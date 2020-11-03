Dividend Investing Ideas Center
$9.98
0.00%
$17.87 B
2.42%
$0.24
-0.40%
0.34%
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade fixed- and floating-rate debt securities that are rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings and/or Fitch Ratings, Inc. ("Fitch"), or Baa3 or higher by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's"), or, if unrated, determined by BFA to be of equivalent quality.
|Period
|ICSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-10.0%
|1.9%
|31.90%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-8.6%
|5.3%
|39.44%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-1.3%
|2.9%
|17.80%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|0.3%
|3.1%
|31.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|2.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|0.5%
|-0.3%
|2.5%
|46.67%
|2018
|0.0%
|-2.5%
|0.4%
|8.93%
|2017
|0.3%
|-1.8%
|100.0%
|23.03%
|2016
|0.4%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|44.44%
|2015
|-0.3%
|-2.6%
|0.0%
|39.17%
|ICSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICSH % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.92 B
|24.8 K
|21.4 B
|23.04%
|Number of Holdings
|514
|1
|1794
|22.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|356 M
|-1.5 B
|12.2 B
|32.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.23%
|0.1%
|100.0%
|90.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICSH % Rank
|Cash
|61.01%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|11.06%
|Bonds
|36.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.78%
|Stocks
|1.35%
|0.00%
|25.93%
|0.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.91%
|0.00%
|13.88%
|67.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|90.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.57%
|16.96%
|88.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICSH % Rank
|Utilities
|51.97%
|0.00%
|51.97%
|11.11%
|Financial Services
|48.03%
|0.00%
|48.03%
|11.11%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.03%
|66.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.54%
|66.67%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.35%
|66.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|66.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.54%
|66.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICSH % Rank
|US
|1.35%
|0.00%
|25.93%
|0.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.71%
|90.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICSH % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|61.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.06%
|Corporate
|33.44%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|61.29%
|Municipal
|2.41%
|0.00%
|83.86%
|12.44%
|Securitized
|1.59%
|0.00%
|95.79%
|77.42%
|Government
|1.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.00%
|89.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICSH % Rank
|US
|26.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.18%
|Non US
|10.13%
|0.00%
|70.15%
|65.90%
|ICSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.08%
|0.08%
|3.37%
|99.51%
|Management Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|1.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ICSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ICSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|303.00%
|6.53%
|ICSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICSH % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.56%
|0.00%
|4.23%
|5.96%
|ICSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ICSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICSH % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.74%
|-0.01%
|3.48%
|8.65%
|ICSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.029
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.039
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.048
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.061
|May 07, 2020
|$0.080
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.089
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.081
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.088
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.081
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.093
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.100
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.102
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.110
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.114
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.115
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.123
|May 07, 2019
|$0.119
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.125
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.116
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.113
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.098
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.107
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.101
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.100
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.105
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.098
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.090
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.094
|May 07, 2018
|$0.086
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.078
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.073
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.069
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.051
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.064
|Nov 07, 2017
|$0.065
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.063
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.060
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.060
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.056
|Jun 07, 2017
|$0.056
|May 05, 2017
|$0.054
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.051
|Mar 07, 2017
|$0.049
|Feb 07, 2017
|$0.054
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.053
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.050
|Nov 07, 2016
|$0.047
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.043
|Sep 08, 2016
|$0.039
|Aug 05, 2016
|$0.036
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.033
|Jun 07, 2016
|$0.031
|May 06, 2016
|$0.030
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.027
|Mar 07, 2016
|$0.026
|Feb 05, 2016
|$0.025
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.045
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.023
|Nov 06, 2015
|$0.022
|Oct 07, 2015
|$0.023
|Sep 08, 2015
|$0.021
|Aug 07, 2015
|$0.020
|Jul 08, 2015
|$0.021
|Jun 05, 2015
|$0.018
|May 07, 2015
|$0.019
|Apr 08, 2015
|$0.021
|Mar 06, 2015
|$0.017
|Feb 06, 2015
|$0.019
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.025
|Dec 05, 2014
|$0.018
|Nov 07, 2014
|$0.019
|Oct 07, 2014
|$0.014
|Sep 08, 2014
|$0.015
|Aug 07, 2014
|$0.015
|Jul 08, 2014
|$0.013
|Jun 06, 2014
|$0.014
|May 07, 2014
|$0.015
|Apr 07, 2014
|$0.014
|Mar 07, 2014
|$0.014
|Feb 07, 2014
|$0.021
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2013
6.89
6.9%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2013
6.89
6.9%
Richard Mejzak has been with BlackRock since 1990, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, which was acquired by BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Mejzak became a portfolio manager for BlackRock Fund Advisors in 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|30.85
|5.49
|4.72
