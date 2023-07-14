The Fund utilizes a “fund of funds” structure to invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily provide exposure to non-U.S. equity securities of companies of any capitalization representing sectors and geographic regions that appear undervalued in comparison to their historical average price. The Adviser focuses its research on global macro-economic factors (relevant to the economy in general), micro-economic factors (relevant to individual companies) and fundamental factors (financial information that impacts the price or perceived value of a stock) to assess whether a sector or geographic region is expected to undergo a transformative change that could lead to near-term price appreciation of companies within that sector or region. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 50% of its total assets in funds that invest at least 50% of their respective total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S.

The portfolio managers set price targets for each position and revisit a position when the price target is met, revising upwards when deemed appropriate or selling when the portfolio managers conclude the position no longer provides exposure to undervalued companies on the brink of a transformative change.

The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio when the portfolio managers deem appropriate. Given the longer-term nature of the Fund, an automatic monthly or quarterly rebalancing policy could be counterproductive to the Fund’s objective of seeking maximum return. From time to time, the Fund may use a covered call or covered put option strategy in an attempt to dampen volatility and generate additional returns.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process:

Assessing Market Conditions: The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by identifying sectors (and their underlying industries and sub-industries) countries and regions it believes are poised for significant economic growth. To identify such sectors, countries and regions, the Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, changes in the factors driving growth, behavioral patterns among consumers, as well as other macroeconomic fundamentals over a 6- to 18-month horizon. The Adviser uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) in its sector analysis and may invest in country-specific sector funds. GICS sectors include: energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities and real estate.

Identifying the Appropriate ETFs: The Adviser then seeks to identify 5-20 index or actively managed ETFs to implement its strategic asset allocation by evaluating various factors in the respective ETFs including the respective underlying indexes they seek to track and portfolio holdings, sector exposure and weightings, liquidity profiles, and tracking error. At any given time, the Fund may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors or in one or more countries or geographic regions.

Option Strategy: The Fund pursues its objective by employing an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call or index based options on an amount from 0% to 100% of the value of the ETF shares in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund seeks to earn income and gains both from dividends paid on the ETFs owned by the Fund and cash premiums received from writing or “selling”:

● covered call options or index based options on equity based ETFs held in the Fund’s portfolio and

● cash secured put options against cash balances in the Fund.

The Fund may not sell “naked” put or call options, i.e., equity options representing more shares of an ETF than the Fund has cash on hand and available to purchase or index options greater than the value of the underlying security.

Stock index options are put options and call options on various stock indices. The primary difference between stock options and index options occurs when index options are exercised. In the case of stock options, the underlying security, common stock, is delivered. However, upon the exercise of an index option, settlement does not occur by delivery of the securities comprising the index.

The option holder exercising the index option receives an amount of cash if the closing level of the stock index upon which the option is based is greater than, in the case of a call, or less than, in the case of a put, the exercise price of the option. This amount of cash is equal to the difference between the closing price of the stock index and the exercise price of the option expressed in dollars time a specified multiple.

A stock index fluctuates with changes in the market value of the stocks included in the index. A call option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right, but not the obligation, to buy from the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price by or before the contract’s expiration. A put option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right to sell to the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price. The writer of an option on a security has the obligation upon exercise of the option to purchase the underlying security at the exercise price. The Adviser’s option strategy typically targets one-month to three-month options. Options of any exercise price or maturity may be utilized.