INAV (ETF)

INAV (ETF)

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Mohr Industry Nav ETF

INAV | ETF

-

-

-

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Mohr Industry Nav ETF

INAV | ETF

-

-

-

1.20%

INAV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mohr Industry Nav ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”) and designed for investors looking for long-term growth and who can tolerate large principal value fluctuations. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical approach to invest in the various industries that are found in the component sectors of the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser’s tactical investment strategy allocates the Fund’s assets to these industries based on the Adviser’s investment research process (as discussed below). “Nav” refers to the Fund’s strategy of seeking to “navigate” the Fund’s potential universe of investments through the use of the Adviser’s top-down process.

In pursuing the Fund’s strategy, the Adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets across industries found in the 11 sectors found in the S&P 500 Index: technology, health care, financials, real estate, energy, materials, consumer discretionary, industrials, utilities, consumer staples and communications. As described below, the Fund may also have exposure to the S&P 500 Index and money market funds, depending on market conditions.

The Fund seeks exposure to various industries through investment in 20 industry group-specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that seek to track a particular industry index. In tactically allocating the Fund’s assets across various industries, the Adviser utilizes quantitative data including price movement of the particular industry group to analyze the industry group’s potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. When the data for an industry group is positive, the Fund will invest a portion of its assets in that industry-specific ETF. When the data for an industry group is negative relative to the broader market (as represented by the S&P 500 Index), the Fund will invest not in that industry-specific ETF and will instead invest that portion of the Fund’s assets in an S&P 500 Index ETF, or in cases where smaller capitalization companies are outperforming the broader market, an equal weight S&P 500 ETF. When data for all industry groups and the broader market is negative, the Fund may be fully invested in money market funds.

The Fund’s holdings in each industry group-specific ETF may not be allocated equally and each ETF position may increase or decrease as a percentage of the Fund’s assets depending on market movements and the Adviser’s strategy. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its assets in ETFs from the same industry group.

As a result of the Adviser’s tactical strategy, the Fund may not have investment exposure to an industry group-specific ETF at any one time. Depending on market conditions, it is possible that the Fund may not have any investment exposure to any industries (e.g., if signals for each industry group are negative and thus the Fund is invested solely in a money market fund).

In analyzing which industry-specific ETF to purchase, the Adviser considers the ETF’s liquidity and fees and expenses. The Adviser expects to invest in industry-specific ETFs managed by Vanguard and SSGA Advisors though the Adviser may utilize industry-specific ETFs in other fund families from time to time.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

INAV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

INAV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INAV Category Low Category High INAV % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INAV % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

INAV - Expenses

Operational Fees

INAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

INAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

INAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

INAV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INAV Category Low Category High INAV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INAV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INAV Category Low Category High INAV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INAV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

INAV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

