The fund seeks to track the investment results of the RARE Global Infrastructure Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Underlying Index is constructed from global infrastructure-related equity securities. The Underlying Index utilizes a proprietary methodology created and sponsored by ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure (North America) Pty Limited (“RARE”), the fund’s subadviser. RARE is affiliated with both LMPFA and the fund. The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in securities that compose its Underlying Index. Securities that compose the Underlying Index include depositary receipts representing securities in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is composed of equity securities in developed and developing markets that are included in the MSCI ACWI All Cap Index. Companies in the MSCI ACWI All Cap Index are screened to include only companies within the following Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industries and are classified into infrastructure sectors as follows: Utilities Infrastructure Sector Economically Sensitive Infrastructure Sector Electric Utilities Airport Services Gas Utilities Cable & Satellite Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders Highways & Railtracks Multi-Utilities Marine Ports & Services Renewable Electricity Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Water Utilities Railroads Specialized Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) The Underlying Index applies multiple screens to select securities that provide investors with exposure to securities that most closely match RARE’s definition of infrastructure. Factors used to select the securities include: • Market capitalization and average daily volume • Forward looking dividend yields • Operating cash flow yield The subadviser believes that companies that score high on the screens applied by the Underlying Index should be considered high quality companies. The infrastructure exposure score is calculated using revenue, earnings, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and similar measures to include only those companies that have more than a 60% exposure to infrastructure, including utilities. The infrastructure exposure score of each company in the Underlying Index will be calculated at least on an annual basis. Each company within the Underlying Index is given a weight based on its market capitalization adjusted by its infrastructure exposure and security price volatility. The weight of each sector in the Underlying Index will range from 40% to 60% and will be adjusted quarterly based on movements in the OECD G7 Leading Indicators Index, which attempts to identify trends in the economic cycle. RARE anticipates that the number of component securities in the Underlying Index will range from 75 to 200. Companies in the Underlying Index are assigned to four regions: Asia Pacific, Emerging Markets, Europe and North America, with no region exceeding 50% of the Underlying Index. A company is assigned to a region based on its listing domicile. A company’s regional economic exposure may be different from its listing domicile. As of December 31, 2020, the Underlying Index consisted of securities from the following 24 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China (Hong Kong Listed), Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States. The countries represented by companies in the Underlying Index may change from time to time due to market conditions. As initially constituted and balanced, no individual security in the Underlying Index will exceed 5%, and no individual security may have a weight of less than 0.10%. The Underlying Index’s securities are reconstituted quarterly and rebalanced quarterly. The Underlying Index is reconstituted on different dates from the MSCI ACWI All Cap Index. The fund’s securities portfolio is rebalanced when the Underlying Index is rebalanced or reconstituted. The composition of the Underlying Index and the fund after reconstitution and rebalancing may fluctuate and exceed the above Underlying Index limitations due to market movements and other factors. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain index futures, options, and options on index futures (“Financial Instruments”) related to its Underlying Index and its component securities; cash and cash equivalents; other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds; and in securities and other instruments not included in its Underlying Index but which RARE believes will help the fund track its Underlying Index, including structured instruments such as participation notes and low exercise price warrants or other similar instruments. The fund may invest in Financial Instruments to gain exposure to local markets, as a substitute for buying or selling securities or for cash management purposes. Index investing. The fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to achieve its investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the fund does not try to outperform its Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index and also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. RARE may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index. When representative sampling is used, the securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as return variability, risk, market capitalization, country/region exposures and sector exposures) and fundamental characteristics (such as portfolio yield, price/earnings ratios and price/book ratios) similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. Industry concentration policy. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated in the securities of such particular industry. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. As of the end of the fund’s fiscal year, the top three industry sectors represented by the fund’s Underlying Index were utilities, industrials and energy. These industry sectors may change over time.