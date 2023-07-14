Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
32.3%
1 yr return
31.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ILDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.3%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|93.09%
|1 Yr
|31.6%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|88.67%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ILDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.9%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|Period
|ILDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|93.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|89.82%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ILDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.9%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|ILDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILDR % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.6 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|95.47%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|1
|470
|20.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|948 K
|0
|30.3 B
|94.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.44%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|87.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILDR % Rank
|Stocks
|96.34%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|61.09%
|Cash
|3.68%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|33.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|16.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|24.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|13.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|14.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILDR % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|13.87%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|85.48%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|31.94%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|8.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|3.23%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|63.55%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|12.90%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|49.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|23.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|45.48%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|21.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILDR % Rank
|US
|91.09%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|26.37%
|Non US
|5.25%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|67.85%
|ILDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|50.48%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|55.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ILDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ILDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ILDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|ILDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILDR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|29.39%
|ILDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ILDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILDR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|56.20%
|ILDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Robert A. Hensley, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Hensley earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accountancy from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Science in Finance degree from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2005. Mr. Hensley is a research analyst in the Research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Mr. Wollen is a fundamental equity analyst with First Trust Portfolios. Mr. Wollen joined First Trust in 2009 in the Tax department before moving to the Equity Research group in 2013. He is responsible for fundamental equity research across various UIT and SMA portfolios . Prior to First Trust, Mr. Wollen began his career within the PricewaterhouseCoopers audit practice. Mr. Wollen received his Masters of Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The University of Kansas in 2007 and 2006 respectively. He has over 12 years of financial services industry experience and is a recipient of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
