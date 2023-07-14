Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

ETF
IMFL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.25 -0.13 -0.53%
primary theme
N/A
IMFL (ETF)

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.25 -0.13 -0.53%
primary theme
N/A
IMFL (ETF)

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.25 -0.13 -0.53%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

IMFL | ETF

$24.25

$175 M

3.08%

$0.75

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

23.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$175 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
$17.56
$24.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

IMFL | ETF

$24.25

$175 M

3.08%

$0.75

0.34%

IMFL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESCOETF
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, FTSE International Limited (“FTSE” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is an index of foreign equity securities designed to reflect a dynamic combination of “factor investing” strategies that, in the view of the Index Provider, have historically outperformed other factors during various parts of the economic cycle. The Underlying Index’s universe of investable stocks is taken from the FTSE Developed ex US Index (the “Parent Index”), which comprises large-capitalization (85%) and mid-capitalization (15%) stocks of companies located in 24 developed market countries around the world, excluding the United States. The Parent Index is derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers 98% of the world’s investable market capitalization.
A factor is a stock characteristic that is associated with a security’s risk and return profile (e.g., high quality, high momentum or low volatility). The Underlying Index’s rules-based framework seeks to identify equity securities that tend to exhibit various investment factors to a greater extent than the overall market, depending on the overall economic environment. The
Underlying Index emphasizes investments that exhibit the following factors: low volatility, momentum, quality, size and value. At any given time, depending on the current stage of the economic cycle of the overall market, the Underlying Index will target different subsets (that is, two or three) of those five factors (referred to as “factor configurations”). The Underlying Index is designed to utilize factor configurations that, in the view of the Index Provider, have historically outperformed other factors in certain stages of the economic cycle. The specific factor configurations used by the Underlying Index will change depending on which of the following four stages of the economic cycle currently is prevalent: recovery, expansion, slowdown and contraction. These four stages are defined as follows:
Recovery: when growth is below trend but accelerating.
Expansion: when growth is above trend and accelerating.
Slowdown: when growth is above trend but decelerating.
Contraction: when growth is below trend and decelerating.
Invesco Indexing LLC (“Invesco Indexing”) identifies which stage of the economic cycle it currently believes the market to be in by evaluating leading economic and market sentiment indicators (such as manufacturing business surveys, labor market conditions, monetary conditions and consumer sentiment surveys). Each month, Invesco Indexing informs the Index Provider on the current stage of the economic cycle, and the Index Provider uses that information to determine the appropriate factor configuration for the Underlying Index during that month. Each of the four stages is correlated to a specific, predetermined factor configuration.
To determine which securities within the Parent Index are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index in a given factor configuration, each constituent in the Parent Index is assigned a multi-factor score based on the extent to which the security exhibits a factor relative to the other constituents in the Parent Index. The multi-factor score is the product of the security’s individual factor scores, each of which is calculated based on certain aspects of the issuer, as set forth below.
Value. A company’s value factor score is based on an equally-weighted composite of cash flow yield, earnings yield, and sales to price ratio, calculated based on the company’s total market capitalization and information reported in the company’s most recent annual financial statement as of the last business day of the prior month.
Momentum. A company’s momentum factor score is based on historical total return over the 11 months ending on the last business day of the prior month.
Quality. A company’s quality factor score is based on a composite of three measures of profitability (return on assets, change in asset turnover and accruals) and a single measure of leverage, calculated as the ratio of operating cash flow to total debt based on information reported in the company’s most recent annual financial statement.
Low Volatility. A company’s volatility factor score is based on the standard deviation of weekly total returns to a company’s stock price over the trailing five years ending on the last business day of the prior month.
Size. A company’s size factor score is based on total market capitalization as of the last business day of the prior month.
An initial weight for each security is determined from the product of the security’s multi-factor score and its weight in the Parent Index. The Underlying Index’s methodology will exclude securities from the Underlying Index if their relevant factor characteristics fall below certain relative thresholds, as set forth in the methodology rules of the Underlying Index, or if their adjusted weights fall below a certain de minimis amount. Finally, a maximum security weight limit is applied to ensure no security weight exceeds a fixed level.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is unaffiliated with the Fund, Invesco Indexing or Invesco Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). However, since Invesco Indexing provides the Index Provider with monthly data relating to the stage of the economic cycle, Invesco Indexing may also be deemed a creator and sponsor of the Underlying Index. Invesco Indexing is affiliated with the Adviser and Invesco Distributors, Inc., the Fund’s distributor (the “Distributor”).
As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 398 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1billion to $317.79 billion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

IMFL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMFL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -28.5% 12.2% 95.98%
1 Yr 23.4% -31.2% 121.5% 94.77%
3 Yr 0.0%* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMFL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMFL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 12.2% 99.06%
1 Yr N/A -31.2% 121.5% 94.77%
3 Yr N/A* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMFL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

IMFL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMFL Category Low Category High IMFL % Rank
Net Assets 175 M 1.02 M 369 B 83.22%
Number of Holdings 399 1 10801 9.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.1 M 0 34.5 B 91.81%
Weighting of Top 10 37.67% 1.6% 100.0% 98.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESCO PRIVATE PRIME FUND 9.01%
  2. INVESCO PRIVATE GOVERNMENT FUND 3.51%
  3. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. 0.89%
  4. Covestro AG 0.84%
  5. Centrica PLC 0.81%
  6. Bank of Ireland Group PLC 0.78%
  7. Kingfisher PLC 0.74%
  8. Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd., Class A 0.74%
  9. ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. 0.71%
  10. MG PLC 0.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMFL % Rank
Stocks 		98.95% 0.00% 122.60% 17.94%
Cash 		4.51% -65.15% 100.00% 81.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.64% 0.00% 1.87% 56.80%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 16.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 52.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 56.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMFL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 8.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 91.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 2.56%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 13.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.35% 98.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 4.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 44.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 67.56%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 68.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 88.29%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 10.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMFL % Rank
Non US 		98.84% 0.00% 125.24% 14.80%
US 		0.11% -7.78% 68.98% 72.39%

IMFL - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMFL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 3.96% 85.68%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 19.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

IMFL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMFL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMFL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% N/A

IMFL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMFL Category Low Category High IMFL % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.08% 0.00% 13.65% 80.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMFL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMFL Category Low Category High IMFL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% 0.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMFL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMFL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.13 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×