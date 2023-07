The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Invesco Indexing LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is designed to provide exposure to U.S. investment grade bonds having the highest “quality scores” (within the eligible universe of U.S. investment grade bonds) as determined by the Index Provider using its methodology described below. The Index Provider is affiliated with Invesco Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), and Invesco Distributors, Inc., the Fund’s distributor (the “Distributor”).

In selecting components for inclusion in the Underlying Index, the Index Provider begins with an investment universe of all U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by U.S. companies. To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, bonds must (i) have an average credit rating that is higher than BBB- (or equivalent), as derived from ratings by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”) and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) credit rating agencies; (ii) have at least $600 million in face value outstanding, with only the largest bond from each issuer eligible; (iii) have at least two years, and no more than ten years, until

final maturity; and (iv) make coupon payments. Qualifying securities include: fixed rate, bullet bonds, sinking funds, amortizing, puttable, extendable, callable, and step-up bonds with schedules known at issuance. Securities issued in accordance with Rule 144A (“Rule 144A securities”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), bonds registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), publicly underwritten medium-term notes and Eurodollar bonds are all eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

The Index Provider assigns a quality score (“Quality Score”) to each eligible bond, which is calculated based on such bond’s maturity and credit rating. With respect to the maturity factor, each bond is scored based on the number of years remaining to maturity, with bonds having fewer years to maturity receiving higher scores. With respect to the credit rating factor, each rating agency’s rating is converted into a numerical value and a bond’s credit score is calculated as an equally-weighted average of the numerical scores of each agency that has rated the bond. The maturity and credit scores for each bond are standardized across the universe of eligible bonds, and the Quality Score for each bond is computed as an equally-weighted combination of these two factors.

All eligible securities are ranked by Quality Score. Initially, bonds with Quality Scores in the top 40% of eligible securities are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index. At each monthly rebalance, any new eligible security with a Quality Score in the top 30% of eligible securities is added to the Underlying Index, and current Underlying Index constituents with a Quality Score in the top 50% of eligible securities remain in the Underlying Index, provided that they satisfy all other eligibility criteria. Underlying Index constituents are equally weighted. The Underlying Index is rebalanced each calendar month. At that time, the set of eligible securities is determined, securities are selected for membership in the Underlying Index, and the Underlying Index is reweighted.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 135 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.