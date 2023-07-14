Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in global equity securities that comprise the Index, which will primarily include common stocks and/or depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund. The Index was created and is maintained by EQM Indexes LLC (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.
The Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of global equity securities of publicly traded companies with significant revenue from the online retail business. The Index methodology is designed to result in a portfolio that has the potential for capital appreciation. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe that companies with significant online retail revenues may be best positioned to take advantage of growth in online retail sales and shoppers versus companies with less significant online retail revenues. Eligible constituents derive at least 70% of revenues or $100 billion in retail sales from online and/or virtual business transactions (as opposed to brick and mortar and/or in-store transactions) in one of three online retail business segments: traditional online retail; online travel; and online marketplace.
Index Methodology. The universe of global equity securities eligible for inclusion in the Index begins with domestic and foreign common stocks (including depositary receipts) listed on a regulated stock exchange, in the form of shares tradable for non-U.S. investors without restrictions, that exhibit adequate liquidity and accessibility in the view of the Index Provider. Eligible constituents must have a market capitalization of at least $300 million, a minimum price at the time of purchase of $5 per share, and a six-month daily average value traded of at least $2 million to be included in the Index. All securities comprising the Index must be issued by companies deriving at least 70% of their revenues or a minimum of $100 billion in annual retail sales from traditional online retail, online travel or online marketplace activities. The Index is comprised of a basket of global equity securities, as adjusted, with at least 75% of such securities issued by U.S.-based companies, as described below. As of February 1, 2023, the Index included securities of 57 companies, of which approximately 55.8% were small-cap or mid-cap companies.
Weighting of Underlying Securities. Index constituents are divided into two pools, as determined by a company’s country of domicile: U.S.-based companies and international-based companies. Index constituents are weighted approximately equally within their respective pools, such that the U.S.-based pool equals at least 75% of the Index. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events. For more information regarding the Index, please see the section entitled “Index Information.”
Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|IBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.6%
|-23.4%
|44.7%
|40.91%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-16.1%
|55.6%
|72.73%
|3 Yr
|-13.0%*
|-14.6%
|24.3%
|97.73%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-2.6%
|18.6%
|95.35%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|15.0%
|95.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|IBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-55.7%
|-55.7%
|18.1%
|100.00%
|2021
|-12.2%
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|97.62%
|2020
|31.0%
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|2.50%
|2019
|6.5%
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|28.21%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-7.1%
|4.6%
|22.86%
|Period
|IBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-45.3%
|-45.3%
|34.8%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-59.7%
|-59.7%
|32.9%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-2.1%
|21.2%
|77.50%
|5 Yr
|7.9%*
|-0.7%
|15.5%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.3%
|16.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-55.7%
|-55.7%
|18.1%
|100.00%
|2021
|-12.2%
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|97.62%
|2020
|31.0%
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|2.50%
|2019
|6.5%
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|28.21%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-7.1%
|4.6%
|22.86%
|IBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBUY % Rank
|Net Assets
|184 M
|8.16 M
|17 B
|47.73%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|25
|327
|47.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|57.3 M
|3.1 M
|11.1 B
|59.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.96%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|95.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBUY % Rank
|Stocks
|97.58%
|97.58%
|100.38%
|100.00%
|Cash
|2.42%
|-0.37%
|2.59%
|11.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|54.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|70.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|70.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBUY % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|64.47%
|0.00%
|96.69%
|72.73%
|Communication Services
|13.91%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|20.45%
|Technology
|10.19%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|13.64%
|Consumer Defense
|4.39%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|65.91%
|Healthcare
|2.27%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|11.36%
|Financial Services
|2.10%
|0.00%
|4.68%
|4.55%
|Industrials
|1.88%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|29.55%
|Real Estate
|0.79%
|0.00%
|17.67%
|13.64%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|70.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|72.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBUY % Rank
|US
|72.70%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|77.27%
|Non US
|24.88%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|25.00%
|IBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.08%
|2.36%
|54.55%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|72.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|0.25%
|N/A
|IBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|4.00%
|214.00%
|60.53%
|IBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBUY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|95.45%
|IBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBUY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-1.54%
|1.17%
|60.47%
|IBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.616
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2016
6.12
6.1%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2016
6.12
6.1%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2016
6.12
6.1%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
