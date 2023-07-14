The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a portfolio of exchange-traded vehicles that provide exposure to asset classes in various regions, countries and sectors around the globe. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs and other exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) (collectively, “Underlying Vehicles”) that satisfy the ESG characteristics described below and that provide exposure to various investment asset classes, including equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, currencies, cash and cash equivalents. The Underlying Vehicles are identified by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Richard Bernstein Advisors, LLC (“RBA” or the “Sub-Advisor”), using Macro-Economic Research to demonstrate favorable return potential and/or portfolio risk-management characteristics, and as being ETFs that consider Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) factors as part of their investment process. RBA uses research, analytics and data from recognized third-party data providers, such as Bloomberg and FactSet, to screen broadly for ETFs and ETPs that follow ESG-related investment strategies. RBA conducts a further qualitative review of these ETFs and ETPs to ensure that the investment methodology of each potential Underlying Vehicle qualifies it to be included in the ESG universe in the judgment of RBA, and then applies its own fundamental macroeconomic and financial analysis, described in further detail below, to build the Fund’s portfolio. RBA selects Underlying Vehicles that use ESG data/rating providers, such as MSCI and Sustainalytics, or that have their own rigorous ESG screening process, to identify potential investments. As a result, Underlying Vehicles selected by RBA will typically consider, as applicable or relevant, the following positive-screening ESG factors in determining their underlying investments: environmental assessments (involving issues such as greenhouse gas emissions, resource efficiency and waste management), social assessments (involving issues such as labor standards, occupational health & safety records, data security and product quality & safety) and/or governance assessments (involving issues such as board structure & quality, executive compensation and ownership & shareholder rights). Underlying Vehicles included in the Fund may also use negative-screening criteria to exclude certain issuers from investment, such as excluding companies with material involvement in weapons, tobacco or coal.

Dependent on the outlook for U.S. and global corporate profits, liquidity conditions, market sentiment and valuation analysis, RBA makes top-down assessments of the relative attractiveness of various asset classes, including, among others, stocks versus bonds, Treasuries versus corporate bonds, growth versus value

stocks, large-cap versus small-cap, cyclicals versus defensives, and emerging markets versus international developed markets versus U.S. stocks. After determining the target asset allocation mix, RBA selects the asset classes and market exposures that historically have had the most compelling characteristics given RBA’s macroeconomic assessment. With respect to its macroeconomic assessment and determination of “compelling characteristics,” RBA considers factors such as profits, investor sentiment, and liquidity; for example, a country or asset class that demonstrates accelerating profits and plentiful liquidity but negative investor sentiment would be one viewed as having compelling characteristics by RBA. Those characteristics are likely to differ depending on RBA’s assessment of the global economic and profit environments. RBA believes its expertise lies in identifying profit cycles, that is, periods of acceleration and deceleration in profits, and weighting the Fund’s investment portfolio towards the particular market segments that have the potential to outperform, while maintaining a rigorous and disciplined long-term asset allocation strategy.

The macroeconomic factors and indicators RBA uses (of which its own proprietary research represents over 90%) include the following: global market valuations; global yield curves; asset class, regional, and country correlations; profit cycle analyses and style and sector rotation; expected beta, a measure of the volatility of a security as compared to the overall market; estimate revisions and earnings surprises; investor sentiment; credit spreads; default rates and other factors. Individual Underlying Vehicle selection will be based on quantitative screening and risk-analysis, as well as qualitative review, to achieve desired market exposures. The portfolio is monitored on an ongoing basis and rebalanced as necessary to ensure that desired market exposures and both Underlying Vehicle and portfolio level risk controls are maintained.

In implementing its investment strategies, the Fund may invest across the globe by accentuating various global market segments and asset classes at different times, based on RBA’s assessment of which regions, sectors, styles, or asset classes provide the most potential for positive return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest 50-80% of its net assets in U.S. and foreign equity securities, 20-50% in U.S. and foreign fixed-income securities and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments, 0-20% in commodities (primarily through the use of ETFs that invest in commodities or commodities-related investments) and/or currencies, and 0-30% in cash and cash equivalents. The expected long-term ( i.e. , over a cycle of at least 10 years) target allocation of the Fund is 65% in equity securities and 35% in fixed income securities, although there is no requirement for RBA to manage the Fund within this target allocation. The Fund’s actual asset allocation may be materially different depending on market conditions, and the Fund’s asset allocation over shorter or longer market cycles may differ materially from the target.

The Fund defines foreign companies as those domiciled or principally traded outside of the U.S., or that are economically tied to foreign countries based on company operations, for example, a company that derives a substantial portion of its total revenues or earnings from business activities in a foreign country. The Fund actively manages its exposure to a wide range of foreign

countries (under normal market conditions, “wide range” meaning at least three countries outside the U.S.) relative to their weightings within the Fund’s global benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Index and Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, by increasing or decreasing its allocation to Underlying Vehicles that have exposure to foreign companies in either a single country or across multiple countries. Countries or regions chosen for emphasis and/or de-emphasis will vary over time based on RBA’s assessment of a range of proprietary and non-proprietary quantitative indicators and its macro-economic analysis and judgment. The Fund may invest without limit in both developed and emerging markets, including frontier markets, which are a subset of emerging market countries with newer or even less developed economies and markets. Such investments may include securities denominated in foreign currencies and securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund defines equity exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of stock indices, closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded currency trusts, common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund defines fixed income exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of fixed income indices, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, sovereign debt and domestic and foreign corporate bonds of any credit quality, including high yield (or “junk”) bonds, municipal obligations, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, inflation-linked debt securities and zero coupon bonds. The Fund may also invest in senior loans and variable rate obligations. The Fund defines commodity and currency exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of commodity and currency indices.

The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated ETFs (i.e., ETFs that are managed by an affiliate of the Advisor) and non-affiliated ETFs, that offer exposure to asset classes in various regions, countries, and sectors around the globe. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not Underlying Vehicles but which the Sub-Advisor believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective, including futures, options, swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, and money market funds.

RBA has discretion to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. Securities may be sold if they exhibit performance that might counteract the desired exposures or to implement a revised allocation based on a modified view of market conditions. The Fund may also sell a security when RBA believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions.