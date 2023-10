The Retirement Fund is actively managed and allocates and reallocates its assets among a combination of Underlying Funds in proportions based on its own investment strategy.

The Retirement Fund is one of a group of funds referred to as the “ LifePath ETFs, ” each of which seeks to provide for retirement outcomes based on quantitatively measured risk that investors on average may be willing to accept given a particular time horizon.

BFA employs a multi-dimensional approach to assess risk for the Retirement Fund and to determine the Retirement Fund’s allocation across asset classes. As part of this multi-dimensional approach, BFA aims to quantify risk using proprietary risk measurement tools that, among other things, analyze historical and forward-looking securities market data, including risk, asset class correlations, and expected returns. Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest primarily in affiliated exchange-traded funds ( “ ETFs ” ).

The Retirement Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities or other financial instruments that are components of or have economic characteristics similar to the securities included in its custom model benchmark, the Retirement Custom Benchmark. BFA will not publish the Retirement Custom Benchmark but will apply a proprietary model to monitor performance of the Fund. The Retirement Fund is designed for investors expecting to retire or to begin withdrawing assets in the future. At inception, BFA expects the Retirement Fund to hold approximately 40% of its assets in Underlying Funds that seek to track particular equity indexes, approximately 60% of its assets in Underlying Funds that seek to track particular fixed-income indexes and the remainder of its assets in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in money market instruments.

At inception, the Fund invests in the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates ( “ BlackRock Cash Funds ” ). Factors such as fund classifications, historical risk and performance, and the relationship to other Underlying Funds in the Fund are considered when selecting Underlying Funds. The specific Underlying Funds selected for the Fund are determined at BFA’s discretion and may change as deemed appropriate to allow the Fund to meet its investment objective. See the “ Information About the Underlying Funds ” section of the prospectus for a list of the Underlying Funds, their classification into equity, fixed-income or money market funds and a brief description of their investment objectives and primary investment strategies.

Certain Underlying Funds may invest in real estate investment Trusts ( “ REITs ” ), foreign securities, emerging market securities, high yield bonds and derivative securities or instruments, such as options and futures, the value of which is derived from another security, a currency or commodity, an interest rate or an index, when seeking to match the performance of a particular market index. The Fund and certain Underlying Funds may also lend securities with a value up to one-third of their respective total assets to financial institutions that provide cash or securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government as collateral.

The Fund’s selection of Underlying Funds that track equity indexes may be further diversified by style (including both value and growth), market capitalization (including large cap, mid cap, small