The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the 200 least volatile stocks of the S&P Developed ex-U.S. & South Korea LargeMidCap (the “Parent Index”). Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down asset price fluctuations (increases or decreases in a stock’s price) over time. S&P DJI measures the realized volatility of the Underlying Index’s constituents over the trailing 12 months and weights constituents so that the least volatile stocks receive the highest weights.

The Parent Index is designed to measure the performance of large- and mid-cap securities in developed markets throughout the world, excluding the United States and South Korea.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 200 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $2.29 billion to $318.45 billion and represented the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan,

the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.