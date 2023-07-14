The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index consists of dividend-paying common stocks with growth characteristics of companies in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar. The Index is generally comprised of the 300 companies in the WisdomTree International Equity Index with the best combined rank of certain growth and quality factors: specifically long-term earnings growth expectations, return on equity, and return on assets. The WisdomTree International Equity Index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of companies that pay regular cash dividends. To be eligible for inclusion in the WisdomTree International Equity Index a company must be incorporated in one of 15 developed European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,

Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom), Israel, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong or Singapore. Currently a significant portion of the Index is comprised of companies organized in Europe, particularly the United Kingdom, although this may change from time to time.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) payment of at least $5 million in cash dividends on common shares during the preceding annual cycle; (ii) market capitalization of at least $1 billion; (iii) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for each of the preceding three months; (iv) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months; and (v) an earnings yield greater than the dividend yield.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. At the time of the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any security in the Index is capped at 5% and the maximum weight of any one sector or country in the Index is capped at 20% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, security, sector and/or country weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

The Index “hedges” against fluctuations in the relative value of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar. The Index is designed to have higher returns than an equivalent unhedged investment when foreign currencies are weakening relative to the U.S. dollar. Conversely, the Index is designed to have lower returns than an equivalent unhedged investment when foreign currencies are rising relative to the U.S. dollar. The Index applies an applicable published one-month currency forward rate to the total equity exposure of each country in the Index to hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of their respective currencies against the U.S. dollar.

Forward currency contracts or futures contracts are used to offset the Fund’s exposure to foreign currencies. The amount of forward contracts and futures contracts in the Fund is based on the aggregate exposure of the Fund and Index to the specified foreign currencies. While this approach is designed to minimize the impact of currency fluctuations on Fund returns, it does not necessarily eliminate the Fund’s exposure to foreign currencies. The return of the forward currency contracts and currency futures contracts may not perfectly offset the actual fluctuations between foreign currencies and the U.S. dollar.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the health care, materials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.