Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

19.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$927 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
$20.83
$27.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

INTF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares International Equity Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    33800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the STOXX International Equity Factor Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is a rules-based equity index provided by STOXX Ltd. (the “Index Provider”or “STOXX”). The Underlying Index is composed of large- and mid-capitalization equity securities from the STOXX Global 1800 ex USA index (the “Parent Index”) that are selected and weighted using an optimization process designed to maximize exposure to five target factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility and size. The Underlying Index also seeks to mitigate exposure to unintended systematic exposures, limit turnover and maintain a level of risk similar to that of the Parent Index. The Parent Index measures the performance of the largest companies of the developed equity market excluding the U.S., as defined by the Index Provider. 
The momentum score is calculated from the following signals: price momentum, earnings momentum and earnings announcement drift (i.e., the difference between a stock’s performance on and immediately following an earnings announcement date). 
The quality score is calculated from the following signals: gross profitability, share dilution, accruals, changes in net operating assets, carbon emissions intensity and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) reduction targets. Carbon emissions intensity is based on the issuer’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions (i.e., direct emissions from sources that an issuer owns or controls and indirect emissions from the issuer’s purchase of energy) relative to peers in its Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) Supersector, as reported by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”). The GHG targets signal is based on the robustness of an issuer's GHG reduction targets, including whether they are part of the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”) framework; this is assessed by ISS based on its own ESG ratings data and SBTi data. 
The value score is calculated from the following signals: current book value-to-price ratio, dividend yield (i.e., 12-month trailing dividend divided by total market capitalization), earnings yield (i.e., 12-month net income divided by total market capitalization), cash flow yield (i.e., 12-month cash flow divided by total market capitalization) and time series normalized cash flow yield over the previous 36 months. 
The low volatility score is based on prior 
12-month volatility, as calculated by the Index Provider. The size score seeks to measure an issuer’s market capitalization relative to other companies in the Parent Index. 
The maximum weight of a single security is 10%, and the sum of security weights that are individually greater than 4.5% must be less than 22.5% of the Underlying Index. The Index Provider also applies other constraints, such as country and sector exposures relative to the Parent Index, among others. The Underlying Index is reviewed and rebalanced quarterly. 
As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of approximately 463 constituents from companies from the following countries or regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”). As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the financials industry or sector. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. 
BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security 
selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. 
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. 
The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the 
investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. 
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received). 
The Underlying Index and Parent Index are sponsored by STOXX, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and Parent Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index and Parent Index. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. 
Read More

INTF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% 2.1% 19.6% 82.27%
1 Yr 19.7% -20.6% 28.2% 35.74%
3 Yr 7.5%* -14.7% 25.1% 9.47%
5 Yr 2.7%* -9.8% 60.7% 19.22%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 81.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -43.6% 71.3% 8.37%
2021 5.7% -15.4% 9.4% 5.77%
2020 0.9% -10.4% 121.9% 90.72%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 59.35%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% -0.7% 23.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -16.4% 19.6% 93.19%
1 Yr -9.7% -27.2% 28.2% 93.76%
3 Yr 5.6%* -14.7% 25.1% 26.76%
5 Yr 3.4%* -9.8% 60.7% 14.43%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -43.6% 71.3% 8.37%
2021 5.7% -15.4% 9.4% 5.77%
2020 0.9% -10.4% 121.9% 90.72%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 59.35%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% -0.7% 36.89%

INTF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INTF Category Low Category High INTF % Rank
Net Assets 927 M 1.02 M 369 B 45.04%
Number of Holdings 511 1 10801 24.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M 0 34.5 B 58.63%
Weighting of Top 10 12.96% 1.9% 101.9% 88.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 1.96%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S 1.89%
  3. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 1.39%
  4. Novartis AG 1.37%
  5. ASML Holding NV 1.34%
  6. Royal Bank of Canada 1.19%
  7. Roche Holding AG 1.17%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 1.00%
  9. Shell PLC 0.97%
  10. Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG 0.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INTF % Rank
Stocks 		99.02% 0.00% 122.60% 31.48%
Cash 		0.81% -65.15% 100.00% 68.33%
Other 		0.16% -16.47% 17.36% 16.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 27.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 22.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 29.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INTF % Rank
Financial Services 		20.22% 0.00% 47.75% 21.98%
Industrials 		13.38% 5.17% 99.49% 65.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.41% 0.00% 36.36% 45.27%
Healthcare 		9.96% 0.00% 21.01% 72.20%
Consumer Defense 		9.57% 0.00% 32.29% 49.34%
Technology 		8.94% 0.00% 36.32% 72.93%
Basic Materials 		8.72% 0.00% 23.86% 37.55%
Communication Services 		6.09% 0.00% 21.69% 47.89%
Energy 		5.61% 0.00% 16.89% 35.52%
Utilities 		3.66% 0.00% 13.68% 20.38%
Real Estate 		3.43% 0.00% 14.59% 13.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INTF % Rank
Non US 		98.11% 0.00% 124.02% 20.97%
US 		0.91% -7.71% 68.98% 77.46%

INTF - Expenses

Operational Fees

INTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.02% 26.51% 92.98%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.60% 10.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

INTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 2.00% 247.00% 63.84%

INTF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INTF Category Low Category High INTF % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.02% 0.00% 13.13% 9.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INTF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INTF Category Low Category High INTF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.89% -0.93% 6.38% 3.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INTF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

INTF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

