The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index or in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies in the Indian financial market, including banks, financial institutions, housing finance, insurance companies and other financial services companies (“Indian Financial Companies”). The securities market of India is considered an emerging market. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of Indian Financial Companies.

Stocks included in the Index are those included in the Nifty Financial Services Index. The universe of stocks eligible for inclusion in the Nifty Financial Services Index includes stocks that trade on the National Stock Exchange of India and: (i) rank within the top 800 based on both average daily turnover and average daily full market capitalization for the last six months; (ii) are issued by companies in the finance sector; (iii) have a trading frequency of at least 90% per month for each of the preceding six months; and (iv) have a listing history of at least six months (except that a stock issued in an initial public offering is eligible for inclusion after 3 months if it otherwise fulfills the eligibility criteria).

From this eligible universe, companies are sorted in the descending order of free-float market capitalization and a company is included in the Nifty Financial Services Index if its free-float market capitalization is 1.5 times the free-float market capitalization of the smallest potential constituent. Free-float market capitalization is calculated by taking the stock’s price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market. This capitalization method, therefore, excludes locked-in shares such as those held by insiders, promoters, and governments. The Index includes these selected stocks and weights them according to their free-float market capitalization subject to weight caps such that no individual stock may represent more than 25% of the Index and the aggregate weight of each stock representing more than 5% of the Index may not exceed 50% of the Index. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments that are not included in the Index but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of August 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Banks Industry Group. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of August 1, 2022, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the Financials Sector.

The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

NSE Indices Limited (the “Index Provider”) is the index provider for the Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index. NSE Indices is a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index.

The Adviser has entered into a license agreement with the Index Provider pursuant to which the Adviser pays a fee to use the Index. The Adviser is sublicensing rights to the Index to the Fund at no charge.