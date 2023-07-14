The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide excess returns over the S&P Global BMI utilizing a rules-based investment process. The S&P Global BMI is a market capitalization-weighted index providing a broad measure of global equities markets. Gradient Investments, LLC (“Gradient”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra,” and together with Gradient, the “Sub-Advisers”) each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund. Penserra is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio and providing cash management services in accordance with the strategy signals and investment advice provided by Gradient. The Sub-Advisers are not affiliated with the Fund or Innovator Capital Management, LLC (“Innovator” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by identifying the global equity market segment that is displaying the strongest price momentum metrics, as described below. Pursuant to its investment strategy, the Fund will invest in equity securities, which will include direct investments in U.S. and non-U.S. listed common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund’s direct investments in non-U.S. listed securities may be denominated in foreign currency. The Fund may also purchase equity securities of non-U.S. companies that utilize American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Fund’s active strategy utilizes a rules-based, two-factor approach to create tactical investment opportunities. First, the Fund defines the investable universe by identifying three broad-based geographic equity markets: (1) U.S. markets; (2) international developed markets; and (3) emerging markets. Second, the Fund identifies the following market subsectors within each of the above geographic equity markets:

● High beta refers to securities that fluctuate to a greater degree when compared to other securities in an equity market;

● Momentum refers to securities that have had stronger recent performance compared to other securities, on the basis that these securities will continue to increase in value;

● Neutral broad market refers to securities of issuers with expansive geographic coverage for market diversification that generally fluctuate consistent with broad market conditions; and

● Low volatility refers to securities that fluctuate to a lesser degree when compared to other securities in an equity market.

“Volatility” is defined as the characteristic of a security to fluctuate in price over a period of time and “beta” is defined as the volatility of a security relative to the total market.

The Fund’s resulting investable universe consists of ten market segments. Nine of the market segments are comprised of equity securities that provide investment exposure to a combination of (1) one of the three geographic equity markets (U.S., international developed or emerging) and (2) one of the four equity market subsectors (high beta, momentum, neutral broad market or low volatility). Each of these nine global equity market segments are represented by the equity securities that comprise an index (each, a “Market Segment Index”), as identified in the chart below. The tenth segment represents the Fund’s investment in cash or cash equivalents (e.g., short-term U.S. Treasury bills) to the extent that no Market Segment Index is identified for investment, as further described below.

U.S. High Beta Index International Developed Momentum Index Emerging Market Momentum Index U.S. Neutral Broad Market Index International Developed Neutral Broad Market Index Emerging Market Neutral Broad Market Index U.S. Low Volatility Index International Developed Low Volatility Index Emerging Market Low Volatility Index Cash or cash equivalents

For more information on the nine equity market segments, as represented by a Market Segment Index, please see the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies.”

The investable universe is analyzed based on metrics each month to identify the strongest (and avoid the weakest) geographic equity markets and market subsectors in the global equity markets. On a monthly basis, Gradient uses a top-down price momentum methodology to determine which geographic equity market shows the strongest price momentum trend. Next, Gradient identifies which market subsector has the strongest price momentum trend within the selected geographic equity market to provide an investment instruction (i.e., a “strategy signal”) for which global equity market segment Penserra should invest on behalf of the Fund (if any), as represented by a Market Segment Index. A strong “momentum” view by Gradient indicates a belief that equity securities in the Market Segment Index are more likely than not to sustain movement in a positive direction, rather than change directions. This strategy determination, made by Gradient on behalf of the Fund, will be signaled to Penserra at the end of each month and, if applicable, the Fund’s portfolio will subsequently be adjusted by selling securities and investing in the underlying equity securities of the Market Segment Index that Gradient identifies as having the strongest price momentum trend. In the event that Gradient determines that all nine global equity market segments exhibit a significant and sustained price momentum decline such that none of the Market Segment Indices are expected to provide excess returns over the S&P Global BMI, the Fund will invest in a cash or cash equivalent position until a Market Segment Index with a positive price momentum returns is identified for investment.

Penserra will manage the Fund’s investments in accordance with Gradient’s rules-based investment process. However, Penserra may, at its discretion, invest in a smaller portion of the securities comprising a Market Segment Index that collectively has an investment profile of the index constituents that constitute that of Gradient’s strategy signal. With respect to non-U.S. listed securities in the Market Segment Index selected by Gradient, Penserra expects to invest directly on the foreign exchange unless the applicable Market Segment Index provides for an investment in a depositary receipt. In addition, from time to time, Penserra expects to invest in the ADRs or GDRs of such foreign securities rather than investing directly from the non-U.S. exchange to manage differences in timing of market closures.

The Sub-Advisers’ monthly adjustment to the Fund’s investment strategy will cause the Fund to have a higher portfolio turnover rate than other funds. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given geographic region or investment sector, the Fund will be exposed to the risks associated with that geographic region or investment sector.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).