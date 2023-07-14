Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Main International ETF

ETF
INTL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.5884 -0.17 -0.77%
primary theme
N/A
INTL (ETF)

Main International ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.5884 -0.17 -0.77%
primary theme
N/A
INTL (ETF)

Main International ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.5884 -0.17 -0.77%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Main International ETF

INTL | ETF

$21.59

$96.1 M

2.81%

$0.61

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$96.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

85.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
$19.25
$21.88

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Main International ETF

INTL | ETF

$21.59

$96.1 M

2.81%

$0.61

1.20%

INTL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Main International ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund utilizes a “fund of funds” structure to invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily provide exposure to non-U.S. equity securities of companies of any capitalization representing sectors and geographic regions that appear undervalued in comparison to their historical average price. The Adviser focuses its research on global macro-economic factors (relevant to the economy in general), micro-economic factors (relevant to individual companies) and fundamental factors (financial information that impacts the price or perceived value of a stock) to assess whether a sector or geographic region is expected to undergo a transformative change that could lead to near-term price appreciation of companies within that sector or region. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 50% of its total assets in funds that invest at least 50% of their respective total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S.

The portfolio managers set price targets for each position and revisit a position when the price target is met, revising upwards when deemed appropriate or selling when the portfolio managers conclude the position no longer provides exposure to undervalued companies on the brink of a transformative change.

The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio when the portfolio managers deem appropriate. Given the longer-term nature of the Fund, an automatic monthly or quarterly rebalancing policy could be counterproductive to the Fund’s objective of seeking maximum return. From time to time, the Fund may use a covered call or covered put option strategy in an attempt to dampen volatility and generate additional returns.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process:

Assessing Market Conditions: The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by identifying sectors (and their underlying industries and sub-industries) countries and regions it believes are poised for significant economic growth. To identify such sectors, countries and regions, the Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, changes in the factors driving growth, behavioral patterns among consumers, as well as other macroeconomic fundamentals over a 6- to 18-month horizon. The Adviser uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) in its sector analysis and may invest in country-specific sector funds. GICS sectors include: energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities and real estate.

Identifying the Appropriate ETFs: The Adviser then seeks to identify 5-20 index or actively managed ETFs to implement its strategic asset allocation by evaluating various factors in the respective ETFs including the respective underlying indexes they seek to track and portfolio holdings, sector exposure and weightings, liquidity profiles, and tracking error. At any given time, the Fund may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors or in one or more countries or geographic regions.

Option Strategy: The Fund pursues its objective by employing an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call or index based options on an amount from 0% to 100% of the value of the ETF shares in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund seeks to earn income and gains both from dividends paid on the ETFs owned by the Fund and cash premiums received from writing or “selling”:

covered call options or index based options on equity based ETFs held in the Fund’s portfolio and
cash secured put options against cash balances in the Fund.

The Fund may not sell “naked” put or call options, i.e., equity options representing more shares of an ETF than the Fund has cash on hand and available to purchase or index options greater than the value of the underlying security.

Stock index options are put options and call options on various stock indices. The primary difference between stock options and index options occurs when index options are exercised. In the case of stock options, the underlying security, common stock, is delivered. However, upon the exercise of an index option, settlement does not occur by delivery of the securities comprising the index.

The option holder exercising the index option receives an amount of cash if the closing level of the stock index upon which the option is based is greater than, in the case of a call, or less than, in the case of a put, the exercise price of the option. This amount of cash is equal to the difference between the closing price of the stock index and the exercise price of the option expressed in dollars time a specified multiple.

A stock index fluctuates with changes in the market value of the stocks included in the index. A call option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right, but not the obligation, to buy from the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price by or before the contract’s expiration. A put option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right to sell to the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price. The writer of an option on a security has the obligation upon exercise of the option to purchase the underlying security at the exercise price. The Adviser’s option strategy typically targets one-month to three-month options. Options of any exercise price or maturity may be utilized.

Read More

INTL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -68.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 2.9% N/A N/A N/A
2020 5.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 7.5% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -3.0% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -68.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 2.9% N/A N/A N/A
2020 5.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 7.5% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -3.0% N/A N/A N/A

INTL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INTL Category Low Category High INTL % Rank
Net Assets 96.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 13 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 68.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 85.61% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FRANKLIN FTSE UNITED KING 14.54%
  2. FRANKLIN JAPAN 12.39%
  3. KRANESHARES CSI CHINA INT 12.13%
  4. ISHARES MSCI GERMANY ETF 11.63%
  5. ISHARES MSCI FRANCE ETF 6.83%
  6. FNK FTSE BR ETF 6.29%
  7. ISHARES MSCI SWEDEN ETF 5.80%
  8. ISHARES MSCI POLAND ETF 5.66%
  9. ISHARES MSCI EUROPE FINAN 5.12%
  10. FRANKLIN TAIWAN 4.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INTL % Rank
Stocks 		94.17% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.83% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INTL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INTL % Rank
US 		94.17% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

INTL - Expenses

Operational Fees

INTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

INTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

INTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

INTL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INTL Category Low Category High INTL % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.81% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INTL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INTL Category Low Category High INTL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INTL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

INTL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×