Name

As of 03/06/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF

IOPP | ETF

$25.17

-

-

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IOPP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Indian issuers. The Fund defines Indian issuers as entities: (i) organized in India; (ii) having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in India; (iii) deriving more than 50% of total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in India; or (iv) maintaining more than 50% of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in India. The Fund also defines mutual funds and ETFs that invest primarily in securities of Indian issuers; as well as ADRs, GDRs, participatory notes on securities of Indian issuers, and any swap contract linked to the preceding, as securities of Indian issuers. The Fund is actively managed and invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization, including micro-capitalization companies.

Security Selection Process

In selecting securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers use a bottom-up selection process instead of following a top-down approach.

Potential investments are identified through:

(1) Company-specific research and analysis conducted by the portfolio managers; and
(2) Screening techniques starting with a universe of 800-1000 stocks using multiple factors that include an evaluation of a company’s competitive positioning, management, future growth potential, and track record in terms of performance. Companies are further screened with key performance indicators (KPIs), model building, and valuation.

The portfolio managers aim to capture India’s growth story by taking a long-term approach and investing in what they believe to be high-quality companies that offer the potential for long-term growth and capital appreciation. The portfolio managers attempt to construct a portfolio of companies positioned to benefit from three key themes that are playing out in India across various sectors: (1) growing middle class consumer with increasing income levels; (2) formalization across sectors leading to increased economic participation; and (3) increasing government focus on promoting manufacturing with a focus on defence, green energy, and exports.

Monitoring Process

The securities are monitored to confirm adherence to the original investment thesis. The monitoring process consists of tracking news and analysing quarterly results to ensure that a company’s fundamental progress ties in with the investment thesis. The Fund may increase or decrease its position in a particular company based on such company’s ability to deliver on its original investment thesis.

The portfolio is regularly monitored to avoid any over-exposure to any single stock or industry which helps to avoid concentration risk and achieve the benefits of diversification. The Fund may sell a security if, based on the portfolio managers’ research, a company’s prospects for growth have declined or the portfolio managers have identified a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund’s 80% policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Read More

IOPP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

IOPP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IOPP Category Low Category High IOPP % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IOPP % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

IOPP - Expenses

Operational Fees

IOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IOPP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IOPP Category Low Category High IOPP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IOPP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IOPP Category Low Category High IOPP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IOPP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IOPP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

