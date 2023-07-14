The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar® US Large-Mid Cap IndexSM (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of U.S. stocks issued by large-mid capitalization companies that have exhibited similar “growth” and “value” characteristics, as determined by Morningstar, Inc.’s (“Morningstar” or the “Index Provider”) proprietary index methodology. The Morningstar index methodology defines “large-mid capitalization” stocks as those stocks that form approximately the top 90% of the market capitalization of the stocks eligible to be included in the Morningstar® US Market Extended IndexSM (a diversified broad market index that represents approximately 99.5% of the market capitalization of publicly-traded U.S. stocks and includes only those stocks of the top 75% of companies in the investable universe based on a liquidity score of the Index Provider). The Index Provider then designates stocks as “blend,” “growth” or “value” based on their style orientations. Stocks of companies with,

for example, relatively higher than average historical and forecasted earnings, sales, book value and cash flow growth are designated as “growth” securities. Stocks of companies with, for example, relatively low valuations based on price-to-book ratios, price-to-earnings ratios and other factors are designated as “value” securities. Stocks that exhibit both growth and value characteristics are designated as “blend” securities and are included in the Underlying Index. The stocks in the Underlying Index are weighted according to the total value of shares that are publicly owned and available for investment.

As of April 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the technology industry or sector. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing

in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Morningstar, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.