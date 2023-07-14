Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

142.5%

1 yr return

67.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$9.40
$24.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IBLC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Amy Whitelaw

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted equity index that measures the performance of equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilization of blockchain and crypto technologies. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. companies, including those located in emerging markets, without any limits consistent with the Underlying Index. ICE Data Indices, LLC, or its affiliates (the “Index Provider” or “IDI”), uses FactSet’s Revere Business Industry Classification System (“RBICS”) classifications to determine the eligible universe.
The Index Provider defines “blockchain” as technologies characterized by a shared, peer-to-peer, decentralized, and immutable ledger ideally suited for recording information. Information on the blockchain is secured through a validation process involving cryptography known as “mining,” which integrates a new set of information (known as a “block”) with all previous 
blocks on the ledger (thus creating a chain). One use of blockchain is “cryptocurrency,” which is a digital asset that typically uses blockchain’s decentralized and secured ledger as a method of verifying transactions and ownership. The Fund's investments will include companies involved in (a) cryptocurrency mining, (b) cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, (c) crypto-mining systems or (d) blockchain technology. 
IDI begins with common equity securities (including depositary receipts) that have a market capitalization of $100 million or greater and a three-month Average Daily Trading Value (“ADTV”) of $1 million or greater and are from one of 43 eligible countries (as disclosed in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information). From this starting universe, IDI selects, as “Tier 1” securities, companies generating 50% or more revenue from the following RBICS Focus Level 6 industries: Blockchain Technology; Cryptocurrency Mining; and Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchanges. Tier 1 also includes securities in the RBICS Focus Level 6 industry Multi-Type Business and Personal Systems that are also classified in FactSet's proprietary Revere Hierarchy Focus industry Crypto-mining Systems. 
In order to capture those companies that design and manufacture graphics processing unit (GPU) chips necessary for mining, IDI next selects, as “Tier 2” securities, companies in the RBICS Focus Level 6 Video Multimedia Semiconductor industry. Additionally for Tier 2, IDI selects the securities of companies in the following Revere Hierarchy Focus industries in order to capture those companies that have an ancillary business related to blockchain: Blockchain Technology; Cryptocurrency 
Mining; Cryptocurrency Trading/Exchanges; and Crypto-mining Systems. The Fund will not invest in cryptocurrency (i) directly or (ii) indirectly through the use of derivatives on such assets. 
The Underlying Index will have a minimum of 35 constituents at selection and will include all Tier 1 securities and a minimum of 10 Tier 2 securities, selected in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization. The component securities of the Underlying Index are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization with Tier 1 securities allocated a minimum weight of 75% in aggregate, subject to capping constraints. Each Tier 1 security is capped at 12%, and each Tier 2 security is capped at 4% of the Underlying Index, each at rebalance. Securities with weights greater than 4.5% shall not in aggregate exceed 45% of the Underlying Index weight at rebalance. Additionally, Tier 1 securities whose constituent weight is greater than ten (10) times their three-month ADTV will have their weights determined by their liquidity weight instead of by float-adjusted market capitalization. The Index Provider determines the liquidity weight of a security as follows: index weight assigned to a security based on the relative three-month median daily value traded of the security compared to that measure for the overall index. 
The Underlying Index will be reviewed and reconstituted semi-annually in March and September each year. Constituent weights of the Underlying Index are rebalanced quarterly. The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. 
As of March 11, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is 
represented by securities of companies in the blockchain, financials and technology industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. 
BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. 
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. 
The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic 
characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating investments not included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. 
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received). 
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider or its affiliates, which are independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not 
considered to be issued by members of any industry. 
Read More

IBLC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 142.5% -38.5% 31.2% N/A
1 Yr 67.0% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

IBLC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBLC Category Low Category High IBLC % Rank
Net Assets 8.3 M 863 K 50.4 B 90.59%
Number of Holdings 34 1 470 71.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.27 M 0 30.3 B 84.24%
Weighting of Top 10 82.33% 7.6% 100.0% 9.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds: Institutional, SL Agency Shares 35.65%
  2. Riot Platforms Inc 16.94%
  3. Coinbase Global Inc 11.26%
  4. Block Inc 9.13%
  5. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 5.51%
  6. Hut 8 Mining Corp 4.78%
  7. Cleanspark Inc 4.40%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.31%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.17%
  10. Wolters Kluwer NV 3.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBLC % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% 0.00% 100.53% 36.66%
Cash 		20.52% -0.53% 100.00% 57.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 11.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 8.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 9.00%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 20.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBLC % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 9.03%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 75.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 28.06%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 39.03%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 54.19%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 1.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 8.39%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 84.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 18.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 72.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 17.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBLC % Rank
US 		86.12% 0.00% 100.53% 85.85%
Non US 		13.56% 0.00% 99.27% 10.93%

IBLC - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.08% 2.97% 79.42%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.95% 15.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IBLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

IBLC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBLC Category Low Category High IBLC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.67% 0.00% 42.10% 22.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBLC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBLC Category Low Category High IBLC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBLC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBLC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

