-57.43%
|231.56%
|89.93%
|Cash
|11.76%
|-137.69%
|163.89%
|8.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.93%
|0.00%
|9.85%
|55.28%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-2.10%
|10.59%
|54.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.56%
|65.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-11.86%
|7.38%
|49.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUSB % Rank
|Government
|35.99%
|0.00%
|80.09%
|14.91%
|Corporate
|32.77%
|0.00%
|88.42%
|48.98%
|Securitized
|18.96%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|84.63%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.76%
|0.00%
|92.47%
|18.15%
|Municipal
|0.51%
|0.00%
|80.09%
|46.39%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.28%
|64.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUSB % Rank
|US
|72.58%
|-57.66%
|239.68%
|86.94%
|Non US
|14.73%
|-140.55%
|76.80%
|21.94%
|IUSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.06%
|0.01%
|21.33%
|97.69%
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|3.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|IUSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|IUSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IUSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|172.00%
|3.00%
|489.00%
|69.47%
|IUSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUSB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.43%
|0.00%
|4.07%
|1.84%
|IUSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IUSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUSB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.15%
|-0.35%
|11.28%
|15.24%
|IUSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.108
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.109
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.118
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.111
|May 07, 2020
|$0.122
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.130
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.129
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.128
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.118
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.122
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.129
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.131
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.133
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.133
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.135
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.140
|May 07, 2019
|$0.133
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.135
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.136
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.137
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.098
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.126
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.136
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.125
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.120
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.130
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.123
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.128
|May 07, 2018
|$0.124
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.123
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.120
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.116
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.023
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.119
|Nov 07, 2017
|$0.110
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.118
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.119
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.119
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.116
|Jun 07, 2017
|$0.119
|May 05, 2017
|$0.121
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.115
|Mar 07, 2017
|$0.114
|Feb 07, 2017
|$0.112
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.077
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.107
|Nov 07, 2016
|$0.105
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.104
|Sep 08, 2016
|$0.107
|Aug 05, 2016
|$0.119
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.108
|Jun 07, 2016
|$0.101
|May 06, 2016
|$0.112
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.113
|Mar 07, 2016
|$0.108
|Feb 05, 2016
|$0.108
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.046
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.075
|Nov 06, 2015
|$0.068
|Oct 07, 2015
|$0.069
|Sep 08, 2015
|$0.083
|Aug 07, 2015
|$0.091
|Jul 08, 2015
|$0.096
|Jun 05, 2015
|$0.095
|May 07, 2015
|$0.087
|Apr 08, 2015
|$0.104
|Mar 06, 2015
|$0.074
|Feb 06, 2015
|$0.081
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.090
|Dec 05, 2014
|$0.083
|Nov 07, 2014
|$0.079
|Oct 07, 2014
|$0.076
|Sep 08, 2014
|$0.074
|Aug 07, 2014
|$0.120
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2014
6.31
6.3%
James Mauro has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (“BTC”) as a portfolio manager since 2011. Prior to joining BTC, Mr. Mauro was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors. His primary responsibilities include management of all government, inflation linked and derivative strategies. Other responsibilities include hedging and managing risk across all asset classes through futures and option overlays. James joined State Street Corporation in 1993. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager on the passive team where he co-managed several Bond Index portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2014
6.31
6.3%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|31.76
|6.89
|1.25
