The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in a mix of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and long yield curve spread options, which are tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate curve. The Fund’s strategy is designed to hedge against inflation risk and generate positive returns from the Fund’s options during periods when U.S. interest rate volatility increases and/or the U.S. interest rate curve steepens (i.e., when the spread between interest rates on U.S. long-term debt instruments and U.S. shorter-term debt instruments widens). The interest rate curve typically steepens when the yield demanded by investors for long-term debt is higher than the yield on short-term debt, while higher interest rate volatility is generally associated with periods of greater uncertainty on the direction of future interest rates.

The Fund invests in TIPS directly or through other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in TIPS. TIPS are U.S. Treasury securities whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”), and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk. A fixed coupon rate is applied to the inflation-adjusted principal, such that when inflation is rising and the value of the principal is adjusted upwards, the interest payments increase. Because of the inflation adjustment process, TIPS typically have lower yields than fixed-rate Treasury securities of similar maturities. The Fund may purchase TIPS of any maturity.

The Fund also invests in yield curve spread options which are options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve. The U.S. interest rate swap curve is a type of interest rate curve that reflects the swap rate used in interest rate swap agreements with different maturities. A swap rate is the fixed interest rate that is exchanged for a floating interest rate in an interest rate swap agreement. A yield curve spread option is an option on the spread between two swap rates at different parts of the U.S. interest rate swap curve. When an investor purchases a yield curve spread option, the investor pays a fixed amount (premium) to acquire the right (but not the obligation) to receive a payment based on the difference between a chosen swap rate spread and the option’s strike price on the expiration date. If the swap rate spread closes above the option’s strike price at expiration, the investor will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the swap rate spread and the strike price. If the swap rate spread closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the option may end up worthless and the investor’s loss is limited to the amount of premium paid. A yield curve spread option’s payoff is determined by the difference between the swap rate spread and the option’s strike price. For example, a yield curve spread option could be purchased on the spread between the 2-year swap rate and the 10-year swap rate. Yield curve spread options are expected to (i) appreciate in value as the U.S. interest rate curve steepens or interest rate volatility increases and (ii) decrease in value or become worthless as the U.S. interest rate curve flattens or inverts, or as interest rate volatility declines. The U.S. interest rate swap curve “steepens” when the spread between swap rates on longer-term debt instruments and shorter-term debt instruments widens, “flattens” when such spread narrows, and “inverts” when swap rates on longer-term debt instruments become lower than those for shorter-term debt instruments (i.e., the spread is negative). The Fund generally expects the purchased yield curve spread options to reference the spread between the 2-year and 10-year swap rate, though the Fund may purchase yield curve spread options referencing other swap rate spreads. The Fund will purchase yield curve spread options such that the Fund will gain from steepening of the yield curve, while having a potential loss on the yield curve spread options limited to the premium paid for the yield curve spread options.

When the Fund purchases a yield curve spread option, the Fund pays a fixed amount (premium) to purchase the yield curve spread option. The Fund’s investments in yield curve spread options will be traded in the over-the counter (“OTC”) market. OTC derivative instruments generally have more flexible terms negotiated between the buyer and the seller. These instruments would generally be subject to greater counterparty risk. Many of the protections afforded to exchange participants will not be available for OTC options and there are no daily price fluctuation limits. OTC instruments also may be subject to greater liquidity risk. Under the Fund’s yield curve spread option contracts, the Fund pays an upfront premium, and counterparties may be required to post variation margin. However, the Fund’s yield curve spread options contracts are subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk of non-performance by an options counterparty. Such non-performance could result in a material loss to the Fund.

The Fund’s investments in yield curve spread options have contractual expiration dates; therefore, to maintain consistent exposure to yield curve spread options, the Fund must periodically migrate out of yield curve spread options nearing expiration and into yield curve spread options with later expiration dates— a process referred to as “rolling.” The Fund generally expects to purchase yield curve spread options with a time-to-expiration of between six months and two years, though the Fund may purchase yield curve spread options with shorter or longer expirations. The Fund generally expects the purchased yield curve spread options to reference the spread between the 2-year and 10-year swap rate, though the Fund may purchase yield curve spread options referencing other swap rate spreads.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally expects to invest less than 20% of the Fund’s assets in yield curve spread options and to actively manage the Fund’s options investments to reduce the weight of such options in the Fund’s portfolio if their value increases above the desired amount. Similarly, the Fund generally expects to sell portfolio investments and reinvest proceeds in yield curve spread options if the value of such options declines below the desired amount. The Fund will actively manage the Fund’s investments in yield curve spread options to gain from steepening of the yield curve, while having a potential loss on the yield curve spread options limited to the premium paid for the yield curve spread options.