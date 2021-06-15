The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”) and designed for investors looking for long-term growth and who can tolerate large principal value fluctuations. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical approach to invest in the various industries that are found in the component sectors of the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser’s tactical investment strategy allocates the Fund’s assets to these industries based on the Adviser’s investment research process (as discussed below). “Nav” refers to the Fund’s strategy of seeking to “navigate” the Fund’s potential universe of investments through the use of the Adviser’s top-down process.

In pursuing the Fund’s strategy, the Adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets across industries found in the 11 sectors found in the S&P 500 Index: technology, health care, financials, real estate, energy, materials, consumer discretionary, industrials, utilities, consumer staples and communications. As described below, the Fund may also have exposure to the S&P 500 Index and money market funds, depending on market conditions.

The Fund seeks exposure to various industries through investment in 20 industry group-specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that seek to track a particular industry index. In tactically allocating the Fund’s assets across various industries, the Adviser utilizes quantitative data including price movement of the particular industry group to analyze the industry group’s potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. When the data for an industry group is positive, the Fund will invest a portion of its assets in that industry-specific ETF. When the data for an industry group is negative relative to the broader market (as represented by the S&P 500 Index), the Fund will invest not in that industry-specific ETF and will instead invest that portion of the Fund’s assets in an S&P 500 Index ETF, or in cases where smaller capitalization companies are outperforming the broader market, an equal weight S&P 500 ETF. When data for all industry groups and the broader market is negative, the Fund may be fully invested in money market funds.

The Fund’s holdings in each industry group-specific ETF may not be allocated equally and each ETF position may increase or decrease as a percentage of the Fund’s assets depending on market movements and the Adviser’s strategy. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its assets in ETFs from the same industry group.

As a result of the Adviser’s tactical strategy, the Fund may not have investment exposure to an industry group-specific ETF at any one time. Depending on market conditions, it is possible that the Fund may not have any investment exposure to any industries (e.g., if signals for each industry group are negative and thus the Fund is invested solely in a money market fund).

In analyzing which industry-specific ETF to purchase, the Adviser considers the ETF’s liquidity and fees and expenses. The Adviser expects to invest in industry-specific ETFs managed by Vanguard and SSGA Advisors though the Adviser may utilize industry-specific ETFs in other fund families from time to time.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.