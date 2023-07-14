Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

Active ETF
IMOM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.19 -0.12 -0.46%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

IMOM | Active ETF

$26.19

$77.5 M

5.73%

$1.51

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$77.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.3
$22.83
$27.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IMOM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Alpha Architect
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2475000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wesley Gray

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is actively managed by Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Adviser manages the Fund using proprietary methodology developed by Empirical Finance, LLC, dba Alpha Architect (the Adviser’s parent) and licensed to the Adviser.

The Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 50 to 100 non-U.S. equity securities with the highest relative momentum, as described below. A “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent total return performance compared to other securities.

The Adviser analyzes an initial universe of liquid stocks that principally trade on developed non-U.S. markets securities exchanges in countries included in the MSCI EAFE Index. Typically, the minimum market capitalization for the smallest-capitalization stocks in the initial universe is above $1 billion.

The Adviser eliminates from the initial universe illiquid securities, real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American Depositary Receipts, and stocks of companies with less than twelve months of available financial data. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, small-, mid- and large-cap stocks.

The Adviser then employs proprietary screens to eliminate companies with issues that may negatively impact their momentum. For example, the Adviser will generally eliminate companies that measure poorly on any of the following variables: (1) past six-month momentum (lower is bad), (2) past nine-month momentum (lower is bad), and (3) beta (higher is bad).

Next, the Adviser screens the remaining universe of companies to identify the companies with the highest cumulative return for the past 12 months, excluding the most recent month. Last, the Adviser employs an ensemble of momentum quality screens to identify which of the remaining companies has experienced the most consistent positive returns, as opposed to short-lived success during the 12-month period measured above. The Adviser then selects the top 50 to 100 momentum stocks.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposures to the following sectors: Energy (29.9%), Industrials (15.1%), Materials (13.6%), Utilities (13.2%) and Financials (10.2%).

The Adviser will reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as securities and other instruments.

Read More

IMOM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -15.6% 25.6% 97.48%
1 Yr 14.1% -15.2% 27.0% 73.62%
3 Yr 0.9%* -27.6% 9.3% 37.53%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.8% 35.4% 62.68%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.7% 9.5% 86.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -49.5% -11.5% 20.65%
2021 -0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 60.48%
2020 8.7% -1.7% 22.8% 22.39%
2019 4.3% -1.0% 9.7% 93.02%
2018 -5.1% -7.5% 11.0% 82.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.4% -35.3% 25.6% 98.62%
1 Yr -19.5% -46.8% 27.0% 99.31%
3 Yr 4.3%* -27.6% 13.1% 12.62%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.8% 35.4% 33.91%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -49.5% -11.5% 20.65%
2021 -0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 60.48%
2020 8.7% -1.7% 22.8% 22.39%
2019 4.3% -1.0% 9.7% 93.30%
2018 -5.1% -7.5% 11.0% 85.38%

IMOM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMOM Category Low Category High IMOM % Rank
Net Assets 77.5 M 167 K 150 B 84.86%
Number of Holdings 54 5 516 68.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.8 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 90.09%
Weighting of Top 10 24.78% 10.3% 99.1% 73.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SMA SOLAR TECH AG 2.70%
  2. RHEINMETALL AG 2.23%
  3. NKT A/S 2.23%
  4. GENTING SING LTD 2.20%
  5. AIXTRON SE 2.19%
  6. GOLDWIN INC 2.17%
  7. NOVO NORDISK A/S 2.15%
  8. HENSOLDT AG 2.13%
  9. JARDINE CYCLE CA 2.12%
  10. PRYSMIAN SPA 2.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOM % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 88.72% 101.51% 10.60%
Cash 		0.58% -1.51% 11.28% 85.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 85.02%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 85.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 83.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 83.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOM % Rank
Industrials 		18.55% 0.68% 31.28% 23.50%
Financial Services 		17.36% 0.00% 38.62% 23.04%
Basic Materials 		13.27% 0.00% 23.15% 4.84%
Energy 		10.74% 0.00% 24.97% 3.23%
Utilities 		7.83% 0.00% 19.97% 1.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.43% 0.00% 46.28% 82.72%
Technology 		7.17% 1.51% 38.21% 95.85%
Consumer Defense 		6.15% 0.00% 28.66% 66.36%
Healthcare 		6.11% 1.36% 29.58% 93.09%
Communication Services 		4.10% 0.00% 41.13% 52.07%
Real Estate 		1.29% 0.00% 17.78% 20.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMOM % Rank
Non US 		97.74% 70.50% 101.51% 8.06%
US 		1.67% 0.00% 25.68% 77.88%

IMOM - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 37.19% 93.93%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 22.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

IMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 7.00% 330.00% 91.93%

IMOM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMOM Category Low Category High IMOM % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.73% 0.00% 6.95% 0.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMOM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMOM Category Low Category High IMOM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -1.69% 3.16% 17.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMOM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMOM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wesley Gray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2015

6.44

6.4%

Wesley R.Gray, Ph.D. has studied and been an active participant in financial markets throughout his career. After serving as a Captain in the USMC, Dr. Gray received a PhD, and was a finance professor at Drexel University. Dr. Gray's interest in entrepreneurship and behavioral finance led him to found Alpha Architect, LLC, an SEC-registered Investment Advisor, where he is the Executive Managing Member. Dr. Gray has published two books: Embedded: A Marine Corps Adviser Inside the Iraqi Army and Quantitative Value: A practitioner's guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors. His work has been highlighted on CNN, NPR, Motley Fool, WSJ Market Watch, CFA Institute, Institutional Investor, and CBS news. Dr. Gray earned an MBA and a PhD in finance from the University of Chicago and graduated magna cum laude with a BS from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

John Vogel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2015

6.44

6.4%

Dr. Vogel is a Managing Member of Empowered Funds, LLC and Empiritrage, where he heads the research department and assists in business development and operations. Dr. Vogel conducts research in empirical asset pricing and behavioral finance, and has collaborated with Dr. Gray on multiple projects. His academic experience involves being an instructor and research assistant at Drexel University in both the Finance and Mathematics departments. Dr. Vogel received a Ph.D. in Finance from Drexel University. He has a M.S. in Mathematics from Drexel University, and graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Mathematics and Education from The University of Scranton. Dr. Vogel holds the Series 65 license.

Brandon Koepke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Mr. Brandon Koepke serves as Chief Technology Officer & Portfolio Manager. Mr. Koepke has a BSc in Computer Science specializing in Software Engineering at the University of Calgary and a BComm in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

