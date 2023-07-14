T he Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies that are heavily engaged in sports betting or gaming activities and which Inherent Wealth Fund LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes may benefit from the development of existing and/or new products, services and/or technological improvements and innovation in sports betting and gaming. Such companies include iGaming and esports companies that develop or operate online betting, gambling, or competitive video game competition platforms .

The Adviser selects individual companies to purchase or sell based primarily on internal research and fundamental analyses that leverage insights from diverse sources, including internal and external research. The Adviser uses such research and analyses to develop and refine its investment themes and seeks to take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies in the Casinos & Gaming sub-industry or companies whose primary business consists of owning, developing, or operating sports betting or gaming (including iGaming and esports) venues, software, media content, or electronic platforms (collectively, the “Sports Betting & Gaming Industry”). In determining whether a company’s primary business is in the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry, the Adviser considers which business activities generate the majority of the company’s revenue and/or profits and also may consider other publicly available information about the company’s primary business operations, including, but not limited to, the company’s description of its own business as well as the source of a company’s profits. Examples of the business activities of companies in the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry include: operating casinos or racetracks; operating an online multiplayer video game competition platform; operating a mobile sports betting platform; owning real estate primarily used for gaming activities ( e.g. , casinos); operating online communities for gaming; and developing educational tools for online gaming. The above policy may be changed upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and may invest in securities issued by U.S. or foreign companies. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, invest in companies that the Adviser expects to transition to the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. The Fund will concentrate (

i.e.

invest more than 25% of its net assets) in the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry. The Fund is expected to have significant exposure to companies in the United States and Europe.