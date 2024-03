Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in U.S.‑listed equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. The Fund will normally hold common stock of those companies that fall in the industries that make up the MSCI USA Index but at times may hold common stock of those companies that fall in the industries that make up the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund may also invest in other securities, including but not limited to, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates.

The Fund is managed as a rotation strategy, dynamically adjusting its exposures around its benchmark allocation. In selecting securities for the Fund, BFA takes into consideration five potential sources of return: information about the current economic cycle, valuation, quality metrics, analyst expectation data and recent trends for each industry. BFA seeks to tilt the Fund’s portfolio into what it believes to be favorable industries and away from what it believes to be unfavorable industries.

The Fund may use derivatives, including options, futures, swaps (including, but not limited to, total return swaps, some of which may be referred to as contracts for difference) and forward contracts, both to seek to increase the return of the Fund and to hedge (or protect) the value of its assets against adverse movements in interest rates and movements in the securities markets.

During temporary defensive periods (i.e., in response to adverse market, economic or political conditions), the Fund may depart from its principal investment strategies and may invest up to 100% of its total assets in liquid, short-term investments, including high quality, short-term securities. The Fund may not achieve its investment objectives under these circumstances. BFA’s determination that it is temporarily unable to follow the Fund’s investment strategy or that it is impractical to do so will generally occur only in situations in which a market disruption event has occurred and where trading in the securities selected through application of the Fund’s investment strategy is extremely limited or absent.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one‑third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the ”Investment Company Act”).