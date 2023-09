term

located

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews India Active ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities, of any duration or credit quality, including those that are unrated, or would be below investment grade (referred to as “junk bonds”) if rated, of companies located in India. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities, including securities issued by government entities and their political subdivisions. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in India, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Indian security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to India. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of India; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within India; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in India; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in India; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of India; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in India; (ii) it is issued to finance a project that has at least 50% of its assets or operations in India; (iii) it is at least 50% secured or backed by assets located in India; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange 100 Index, the Fund’s primary benchmark index; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of India and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The” and the