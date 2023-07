The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The fixed-income investments in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, government bonds, including U.S. Treasury and agency securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). The Fund will attempt to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities considered below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). Below-investment grade securities are securities rated below “BBB-” or below “Baa3” by at least one of S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s), respectively, or that have comparable ratings from other nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”).

The Fund may also invest in unrated securities, in which case the Fund’s sub-adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality, in categories similar to those of NRSROs. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to maintain an average credit quality that is investment grade (BBB- or above).

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign debt securities, including debt securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may also invest in securities not considered foreign securities that carry foreign credit exposure. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, including swap agreements (including interest rate and credit default swaps), options, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund will primarily use such instruments to hedge or adjust its exposure to interest rates or credit risk and to manage the portfolio’s duration

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may also purchase municipal securities. The Fund’s investments may include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero coupon securities and payment-in-kind securities.

The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued and delayed delivery basis, which means that the Fund may buy or sell a security with payment and delivery taking place in the future. The Fund may also engage in “to be announced” (TBA) transactions, which are transactions in which a fund buys or sells mortgage-backed securities on a forward commitment basis. The Fund may engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the Fund does not own.

The Fund utilizes active duration (i.e., making investments to reduce or increase the sensitivity of the Fund’s portfolio to interest rate changes) and yield curve positioning (i.e., making investments that allow the Fund to benefit from varying interest rates) for risk management and for generating alpha.

Decisions to purchase or sell securities are determined by the relative value considerations of the portfolio managers that factor in economic and credit-related fundamentals, market supply and demand, market dislocations and situation-specific opportunities. The purchase or sale of securities may be related to a decision to alter the Fund’s macro risk exposure (such as duration, yield curve positioning and sector exposure), a need to limit or reduce the Fund’s exposure to a particular security or issuer, degradation of an issuer’s credit quality or general liquidity needs of the Fund. The credit research process utilized by the Fund to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective considers factors that may include, but are not limited to, an issuer’s operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations. Credit quality analysis for certain issuers therefore may consider whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to an issuer. The Sub-Adviser may determine that ESG considerations are not material to certain issuers or types of investments held by the Fund. In addition, not all issuers or Fund investments may undergo a credit quality analysis that considers ESG factors, and not all investments held by the Fund will rate strongly on ESG criteria.