Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
23.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$175 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.7%
Expense Ratio 0.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IMFL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|95.98%
|1 Yr
|23.4%
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|94.77%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IMFL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|27.5%
|N/A
|Period
|IMFL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|IMFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMFL % Rank
|Net Assets
|175 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|83.22%
|Number of Holdings
|399
|1
|10801
|9.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.1 M
|0
|34.5 B
|91.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.67%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|98.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMFL % Rank
|Stocks
|98.95%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|17.94%
|Cash
|4.51%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|81.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|56.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|16.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|52.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|56.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMFL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|8.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|91.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|2.56%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|13.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|98.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|4.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|44.41%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|67.56%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|68.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|88.29%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|10.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMFL % Rank
|Non US
|98.84%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|14.80%
|US
|0.11%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|72.39%
|IMFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.34%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|85.68%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|19.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IMFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IMFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IMFL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|IMFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMFL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.08%
|0.00%
|13.65%
|80.78%
|IMFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IMFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMFL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|0.41%
|IMFL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.13
|2.92
