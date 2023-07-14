Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

26.6%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$184 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.8
$37.57
$54.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IBUY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -45.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify Online Retail ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Amplify ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 19, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    5350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in global equity securities that comprise the Index, which will primarily include common stocks and/or depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund. The Index was created and is maintained by EQM Indexes LLC (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of global equity securities of publicly traded companies with significant revenue from the online retail business. The Index methodology is designed to result in a portfolio that has the potential for capital appreciation. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe that companies with significant online retail revenues may be best positioned to take advantage of growth in online retail sales and shoppers versus companies with less significant online retail revenues. Eligible constituents derive at least 70% of revenues or $100 billion in retail sales from online and/or virtual business transactions (as opposed to brick and mortar and/or in-store transactions) in one of three online retail business segments: traditional online retail; online travel; and online marketplace.

Index Methodology. The universe of global equity securities eligible for inclusion in the Index begins with domestic and foreign common stocks (including depositary receipts) listed on a regulated stock exchange, in the form of shares tradable for non-U.S. investors without restrictions, that exhibit adequate liquidity and accessibility in the view of the Index Provider. Eligible constituents must have a market capitalization of at least $300 million, a minimum price at the time of purchase of $5 per share, and a six-month daily average value traded of at least $2 million to be included in the Index. All securities comprising the Index must be issued by companies deriving at least 70% of their revenues or a minimum of $100 billion in annual retail sales from traditional online retail, online travel or online marketplace activities. The Index is comprised of a basket of global equity securities, as adjusted, with at least 75% of such securities issued by U.S.-based companies, as described below. As of February 1, 2023, the Index included securities of 57 companies, of which approximately 55.8% were small-cap or mid-cap companies.

Weighting of Underlying Securities. Index constituents are divided into two pools, as determined by a company’s country of domicile: U.S.-based companies and international-based companies. Index constituents are weighted approximately equally within their respective pools, such that the U.S.-based pool equals at least 75% of the Index. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events. For more information regarding the Index, please see the section entitled “Index Information.”

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

IBUY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.6% -23.4% 44.7% 40.91%
1 Yr 15.2% -16.1% 55.6% 72.73%
3 Yr -13.0%* -14.6% 24.3% 97.73%
5 Yr -0.8%* -2.6% 18.6% 95.35%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 15.0% 95.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -55.7% -55.7% 18.1% 100.00%
2021 -12.2% -13.5% 24.4% 97.62%
2020 31.0% -3.6% 31.0% 2.50%
2019 6.5% -6.6% 10.4% 28.21%
2018 -0.4% -7.1% 4.6% 22.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -45.3% -45.3% 34.8% 100.00%
1 Yr -59.7% -59.7% 32.9% 100.00%
3 Yr 2.2%* -2.1% 21.2% 77.50%
5 Yr 7.9%* -0.7% 15.5% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* 3.3% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -55.7% -55.7% 18.1% 100.00%
2021 -12.2% -13.5% 24.4% 97.62%
2020 31.0% -3.6% 31.0% 2.50%
2019 6.5% -6.6% 10.4% 28.21%
2018 -0.4% -7.1% 4.6% 22.86%

IBUY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBUY Category Low Category High IBUY % Rank
Net Assets 184 M 8.16 M 17 B 47.73%
Number of Holdings 75 25 327 47.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.3 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 59.09%
Weighting of Top 10 21.96% 13.6% 74.1% 95.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 7.25%
  2. Booking Holdings Inc 3.39%
  3. Shutterstock Inc 3.37%
  4. Copart Inc 3.21%
  5. Airbnb Inc 3.00%
  6. DoorDash Inc 2.96%
  7. Netflix Inc 2.83%
  8. eBay Inc 2.76%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 2.72%
  10. IAC Inc 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBUY % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 97.58% 100.38% 100.00%
Cash 		2.42% -0.37% 2.59% 11.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 54.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 70.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 70.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBUY % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		64.47% 0.00% 96.69% 72.73%
Communication Services 		13.91% 0.00% 93.76% 20.45%
Technology 		10.19% 0.00% 56.29% 13.64%
Consumer Defense 		4.39% 0.00% 29.70% 65.91%
Healthcare 		2.27% 0.00% 13.27% 11.36%
Financial Services 		2.10% 0.00% 4.68% 4.55%
Industrials 		1.88% 0.00% 42.91% 29.55%
Real Estate 		0.79% 0.00% 17.67% 13.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 70.45%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 70.45%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 72.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBUY % Rank
US 		72.70% 26.30% 99.97% 77.27%
Non US 		24.88% 0.00% 73.67% 25.00%

IBUY - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 2.36% 54.55%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.03% 0.85% 72.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

IBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 4.00% 214.00% 60.53%

IBUY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBUY Category Low Category High IBUY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.82% 95.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBUY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBUY Category Low Category High IBUY % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -1.54% 1.17% 60.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBUY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBUY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2016

6.12

6.1%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2016

6.12

6.1%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2016

6.12

6.1%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

