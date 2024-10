The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in components of the Index or in instruments with similar economic characteristics. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments listed below. ● Equity Securities — Common stock issued by public companies that are included in the Index. ● Derivatives — Financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or benchmark, such as equity securities, ETFs or an index. The Fund invests in derivatives in order to gain exposure to the Index. These derivatives principally include: ● Money Market Instruments — The Fund expects that any cash balances maintained in connection with its use of derivatives will typically be held in high quality, short-term money market instruments, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing in which it determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with its investment objective. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure consistent with the investment objective, without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund may also invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure consistent with the investment objective. Please see “Investment Objective, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.