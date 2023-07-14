Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

ETF
ITEQ
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$47.3021 -0.54 -1.13%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
ITEQ (ETF)

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$47.3021 -0.54 -1.13%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
ITEQ (ETF)

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$47.3021 -0.54 -1.13%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

ITEQ | ETF

$47.30

$99 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$99 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.8
$41.80
$52.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

ITEQ | ETF

$47.30

$99 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

ITEQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -23.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlueStar Israel Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETFMG
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Samuel Masucci

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index™, or BIGITech®, tracks the performance of exchange-listed Israeli technology operating companies. Such companies may be engaged in a wide spectrum of technology related sectors, including information technology, biotechnology, clean energy and water technology and defense technology.
The universe of companies deemed “Israeli technology companies” is determined by MarketVector Indexes GmbH (“MarketVector” or the “Index Provider”) (formerly known as MV Index Solutions GmbH or “MVIS®”) based on a range of quantitative and qualitative factors including a company’s domicile; country of formation or founding; primary management, location of research and development facilities; tax status; and location of company headquarters. To be included in the Index, Israeli technology companies must have their equity securities or depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) representing such equity securities, listed on a securities exchange.
Companies meeting the above criteria are screened for investibility (e.g., their equity securities must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs restrictions on foreign capital investment deemed to be significant), a minimum market capitalization and liquidity (i.e., average trading volume). The Index is reconstituted semi-annually at the close of business on the third Thursday of June and December. At the time of each reconstitution, the companies in the Index are weighted based on their float-adjusted market capitalization, with a maximum component weight of 7.5% subject to certain additional limitations designed to prevent inordinately heavy weightings of any one company. For example, if any individual Index component exceeds 15% of the Index weight at any time, the Index will be rebalanced to reduce such component to a weighting of no more than 10%.
The Index was developed by BlueStar Indexes® (“BlueStar”), and is now administered and maintained by MarketVector. The Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices (the “Index Calculation Agent”). S&P Dow Jones Indices is independent of BlueStar, MarketVector, the Fund, its adviser, and distributor.
The Index is not limited to a minimum or maximum number of constituents; rather, it targets a coverage of 99% of the investable universe, by float-adjusted market capitalization of Israeli technology companies. The Index may include companies of any market capitalization, including small capitalization companies.
As of January 10, 2023, the Index consisted of 60 constituents.
The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. As a result, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in Israeli technology companies (the “80% Policy”).
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.
Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.
The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 10, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the group of software and computer companies.
Read More

ITEQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -29.2% 74.8% 97.42%
1 Yr 3.0% -39.8% 67.6% 87.98%
3 Yr -1.6%* -40.6% 28.5% 61.16%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 40.09%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 78.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -73.9% 35.7% 11.56%
2021 -4.0% -25.6% 45.1% 76.79%
2020 17.2% 1.8% 60.0% 16.04%
2019 8.3% -15.0% 13.7% 34.48%
2018 -0.1% -12.8% 31.5% 13.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -23.9% -54.1% 74.8% 83.69%
1 Yr -27.3% -62.3% 67.6% 88.46%
3 Yr 8.8%* -40.6% 36.7% 32.24%
5 Yr 10.3%* -30.5% 29.2% 30.05%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITEQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -73.9% 35.7% 11.56%
2021 -4.0% -25.6% 45.1% 76.79%
2020 17.2% 1.8% 60.0% 16.04%
2019 8.3% -15.0% 13.7% 34.48%
2018 -0.1% -12.8% 31.5% 29.57%

ITEQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ITEQ Category Low Category High ITEQ % Rank
Net Assets 99 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 78.63%
Number of Holdings 74 10 397 32.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.9 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 69.07%
Weighting of Top 10 58.10% 7.6% 100.0% 18.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 26.03%
  2. Nice Ltd 8.42%
  3. Amdocs Ltd 7.83%
  4. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 7.12%
  5. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 7.04%
  6. CyberArk Software Ltd 5.26%
  7. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 4.13%
  8. Wix.com Ltd 3.65%
  9. Elbit Systems Ltd 3.55%
  10. Novocure Ltd 2.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ITEQ % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% 68.59% 100.53% 34.32%
Cash 		0.32% -0.53% 15.91% 63.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 42.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 47.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 40.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 41.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITEQ % Rank
Technology 		68.98% 2.80% 100.00% 57.20%
Communication Services 		7.71% 0.00% 97.05% 66.10%
Industrials 		7.40% 0.00% 38.68% 10.17%
Healthcare 		6.98% 0.00% 25.57% 11.86%
Utilities 		4.92% 0.00% 5.17% 2.12%
Financial Services 		2.69% 0.00% 38.36% 62.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.31% 0.00% 32.97% 75.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 55.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 41.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 47.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 45.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITEQ % Rank
Non US 		55.27% 0.00% 80.40% 3.39%
US 		44.41% 19.45% 100.53% 96.61%

ITEQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

ITEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 3.60% 64.50%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 53.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ITEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ITEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ITEQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.69% 281.00% 19.02%

ITEQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ITEQ Category Low Category High ITEQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 50.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ITEQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ITEQ Category Low Category High ITEQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -2.30% 2.08% 27.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ITEQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ITEQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2018

4.07

4.1%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×