Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

ILDR | Active ETF

$18.67

$3.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

32.3%

1 yr return

31.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
$13.52
$18.80

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

ILDR | Active ETF

$18.67

$3.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

ILDR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David McGarel

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock and depository receipts issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies that may benefit from the development or application of scientific and technological innovation. This includes, but is not limited to, companies that are poised to benefit from new products or services, scientific research, technological improvements and/or enhancements to existing products or services related to automation, advanced medicine, networks, advanced computing, enhanced mobility, energy revolution and e-commerce.The Fund combines both a top-down theme identification process and bottom-up stock selection process to identify investments. The Fund’s process begins with the identification of themes in line with the Fund’s goal of providing exposure to emerging opportunities across areas of innovation. Securities are selected based on an assessment of their investment merit and exposure to selected themes. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in the information technology sector, and therefore, may be concentrated in one or more industries within the information technology sector. The Fund may also invest in companies with various market capitalizations and securities denominated in a non-U.S. currency.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

ILDR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ILDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.3% -38.5% 31.2% 93.09%
1 Yr 31.6% -67.1% 39.2% 88.67%
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ILDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ILDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 93.07%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% 89.82%
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ILDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

ILDR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ILDR Category Low Category High ILDR % Rank
Net Assets 3.6 M 863 K 50.4 B 95.47%
Number of Holdings 74 1 470 20.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 948 K 0 30.3 B 94.86%
Weighting of Top 10 31.44% 7.6% 100.0% 87.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.86%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 4.05%
  3. MSILF Treasury Portfolio 3.49%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc 3.25%
  5. Siemens AG 2.99%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.83%
  7. ServiceNow Inc 2.82%
  8. Seagen Inc 2.78%
  9. Alphabet Inc 2.65%
  10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ILDR % Rank
Stocks 		96.34% 0.00% 100.53% 61.09%
Cash 		3.68% -0.53% 100.00% 33.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 16.40%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 24.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 13.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 14.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ILDR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 13.87%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 85.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 31.94%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 8.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 3.23%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 63.55%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 12.90%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 49.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 23.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 45.48%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 21.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ILDR % Rank
US 		91.09% 0.00% 100.53% 26.37%
Non US 		5.25% 0.00% 99.27% 67.85%

ILDR - Expenses

Operational Fees

ILDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.97% 50.48%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 55.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ILDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ILDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ILDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

ILDR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ILDR Category Low Category High ILDR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 29.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ILDR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ILDR Category Low Category High ILDR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 56.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ILDR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ILDR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Robert Hensley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Robert A. Hensley, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Hensley earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accountancy from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Science in Finance degree from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2005. Mr. Hensley is a research analyst in the Research group.

Jared Wollen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Wollen is a fundamental equity analyst with First Trust Portfolios. Mr. Wollen joined First Trust in 2009 in the Tax department before moving to the Equity Research group in 2013. He is responsible for fundamental equity research across various UIT and SMA portfolios . Prior to First Trust, Mr. Wollen began his career within the PricewaterhouseCoopers audit practice. Mr. Wollen received his Masters of Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The University of Kansas in 2007 and 2006 respectively. He has over 12 years of financial services industry experience and is a recipient of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

