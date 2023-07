not have any limits on its investments in below-investment grade securities (“junk” bonds), and the Fund will have indirect exposure to below investment grade securities through its investments in ETPs.

The Adviser considers various inputs to guide asset allocation decisions and select investments that the Adviser believes will offer income and enhanced risk-adjusted returns. The term “risk-adjusted returns” does not imply that the Adviser employs low-risk strategies or that an investment in the Fund should be considered a low-risk or no risk investment. The Adviser seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns through an optimization process that incorporates both the yield and observed risks of each ETP. Additionally, the Adviser may utilize relative momentum and other discretionary factors of each underlying ETP to allocate the Fund’s portfolio to ETPs with the highest expected risk-adjusted returns. The term “relative momentum” means the speed at which the total returns of an ETP are changing compared to other ETPs. Based on these inputs, the Adviser selects the income generating asset classes that the Fund will invest in and determines the relative weights each class will represent in the Fund. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) that are registered under the applicable federal securities laws and that invest in securities that generate income. The Fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury securities under normal circumstances. While the Adviser currently anticipates that the ETPs that the Fund may invest in will primarily be ETFs managed by the Adviser, Van Eck Absolute Return Advisers Corporation or their affiliates ("VanEck ETFs"), the Fund may also invest in affiliated and unaffiliated ETPs, which could include ETFs and closed-end funds that invest in income generating asset classes. The Fund does