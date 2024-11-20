The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded Fund (“ETF”). The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds of varying maturities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, including those in developed market and emerging market countries, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The term “bond” is interpreted broadly by the Adviser to include any instrument or security evidencing a promise to pay some amount rather than evidencing the corporate ownership of equity, unless that equity represents an indirect or derivative interest in one or more bonds. The notional value of any corporate bond derivatives and other synthetic instruments would count towards compliance with the 80% test specified above.

The Fund does not have a duration target. However, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio duration varies from three to nine years. Duration is a measure that is used to determine the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, and there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. Maturity refers to the date when a bond’s principal is repaid with interest.

The Fund’s portfolio investments will, from time to time, include other fixed income securities issued by various U.S. and foreign public or private entities, including government bonds, notes, securities issued by government agencies, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations, which in turn include collateralized bond obligations and collateralized loan obligations), U.S. and non-U.S. money market securities, municipal securities, preferred stock, common stock, warrants, swaps (including interest rate swaps, index-linked swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps) and other derivatives (including currency and other futures, forward contracts and options), private placements and Rule 144A Securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments may have interest rates that are fixed, variable or floating.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities rated investment grade by at least one of the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (i.e., debt securities rated at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or BBB- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or A-2 by S&P, P-2 by Moody’s or F-2 by Fitch for short-term debt obligations) or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in a combination of convertible bonds, preferred stock, and common stock of domestic and foreign companies.

The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

Under normal circumstances, the majority of the Fund’s investments are denominated in U.S. dollars. However, the Fund has the flexibility to allocate up to 20% of its assets to securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund reserves the right to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies to reduce the risk of loss due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, but is under no obligation to do so under any circumstances. The Fund may borrow from banks and or other financial institutions or through reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund may also seek to obtain similar or alternative market exposure to the securities in which it directly invests by instead using other investment techniques such as derivatives, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and dollar rolls.

The Fund may sell securities and other instruments short provided that not more than 33 1/3% of its net assets is held as collateral for those transactions. The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts.

The Adviser seeks to actively manage the Fund’s risks on an on-going basis to mitigate the risks of excessive losses by the Fund’s portfolio overall. In managing portfolio risk, the Adviser takes into consideration its view of the following factors, among others: the potential relative performance of various market sectors, security selection available within a given sector, the risk/reward equation for different asset classes, liquidity conditions in various market sectors, the shape of the yield curve and projections for changes in the yield curve, potential fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates, and current monetary and fiscal policy.