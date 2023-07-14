The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in global equity securities that comprise the Index, which will primarily include common stocks and/or depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund. The Index was created and is maintained by EQM Indexes LLC (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of global equity securities of publicly traded companies with significant revenue from the online retail business. The Index methodology is designed to result in a portfolio that has the potential for capital appreciation. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe that companies with significant online retail revenues may be best positioned to take advantage of growth in online retail sales and shoppers versus companies with less significant online retail revenues. Eligible constituents derive at least 70% of revenues or $100 billion in retail sales from online and/or virtual business transactions (as opposed to brick and mortar and/or in-store transactions) in one of three online retail business segments: traditional online retail; online travel; and online marketplace.

Index Methodology. The universe of global equity securities eligible for inclusion in the Index begins with domestic and foreign common stocks (including depositary receipts) listed on a regulated stock exchange, in the form of shares tradable for non-U.S. investors without restrictions, that exhibit adequate liquidity and accessibility in the view of the Index Provider. Eligible constituents must have a market capitalization of at least $300 million, a minimum price at the time of purchase of $5 per share, and a six-month daily average value traded of at least $2 million to be included in the Index. All securities comprising the Index must be issued by companies deriving at least 70% of their revenues or a minimum of $100 billion in annual retail sales from traditional online retail, online travel or online marketplace activities. The Index is comprised of a basket of global equity securities, as adjusted, with at least 75% of such securities issued by U.S.-based companies, as described below. As of February 1, 2023, the Index included securities of 57 companies, of which approximately 55.8% were small-cap or mid-cap companies.

Weighting of Underlying Securities. Index constituents are divided into two pools, as determined by a company’s country of domicile: U.S.-based companies and international-based companies. Index constituents are weighted approximately equally within their respective pools, such that the U.S.-based pool equals at least 75% of the Index. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events. For more information regarding the Index, please see the section entitled “Index Information.”

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).