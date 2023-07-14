Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

ETF
IGTR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.98 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
IGTR (ETF)

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.98 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
IGTR (ETF)

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.98 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

IGTR | ETF

$22.98

$237 M

0.33%

$0.07

-

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$237 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
$20.65
$25.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

IGTR | ETF

$22.98

$237 M

0.33%

$0.07

-

IGTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Innovator ETFs Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide excess returns over the S&P Global BMI utilizing a rules-based investment process. The S&P Global BMI is a market capitalization-weighted index providing a broad measure of global equities markets. Gradient Investments, LLC (“Gradient”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra,” and together with Gradient, the “Sub-Advisers”) each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund. Penserra is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio and providing cash management services in accordance with the strategy signals and investment advice provided by Gradient. The Sub-Advisers are not affiliated with the Fund or Innovator Capital Management, LLC (“Innovator” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by identifying the global equity market segment that is displaying the strongest price momentum metrics, as described below. Pursuant to its investment strategy, the Fund will invest in equity securities, which will include direct investments in U.S. and non-U.S. listed common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund’s direct investments in non-U.S. listed securities may be denominated in foreign currency. The Fund may also purchase equity securities of non-U.S. companies that utilize American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Fund’s active strategy utilizes a rules-based, two-factor approach to create tactical investment opportunities. First, the Fund defines the investable universe by identifying three broad-based geographic equity markets: (1) U.S. markets; (2) international developed markets; and (3) emerging markets. Second, the Fund identifies the following market subsectors within each of the above geographic equity markets:

High beta refers to securities that fluctuate to a greater degree when compared to other securities in an equity market;

Momentum refers to securities that have had stronger recent performance compared to other securities, on the basis that these securities will continue to increase in value;

Neutral broad market refers to securities of issuers with expansive geographic coverage for market diversification that generally fluctuate consistent with broad market conditions; and

Low volatility refers to securities that fluctuate to a lesser degree when compared to other securities in an equity market.

“Volatility” is defined as the characteristic of a security to fluctuate in price over a period of time and “beta” is defined as the volatility of a security relative to the total market.

The Fund’s resulting investable universe consists of ten market segments. Nine of the market segments are comprised of equity securities that provide investment exposure to a combination of (1) one of the three geographic equity markets (U.S., international developed or emerging) and (2) one of the four equity market subsectors (high beta, momentum, neutral broad market or low volatility). Each of these nine global equity market segments are represented by the equity securities that comprise an index (each, a “Market Segment Index”), as identified in the chart below. The tenth segment represents the Fund’s investment in cash or cash equivalents (e.g., short-term U.S. Treasury bills) to the extent that no Market Segment Index is identified for investment, as further described below.

U.S. High Beta Index

International Developed Momentum Index

Emerging Market Momentum Index

U.S. Neutral Broad Market Index

International Developed

Neutral Broad Market Index

Emerging Market Neutral Broad Market Index

U.S. Low Volatility Index

International Developed Low Volatility Index

Emerging Market Low Volatility Index

Cash or cash equivalents

For more information on the nine equity market segments, as represented by a Market Segment Index, please see the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies.”

The investable universe is analyzed based on metrics each month to identify the strongest (and avoid the weakest) geographic equity markets and market subsectors in the global equity markets. On a monthly basis, Gradient uses a top-down price momentum methodology to determine which geographic equity market shows the strongest price momentum trend. Next, Gradient identifies which market subsector has the strongest price momentum trend within the selected geographic equity market to provide an investment instruction (i.e., a “strategy signal”) for which global equity market segment Penserra should invest on behalf of the Fund (if any), as represented by a Market Segment Index. A strong “momentum” view by Gradient indicates a belief that equity securities in the Market Segment Index are more likely than not to sustain movement in a positive direction, rather than change directions. This strategy determination, made by Gradient on behalf of the Fund, will be signaled to Penserra at the end of each month and, if applicable, the Fund’s portfolio will subsequently be adjusted by selling securities and investing in the underlying equity securities of the Market Segment Index that Gradient identifies as having the strongest price momentum trend. In the event that Gradient determines that all nine global equity market segments exhibit a significant and sustained price momentum decline such that none of the Market Segment Indices are expected to provide excess returns over the S&P Global BMI, the Fund will invest in a cash or cash equivalent position until a Market Segment Index with a positive price momentum returns is identified for investment.

Penserra will manage the Fund’s investments in accordance with Gradient’s rules-based investment process. However, Penserra may, at its discretion, invest in a smaller portion of the securities comprising a Market Segment Index that collectively has an investment profile of the index constituents that constitute that of Gradient’s strategy signal. With respect to non-U.S. listed securities in the Market Segment Index selected by Gradient, Penserra expects to invest directly on the foreign exchange unless the applicable Market Segment Index provides for an investment in a depositary receipt. In addition, from time to time, Penserra expects to invest in the ADRs or GDRs of such foreign securities rather than investing directly from the non-U.S. exchange to manage differences in timing of market closures.

The Sub-Advisers’ monthly adjustment to the Fund’s investment strategy will cause the Fund to have a higher portfolio turnover rate than other funds. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given geographic region or investment sector, the Fund will be exposed to the risks associated with that geographic region or investment sector.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

IGTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

IGTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGTR Category Low Category High IGTR % Rank
Net Assets 237 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 104 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 37 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 11.35% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 8.85%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 2.03%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc 1.67%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 1.58%
  5. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 1.48%
  6. Caesars Entertainment Inc 1.35%
  7. Lam Research Corp 1.33%
  8. Intuit Inc 1.30%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 1.27%
  10. Salesforce Inc 1.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGTR % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.12% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGTR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGTR % Rank
US 		99.39% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGTR % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.46% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGTR % Rank
US 		0.12% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

IGTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

IGTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

IGTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IGTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

IGTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGTR Category Low Category High IGTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.33% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGTR Category Low Category High IGTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

IGTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×