The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in floating rate note securities issued by collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are rated AAA (or equivalent by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)) at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in CLO securities of any maturity. A CLO is a trust that issues fixed- or floating-rate debt securities that are collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans, and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or equivalent unrated loans. The underlying loans in a CLO are selected by the CLO’s manager. The Fund may purchase CLO securities both in the primary markets (e.g. purchased directly from the issuer) and secondary markets.

The Fund may invest in CLO securities that are unrated, in which case the Fund’s sub-adviser, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality, in categories similar to those of NRSROs. In such instances, unrated CLO securities will be counted toward the 80%

investment strategy if determined to be equivalent to an AAA rating by the Sub-Adviser.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in below AAA-rated CLO securities with a minimum rating of AA at the time of purchase, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Sub-Adviser. The Fund will not invest in CLO securities that have a rating that is below AA (or equivalent by an NRSRO) at the time of purchase.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in CLO securities that are denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund will primarily invest in CLOs whose underlying loan collateral is almost entirely comprised of broadly syndicated loans (i.e., loans with offering sizes that are typically greater than $250 million). The Fund may, however, invest up to 15% of its net assets in “middle-market CLOs,” which are CLOs whose underlying loan collateral is substantially comprised of middle market loans (i.e., loans with offering sizes generally below $250 million).

The Fund will limit its investment in fixed-rate CLO securities to a maximum of 15% of its net assets at the time of purchase.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser utilizes a combination of “top-down”, macroeconomic-driven investment approach and a fundamental “bottom-up” approach, which leverages the Sub-Adviser’s experience as a frequent CLO issuer and manager as well as experience in the loan market in managing various retail and institutional loan funds.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash or other short-term instruments, such as money market instruments or money market funds, or other ETFs (including affiliated ETFs) while deploying new capital, or for liquidity management purposes and managing redemptions.

The Fund may invest in currency forward contracts or futures contracts for purpose of hedging any foreign currency exposure from non-U.S. denominated CLO securities. The Fund will not use derivatives for any other purposes.