Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$595 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.2%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IDLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|2.1%
|19.6%
|99.72%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-20.6%
|28.2%
|97.45%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|73.98%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|65.91%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|16.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|IDLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|8.23%
|2021
|4.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|14.20%
|2020
|-3.4%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|98.93%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|38.39%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|0.87%
|Period
|IDLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.3%
|-16.4%
|19.6%
|92.34%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-27.2%
|28.2%
|91.21%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|85.47%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|25.50%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|3.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|IDLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|8.23%
|2021
|4.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|14.20%
|2020
|-3.4%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|98.93%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|38.39%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|1.22%
|IDLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|IDLV % Rank
|Net Assets
|595 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|52.83%
|Number of Holdings
|216
|1
|10801
|41.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.5 M
|0
|34.5 B
|78.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.15%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|98.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IDLV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.98%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|8.69%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|87.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|79.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|85.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|78.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|80.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IDLV % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.72%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|10.63%
|Consumer Defense
|15.76%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|6.70%
|Real Estate
|14.59%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|0.15%
|Utilities
|13.68%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|0.15%
|Communication Services
|10.63%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|7.71%
|Industrials
|10.60%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|90.83%
|Basic Materials
|3.70%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|89.96%
|Healthcare
|3.17%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|98.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.05%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|99.27%
|Energy
|1.65%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|88.65%
|Technology
|1.46%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|99.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IDLV % Rank
|Non US
|99.62%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|5.99%
|US
|0.36%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|88.87%
|IDLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|90.06%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|15.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IDLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|IDLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IDLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|82.38%
|IDLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|IDLV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.93%
|0.00%
|13.13%
|1.42%
|IDLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IDLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|IDLV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.69%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|7.42%
|IDLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.546
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$1.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.481
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.505
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 13, 2012
10.39
10.4%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...