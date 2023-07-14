Home
Trending ETFs
Renaissance IPO ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Renaissance IPO ETF

$34.96

$169 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

43.8%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$169 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.5
$23.78
$36.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 156.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IPO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -46.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Renaissance IPO ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Renaissance Capital
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    6150000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tiffany Ng

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Index. The Index, designed by IPO research firm Renaissance Capital LLC (the “Index Provider”), is a portfolio of companies that have recently completed an initial public offering (“IPO”) and are listed on a U.S. exchange. IPOs are a category of unseasoned equities under-represented in core equity indices. The Index is designed to capture approximately 80% of the total market capitalization of newly public companies, which are those companies that have gone public within the last three years and meet the Index Provider’s size, liquidity and free float criteria. At each quarterly rebalance, new IPOs that meet the Index Provider’s eligibility criteria are included and constituent companies that have been public for three years are removed. Constituents are weighted by free float-adjusted market capitalization with individual weights capped at 10%. The Index has been constructed using a transparent and rules-based methodology.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. Depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index may count towards compliance with the Fund’s 80% policy. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options, and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, as well as in common stocks not included in the Index but which will help the Fund track the Index. Convertible securities and depositary receipts not included in the Index may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to its Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is comprised of common stocks, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and partnership units. These securities may include IPOs of foreign companies that are listed on a U.S. exchange, as well as IPOs of companies which are located in countries categorized as emerging markets.

The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. Renaissance Capital LLC (the “Adviser”) expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance before fees and expenses and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. Information technology frequently represents a major sector in the Index, and within this sector, Software frequently represents the largest industry group. As of September 30, 2022, the Index also had significant exposure (i.e., 25% or more) to the consumer discretionary sector.

The Fund may lend securities to broker-dealers, banks and other institutions. When the Fund loans its portfolio securities, it will receive, at the inception of each loan, liquid collateral equal to at least 102% (for U.S.-listed securities) or 105% (for non-U.S.-listed securities) of the value of the portfolio securities being loaned.

Read More

IPO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 43.8% -24.9% 59.5% 1.42%
1 Yr 13.3% -43.1% 865.8% 60.28%
3 Yr -6.8%* -41.4% 41.9% 69.02%
5 Yr 2.8%* -28.2% 82.9% 30.78%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 13.6% 59.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 95.71%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.90%
2020 27.6% -17.6% 195.3% 4.00%
2019 7.7% -16.0% 9.5% 14.48%
2018 -3.7% -13.6% 24.1% 63.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -46.3% -53.4% 58.6% 99.82%
1 Yr -49.4% -60.3% 865.8% 99.82%
3 Yr 1.7%* -41.4% 41.9% 29.98%
5 Yr 4.5%* -27.5% 82.9% 25.00%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 95.71%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.90%
2020 27.6% -17.6% 195.3% 4.00%
2019 7.7% -16.0% 9.5% 14.48%
2018 -3.7% -13.6% 24.1% 75.66%

IPO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPO Category Low Category High IPO % Rank
Net Assets 169 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 78.72%
Number of Holdings 101 20 3702 23.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 80.8 M 360 K 10.9 B 74.65%
Weighting of Top 10 42.25% 5.5% 92.1% 18.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Snowflake, Inc. 10.49%
  2. Airbnb, Inc. 9.40%
  3. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 6.36%
  4. ROBLOX Corp. 4.00%
  5. Coupang, Inc. 3.99%
  6. DoorDash, Inc. 3.89%
  7. Palantir Technologies, Inc. 3.81%
  8. Royalty Pharma PLC 3.28%
  9. Li Auto, Inc. 3.21%
  10. KE Holdings, Inc. 2.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPO % Rank
Stocks 		99.27% 23.99% 100.52% 26.42%
Cash 		0.73% -0.52% 26.94% 72.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 47.34%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 50.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 42.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 44.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPO % Rank
Technology 		53.75% 0.04% 62.17% 0.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.34% 0.00% 57.41% 67.20%
Healthcare 		12.01% 0.00% 43.77% 87.59%
Communication Services 		6.31% 0.00% 18.33% 10.99%
Financial Services 		5.16% 0.00% 43.01% 65.96%
Industrials 		4.43% 0.00% 38.23% 91.84%
Basic Materials 		3.68% 0.00% 17.25% 27.48%
Consumer Defense 		1.74% 0.00% 16.40% 58.33%
Real Estate 		0.59% 0.00% 19.28% 81.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 56.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 76.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPO % Rank
US 		83.08% 23.38% 100.52% 93.26%
Non US 		16.19% 0.00% 35.22% 1.77%

IPO - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.02% 19.28% 91.35%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 21.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

IPO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IPO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 156.00% 0.00% 250.31% 95.85%

IPO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPO Category Low Category High IPO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 46.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPO Category Low Category High IPO % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -2.24% 2.75% 23.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IPO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tiffany Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Ms. Ng has been withRenaissance Capital since 2011 and also serves as Vice President.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

