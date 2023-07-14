Home
Vitals

YTD Return

21.2%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$5.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.5
$20.27
$28.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ISHP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and depository receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to fully replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by VettaFi LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider retains the right at any time, upon prior written notice, to modify the Index methodology.The Index seeks to provide exposure to companies with securities listed on recognized global securities exchanges that are engaged in the global e-commerce industry.According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be issued by a company engaged in at least one of the four following business segments comprising the global e-commerce industry: (1) content navigation; (2) online retail; (3) online marketplace; and (4) e-commerce infrastructure.1.Content Navigation— revenue from advertisers paying to use the search results, social media feeds, email systems, banner ad slots, etc., as vehicles for their ads, and/or paying for the activity/profile data on consumers to efficiently target their ads. These websites primarily organize/help to navigate content produced by others (whether users or advertisers) rather than producing their own content.2.Online Retail— similar to a brick-and-mortar retail store, but online; apart from drop-shipping models, inventories are either created by the retailer (i.e., store-brand goods/services) or bought from brands at wholesale prices so profits are captured by the online retailer, and the online retailer is the one deciding the final price quoted to the consumer.3.Online Marketplace— offer brands/sellers a digital location or platform to list their products and services. These marketplaces offer a lower cost of entry to sellers seeking to engage in the e-commerce space through the platform’s offerings, especially technical and customer support, in exchange for a cut of the profits.4.E-Commerce Infrastructure— logistics and fulfillment for online orders; financial and other technology, services and/or infrastructure required for e-commerce business activities.The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from at least one of the four e-commerce business segments described above. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that are engaged in one or more of the four business segments outlined above but do not derive at least 50% of their revenues from at least one of the four business segments.In addition to being engaged in at least one of the four business segments comprising the e-commerce industry, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index a company’s stock must meetthe size, float and liquidity standards of the Index.Each eligible security isassigned to the business segment where the highest percentage of revenues are derived. The Index then selects the15 stocks with the largest market capitalization from each of the four business segments and assigns an equal weight to each. These weights will deviate based upon market movements in between Index rebalances. The Fund may invest in emerging market companies, securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies and companies with various market capitalizations, including small capitalization companies.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., invests more than 25% of Fund assets) in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in consumer discretionary companies, communication services companies, industrial companies, Asian issuers and Chinese issuers, although this may change from time to time. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities (“VIEs”) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

ISHP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.2% -25.0% 16.3% 92.31%
1 Yr 17.5% -31.8% 19.9% 85.42%
3 Yr 5.1%* -4.6% 21.0% 52.27%
5 Yr 4.5%* -1.9% 12.2% 44.74%
10 Yr 0.0%* 1.1% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.8% -55.7% 29.4% 2.17%
2021 14.1% -13.5% 24.4% 15.56%
2020 4.9% -3.6% 31.0% 11.63%
2019 4.6% -6.6% 10.4% 95.24%
2018 -0.4% -7.1% 5.8% 2.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.3% 16.3% 94.23%
1 Yr N/A -31.8% 19.9% 85.42%
3 Yr N/A* -4.6% 21.0% 52.27%
5 Yr N/A* -1.9% 12.2% 44.74%
10 Yr N/A* 3.7% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.8% -55.7% 29.4% 2.17%
2021 14.1% -13.5% 24.4% 15.56%
2020 4.9% -3.6% 31.0% 11.63%
2019 4.6% -6.6% 10.4% 95.24%
2018 -0.4% -7.1% 5.8% 2.63%

ISHP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISHP Category Low Category High ISHP % Rank
Net Assets 5.3 M 979 K 16.1 B 70.37%
Number of Holdings 60 25 327 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.04 M 431 K 11.1 B 88.89%
Weighting of Top 10 22.09% 13.6% 74.1% 92.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. META PLATFORMS INC-CLASS A 2.52%
  2. SHOPIFY INC - CLASS A 2.12%
  3. MERCADOLIBRE INC 2.10%
  4. AIRBNB INC-CLASS A 2.06%
  5. DOORDASH INC - A 1.99%
  6. COPART INC 1.96%
  7. FEDEX CORP 1.94%
  8. BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 1.89%
  9. SNAP INC - A 1.89%
  10. REA GROUP LTD /AUD/ 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISHP % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 77.53% 100.38% 38.89%
Cash 		0.29% -0.37% 22.47% 55.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.85%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 9.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 3.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 3.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISHP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 3.70%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 56.29% 11.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 38.79% 11.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.91% 11.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 12.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 7.31% 1.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.70%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 93.76% 18.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 66.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.08% 88.89%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 11.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISHP % Rank
US 		63.45% 26.30% 99.97% 87.04%
Non US 		36.26% 0.00% 73.67% 12.96%

ISHP - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.08% 2.44% 59.26%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.03% 0.85% 62.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ISHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% 87.18%

ISHP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISHP Category Low Category High ISHP % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.92% 0.00% 3.30% 7.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISHP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISHP Category Low Category High ISHP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.54% 2.70% 12.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISHP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISHP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

