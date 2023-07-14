Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

ETF
ISWN
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.2749 -0.13 -0.67%
primary theme
N/A
ISWN (ETF)

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.2749 -0.13 -0.67%
primary theme
N/A
ISWN (ETF)

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.2749 -0.13 -0.67%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

ISWN | ETF

$19.27

$34.4 M

2.91%

$0.57

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$34.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
$17.41
$20.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

ISWN | ETF

$19.27

$34.4 M

2.91%

$0.57

0.49%

ISWN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index, which will primarily include U.S. Treasury securities and long-dated call options (“LEAP Options”) on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”). The Fund is not a money market fund. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. (“S-Network” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or either Sub-Adviser.

The Index is a rules-based, quantitative index that seeks to provide capital protection against the unpredictable, rare and highly disruptive events that have come to be referred to as “Black Swans.” The Index’s strategy is designed to allow for some participation in the investment gains experienced by EFA while providing the opportunity for a buffer against significant losses through the Index’s target portfolio weighting of approximately 90% U.S. Treasury securities. The EFA tracks an index that measures the equity market performance across 21 developed markets outside of the U.S. and Canada and may include large or mid-capitalization companies.

The Index seeks to provide such returns by allocating approximately 10% of its index market capitalization to a portfolio of LEAP Options on EFA and approximately 90% of its index market capitalization in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities. The EFA LEAP Options utilize EFA as the reference asset in order to provide the exposure to the MSCI EAFE Index. Due to the terms of these EFA LEAP Options (which are discussed in more detail below), these positions allow the equity portion of the Index to participate in approximately 70% of the upside experienced by EFA over a full market cycle. The U.S. Treasury securities portion of the portfolio is included to help mitigate against significant losses. By allocating approximately 90% of its index market capitalization to U.S. Treasury securities, the Index seeks to create a portfolio buffer that is positioned to preserve capital in the event of a “Black Swan” event. The Index is not designed to provide investment returns that correspond closely with the returns of the MSCI EAFE Index. The Fund is not an appropriate investment for investors who seek such returns.

The EFA LEAP Options portfolio is composed of in-the-money LEAP Options that, at the time of purchase, have expirations of at least one year and one day in the future and expire in either June or December, as applicable. The EFA LEAP Options purchased by the Fund are sold exclusively on the New York Stock Exchange and bought outright by the Fund. The EFA Leap Options are subject to customary brokerage costs in addition to the current market price for the Options (i.e. option premium). An “in-the-money” option contract is one that currently presents a profit opportunity due to the relationship between the strike price and the current price of the reference asset. For purchased call option contracts, such as the EFA LEAP Options held by the Fund, an in-the-money option contract is one with a strike price that is below the current price of the underlying reference asset. The LEAP Options utilized by the Fund will generally have a delta of 70 at the time of purchase, meaning that for every $1.00 of movement in the share price of EFA, each LEAP Option will have a corresponding movement of $0.70. Therefore, while not subject to a return cap when EFA experiences gains, the Index generally only participates in approximately 70% of the gains experienced by EFA over a full market cycle. When EFA experiences losses, the EFA LEAP Options portfolio participates in approximately 70% of such losses experienced by EFA, but those losses are mitigated by the Index’s approximately 90% position in U.S. Treasury securities.

The U.S. Treasury securities portfolio is composed of U.S. Treasury securities that cumulatively provide an intermediate duration. This duration was selected as the Index’s target duration to seek to lower portfolio risk levels by increasing the probability of low correlation of the U.S. Treasuries to the U.S. equities markets. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on, among other factors, the weighted average timing of the debt security’s expected principal and interest payments. In general, duration represents the expected percentage change in the value of a security for an immediate 1% change in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a duration of 10 years would be expected to drop by approximately 10% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. An “intermediate duration,” is generally referred to as a security with a duration of 5 to 10 years.

The Index reconstitutes and rebalances every June and December. At each June reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing June LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following June. The December LEAP Option positions will remain unchanged at each June reconstitution. At each December reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing December LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following December. The June LEAP Options positions will remain unchanged at each December reconstitution. So as to maintain the desired allocation of the portfolio, net gains or losses derived from the reconstitutions of the LEAP Options positions are added to or subtracted from the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio at each reconstitution. The Index also rebalances the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio any time the portfolio’s target duration deviates by more than 0.5 years. For more information regarding the Index methodology, please see the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks.”

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

ISWN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -18.5% 24.0% N/A
1 Yr -0.9% -9.3% 47.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 25.9% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -3.8% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 3.1% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -39.9% 992.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.2% 38.8% N/A
2020 N/A -50.2% 25.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 38.4% N/A
2018 N/A -13.9% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 24.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -12.9% 47.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 25.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -3.8% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.5% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -39.9% 992.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.2% 38.8% N/A
2020 N/A -50.2% 25.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 38.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.2% 14.4% N/A

ISWN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISWN Category Low Category High ISWN % Rank
Net Assets 34.4 M 199 K 404 B 90.87%
Number of Holdings 9 1 9815 96.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.7 M 4.48 K 38.6 B 74.57%
Weighting of Top 10 99.15% 1.9% 100.0% 0.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 21.74%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 15.80%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 15.58%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 15.58%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 15.51%
  6. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 6.18%
  7. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 5.70%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.58%
  9. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio 0.41%
  10. Dreyfus Treasury Securities Cash Management 0.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWN % Rank
Bonds 		93.98% -0.20% 87.47% 0.12%
Other 		5.15% -8.32% 55.05% 39.58%
Cash 		0.87% -70.30% 46.47% 45.16%
Stocks 		0.00% 11.00% 120.74% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 1.51% 51.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.95% 46.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWN % Rank
Derivative 		5.15% 0.00% 99.87% 54.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.03% 0.00% 100.00% 98.95%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 46.79% 44.87%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 59.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.08% 44.87%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 0.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWN % Rank
US 		93.98% -0.20% 87.47% 0.12%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 30.54% 46.53%

ISWN - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 4.97% 79.80%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 33.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 8.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

ISWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

ISWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.00% N/A

ISWN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISWN Category Low Category High ISWN % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 1.80% 3.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISWN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISWN Category Low Category High ISWN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.13% 3.42% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISWN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISWN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Indu Chhachhi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Indu Chhachhi. Dr. Chhachhi serves as Investment Committee Member and Research at ARGI. Dr. Chhachhi joined ARGI in 2006 as a Financial Planner. Dr. Chhachhi has a doctorate in finance from Southern Illinois University and has been teaching finance at the university level since 1990. He served as the Chair of the Finance Department at Western Kentucky University from 1999 – 2007 and returned to this position in 2017. Currently, he is the Professor of Finance at WKU. He also serves as the Director of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Investment Challenge Program.

Dan Cupkovic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Dan Cupkovic, CFP. Mr. Cupkovic serves as Director of Investment at ARGI. He joined ARGI in 2008. Mr. Cupkovic is a member of the ARGI Investment Committee, which actively oversees the ARGI managed investment strategies. In addition to his investment role, Mr. Cupkovic works as a lead advisor for institutional accounts and high net worth clientele.

Matt Westfall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Matt Westfall, CFA. Mr. Westfall serves a Portfolio Manager at ARGI Investment Services, LLC. He joined ARGI Investment Services, LLC in 2010. He has a B.S./B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Ohio State University and earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation from the CFA Institute. Mr. Westfall has previous experience in investment banking developing research.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 29.68 5.69 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×