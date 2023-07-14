Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of intelligent machines. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

Companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of intelligent machines are those that the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from the ongoing technology-driven transformation of products, software, systems and machinery as well as product design, manufacture, logistics, distribution and maintenance, including through developments in artificial intelligence. These companies may include those that develop, produce, manufacture, design, maintain and deliver products or services with new capabilities previously unavailable in the marketplace.

The Fund's investment theme of intelligent machines is intended to capture companies that the investment manager believes represent the next phase of technological evolution, including companies that provide new systems, logistics solutions, methods, processes, products or services based on physical applications of new technologies and technological innovation. Such companies include those the investment manager believes are well-positioned to benefit from intelligent design (e.g., simulation software and computer-aided design or "CAD" software), intelligent production (e.g., advancements in manufacturing or factory automation capabilities), intelligent products (e.g., robotic-assisted technologies, tools and services) and intelligent predictive maintenance (e.g., industrial software solutions and services).

In pursuing the Fund’s investment theme, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, it expects to have significant positions in particular sectors including technology. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

In selecting companies that the investment manager believes are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of intelligent machines, the investment manager seeks to identify, using its own fundamental, “bottom-up” research and analysis, companies positioned to capitalize on disruptive innovation in or that are enabling the further development of the intelligent machines theme in the markets in which they

operate. The investment manager’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The investment manager also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from disruptive innovations in intelligent products, design, manufacturing and/or predictive maintenance relative to broad securities markets, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in physical applications of these innovations to select investments for the Fund.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security reaches its valuation target; (ii) the security reaches its position size limit in the Fund’s portfolio; (iii) the security’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) there are adverse policy changes that could affect the security’s outlook; or (v) better investment opportunities become available.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.