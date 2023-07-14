Home
Vitals

YTD Return

40.6%

1 yr return

41.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$12 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.5
$31.85
$50.47

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.98%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IQM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -29.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    250021
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joyce Lin

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of intelligent machines. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

Companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of intelligent machines are those that the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from the ongoing technology-driven transformation of products, software, systems and machinery as well as product design, manufacture, logistics, distribution and maintenance, including through developments in artificial intelligence. These companies may include those that develop, produce, manufacture, design, maintain and deliver products or services with new capabilities previously unavailable in the marketplace.

The Fund's investment theme of intelligent machines is intended to capture companies that the investment manager believes represent the next phase of technological evolution, including companies that provide new systems, logistics solutions, methods, processes, products or services based on physical applications of new technologies and technological innovation. Such companies include those the investment manager believes are well-positioned to benefit from intelligent design (e.g., simulation software and computer-aided design or "CAD" software), intelligent production (e.g., advancements in manufacturing or factory automation capabilities), intelligent products (e.g., robotic-assisted technologies, tools and services) and intelligent predictive maintenance (e.g., industrial software solutions and services).

In pursuing the Fund’s investment theme, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, it expects to have significant positions in particular sectors including technology. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

In selecting companies that the investment manager believes are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of intelligent machines, the investment manager seeks to identify, using its own fundamental, “bottom-up” research and analysis, companies positioned to capitalize on disruptive innovation in or that are enabling the further development of the intelligent machines theme in the markets in which they

operate. The investment manager’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The investment manager also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from disruptive innovations in intelligent products, design, manufacturing and/or predictive maintenance relative to broad securities markets, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in physical applications of these innovations to select investments for the Fund.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security reaches its valuation target; (ii) the security reaches its position size limit in the Fund’s portfolio; (iii) the security’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) there are adverse policy changes that could affect the security’s outlook; or (v) better investment opportunities become available.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

IQM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.6% -29.2% 74.8% 40.77%
1 Yr 41.9% -39.8% 67.6% 6.01%
3 Yr 18.5%* -40.6% 28.5% 7.59%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 64.52%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 80.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -73.9% 35.7% 17.78%
2021 11.9% -25.6% 45.1% 15.63%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.2% -54.1% 74.8% 90.13%
1 Yr -13.8% -62.3% 67.6% 82.05%
3 Yr N/A* -40.6% 36.7% 12.92%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -73.9% 35.7% 17.78%
2021 11.9% -25.6% 45.1% 15.63%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

IQM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IQM Category Low Category High IQM % Rank
Net Assets 12 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 94.44%
Number of Holdings 61 10 397 55.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.26 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 96.61%
Weighting of Top 10 44.37% 7.6% 100.0% 63.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 7.13%
  2. ASML Holding NV 4.86%
  3. Tesla Inc 4.59%
  4. Apple Inc 4.58%
  5. Cadence Design Systems Inc 4.29%
  6. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.13%
  7. Synopsys Inc 4.12%
  8. Keyence Corp 3.43%
  9. Axon Enterprise Inc 3.16%
  10. Descartes Systems Group Inc/The 3.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IQM % Rank
Stocks 		95.98% 68.59% 100.53% 77.97%
Cash 		4.02% -0.53% 15.91% 19.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 49.58%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 54.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 47.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 48.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IQM % Rank
Technology 		69.24% 2.80% 100.00% 56.78%
Healthcare 		14.23% 0.00% 25.57% 6.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.89% 0.00% 32.97% 27.54%
Industrials 		7.00% 0.00% 38.68% 10.59%
Energy 		0.64% 0.00% 1.24% 4.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 46.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 60.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 84.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 93.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 51.69%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 50.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IQM % Rank
US 		75.31% 19.45% 100.53% 84.32%
Non US 		20.67% 0.00% 80.40% 15.25%

IQM - Expenses

Operational Fees

IQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 3.60% 85.28%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.03% 1.95% 17.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.98% 0.69% 281.00% 36.41%

IQM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IQM Category Low Category High IQM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 55.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IQM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IQM Category Low Category High IQM % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -2.30% 2.08% 34.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IQM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IQM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joyce Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2020

2.26

2.3%

Ms. Lin has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Tenmpleton, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2014, Ms. Lin was a research associate at Cooke & Bieler, a value based investment management firm.

Matthew Moberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2020

2.26

2.3%

Moberg is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He provides research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1998. Moberg holds the Certified Public Accountant designation. Mr. Moberg earned his B.A. in history from Washington and Lee University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

