Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.2%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$5.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.1%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ISHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.2%
|-25.0%
|16.3%
|92.31%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|85.42%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|52.27%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|44.74%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|1.1%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ISHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.8%
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|2.17%
|2021
|14.1%
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|15.56%
|2020
|4.9%
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|11.63%
|2019
|4.6%
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|95.24%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|2.63%
|Period
|ISHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-41.3%
|16.3%
|94.23%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|85.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|52.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|44.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.7%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ISHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.8%
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|2.17%
|2021
|14.1%
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|15.56%
|2020
|4.9%
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|11.63%
|2019
|4.6%
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|95.24%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|2.63%
|ISHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISHP % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.3 M
|979 K
|16.1 B
|70.37%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|25
|327
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.04 M
|431 K
|11.1 B
|88.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.09%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|92.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISHP % Rank
|Stocks
|99.71%
|77.53%
|100.38%
|38.89%
|Cash
|0.29%
|-0.37%
|22.47%
|55.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|9.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|3.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|3.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISHP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|3.70%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|11.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.79%
|11.11%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|11.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|12.96%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.31%
|1.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.70%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|18.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|66.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|88.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|11.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ISHP % Rank
|US
|63.45%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|87.04%
|Non US
|36.26%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|12.96%
|ISHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.08%
|2.44%
|59.26%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|62.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ISHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ISHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ISHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|214.00%
|87.18%
|ISHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISHP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.92%
|0.00%
|3.30%
|7.41%
|ISHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ISHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|ISHP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.54%
|2.70%
|12.24%
|ISHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2016
5.7
5.7%
David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...