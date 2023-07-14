The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is actively managed by Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Adviser manages the Fund using proprietary methodology developed by Empirical Finance, LLC, dba Alpha Architect (the Adviser’s parent) and licensed to the Adviser.

The Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 50 to 100 non-U.S. equity securities with the highest relative momentum, as described below. A “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent total return performance compared to other securities.

The Adviser analyzes an initial universe of liquid stocks that principally trade on developed non-U.S. markets securities exchanges in countries included in the MSCI EAFE Index. Typically, the minimum market capitalization for the smallest-capitalization stocks in the initial universe is above $1 billion.

The Adviser eliminates from the initial universe illiquid securities, real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American Depositary Receipts, and stocks of companies with less than twelve months of available financial data. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, small-, mid- and large-cap stocks.

The Adviser then employs proprietary screens to eliminate companies with issues that may negatively impact their momentum. For example, the Adviser will generally eliminate companies that measure poorly on any of the following variables: (1) past six-month momentum (lower is bad), (2) past nine-month momentum (lower is bad), and (3) beta (higher is bad).

Next, the Adviser screens the remaining universe of companies to identify the companies with the highest cumulative return for the past 12 months, excluding the most recent month. Last, the Adviser employs an ensemble of momentum quality screens to identify which of the remaining companies has experienced the most consistent positive returns, as opposed to short-lived success during the 12-month period measured above. The Adviser then selects the top 50 to 100 momentum stocks.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposures to the following sectors: Energy (29.9%), Industrials (15.1%), Materials (13.6%), Utilities (13.2%) and Financials (10.2%).

The Adviser will reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as securities and other instruments.