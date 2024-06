Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing (dividend-paying) equity securities.

The Fund principally invests in common stocks and depository receipts. While the Fund may invest in securities of any size, the Fund typically emphasizes investments in foreign (developed markets) large- and mid-cap companies (companies with market capitalization greater than $2 billion) that Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) believes offer total return opportunity. The Fund typically invests in foreign companies in at least three countries, other than the U.S.

The Fund does not seek to track the performance of an index, but applies investing rules on at least a quarterly basis (Investing Rule Resets) to invest, at the time of purchase, in companies with a forward annualized dividend yield of greater than or equal to 1% and an ESGM Rating of a 1 or 2 (as further described below) that, after being scored on a sector and region relative basis focused on forward dividend yield, dividend growth, and cash-based dividend coverage ratio factors, results in the top 100 highest-scoring securities being included in the Fund’s portfolio on a market capitalization weighted basis.

As noted above, the Fund invests in companies in part based on Columbia Management’s proprietary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Materiality Ratings (the ESGM Ratings). The ESGM Ratings provide subjective (based on Columbia Management’s opinion) indicators into how effectively a company appears to be managing its material ESG risks and opportunities, expressed as a numerical ESGM Rating of a company from 1 to 5. A company determined to have an ESGM Rating of 1 reflects Columbia Management’s then-current assessment that the company is managing its material ESG risks and opportunities with low-risk exposure. Conversely, a company determined to have an ESGM Rating of 5 reflects Columbia Management’s then-current assessment that the company is managing its material ESG risks and opportunities with high-risk exposure. Companies that do not report or publish the necessary data to calculate an ESGM Rating will not receive an ESGM Rating by Columbia Management and, being unrated, are not eligible for investment by the Fund. Companies held in the Fund that cease to report or publish the necessary data to calculate an ESGM Rating will no longer receive an ESGM Rating by Columbia Management and, being unrated, the Fund may eliminate any such non-ESGM-rated companies at the Fund’s next Investing Rule Reset or sooner in connection with efficient portfolio management opportunities. A company’s ESGM Rating may change, including being downgraded, after purchase by the Fund. If a company is subsequently rated a 3 or 4, it will not be removed from the Fund until the Fund’s next Investing Rule Reset. In addition to Investing Rule Resets, Fund holdings are evaluated for sale out of the Fund’s portfolio in the event of the issuer’s ESGM Rating being downgraded to a 5, issuer bankruptcy, the security’s forward dividend yield falling below 1%, or other events or conditions. Whether a removed security will be replaced, and what the replacement will be is in the discretion of Columbia Management until the next Investing Rule Reset.

From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe and Japan.