The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index™, or BIGITech®, tracks the performance of exchange-listed Israeli technology operating companies. Such companies may be engaged in a wide spectrum of technology related sectors, including information technology, biotechnology, clean energy and water technology and defense technology.

The universe of companies deemed “Israeli technology companies” is determined by MarketVector Indexes GmbH (“MarketVector” or the “Index Provider”) (formerly known as MV Index Solutions GmbH or “MVIS®”) based on a range of quantitative and qualitative factors including a company’s domicile; country of formation or founding; primary management, location of research and development facilities; tax status; and location of company headquarters. To be included in the Index, Israeli technology companies must have their equity securities or depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) representing such equity securities, listed on a securities exchange.

Companies meeting the above criteria are screened for investibility ( e.g. , their equity securities must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs restrictions on foreign capital investment deemed to be significant), a minimum market capitalization and liquidity ( i.e. , average trading volume). The Index is reconstituted semi-annually at the close of business on the third Thursday of June and December. At the time of each reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted based on their float-adjusted market capitalization, with a maximum component weight of 7.5% subject to certain additional limitations designed to prevent inordinately heavy weightings of any one company. For example, if any individual Index component exceeds 15% of the Index weight at any time, the Index will be rebalanced to reduce such component to a weighting of no more than 10%.

The Index was developed by BlueStar Indexes® (“BlueStar”), and is now administered and maintained by MarketVector. The Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices (the “Index Calculation Agent”). S&P Dow Jones Indices is independent of BlueStar, MarketVector, the Fund, its adviser, and distributor .

The Index is not limited to a minimum or maximum number of constituents; rather, it targets a coverage of 99% of the investable universe, by float-adjusted market capitalization of Israeli technology companies. The Index may include companies of any market capitalization, including small capitalization companies.

As of January 10, 2023, the Index consisted of 60 constituents.

The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. As a result, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in Israeli technology companies (the “80% Policy”).

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

Industry Concentration:

The Fund will concentrate its investments (

i.e

., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 10, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the group of software and computer companies.