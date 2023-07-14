Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Vitals

YTD Return

20.3%

1 yr return

28.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$900 K

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
$7.75
$11.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IBET - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ernesto Tong

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies that are heavily engaged in sports betting or gaming activities and which Inherent Wealth Fund LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes may benefit from the development of existing and/or new products, services and/or technological improvements and innovation in sports betting and gaming. Such companies include iGaming and esports companies that develop or operate online betting, gambling, or competitive video game competition platforms.
The Adviser selects individual companies to purchase or sell based primarily on internal research and fundamental analyses that leverage insights from diverse sources, including internal and external research. The Adviser uses such research and analyses to develop and refine its investment themes and seeks to take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies in the Casinos & Gaming sub-industry or companies whose primary business consists of owning, developing, or operating sports betting or gaming (including iGaming and esports) venues, software, media content, or electronic platforms (collectively, the “Sports Betting & Gaming Industry”). In determining whether a company’s primary business is in the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry, the Adviser considers which business activities generate the majority of the company’s revenue and/or profits and also may consider other publicly available information about the company’s primary business operations, including, but not limited to, the company’s description of its own business as well as the source of a company’s profits. Examples of the business activities of companies in the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry include: operating casinos or racetracks; operating an online multiplayer video game competition platform; operating a mobile sports betting platform; owning real estate primarily used for gaming activities (e.g., casinos); operating online communities for gaming; and developing educational tools for online gaming. The above policy may be changed upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.
The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and may invest in securities issued by U.S. or foreign companies. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, invest in companies that the Adviser expects to transition to the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. The Fund will concentrate (i.e. invest more than 25% of its net assets) in the Sports Betting & Gaming Industry. The Fund is expected to have significant exposure to companies in the United States and Europe.
Read More

IBET - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.3% -25.0% 16.3% 96.15%
1 Yr 28.3% -31.8% 19.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -4.6% 21.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -1.9% 12.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 1.1% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -55.7% 29.4% N/A
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 5.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.3% 16.3% 98.08%
1 Yr N/A -31.8% 19.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -4.6% 21.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.9% 12.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.7% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -55.7% 29.4% N/A
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 5.8% N/A

IBET - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBET Category Low Category High IBET % Rank
Net Assets 900 K 979 K 16.1 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 38 25 327 68.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 420 K 431 K 11.1 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 45.69% 13.6% 74.1% 64.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Flutter Entertainment PLC 7.25%
  2. Las Vegas Sands Corp 5.53%
  3. Sands China Ltd 5.26%
  4. DraftKings Inc 4.66%
  5. Genting Singapore Ltd 4.58%
  6. Evolution AB 4.51%
  7. Wynn Resorts Ltd 4.50%
  8. Melco Resorts Entertainment Ltd 4.30%
  9. MGM China Holdings Ltd 4.28%
  10. Wynn Macau Ltd 4.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBET % Rank
Stocks 		98.03% 77.53% 100.38% 96.30%
Cash 		1.92% -0.37% 22.47% 5.56%
Other 		0.05% -2.11% 0.43% 11.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 5.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 5.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBET % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 5.56%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 56.29% 31.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 38.79% 25.93%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.91% 64.81%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 38.89%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 7.31% 18.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 93.76% 59.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 70.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.08% 3.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 12.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBET % Rank
US 		54.59% 26.30% 99.97% 92.59%
Non US 		43.44% 0.00% 73.67% 9.26%

IBET - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.08% 2.44% 27.78%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.03% 0.85% 85.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

IBET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IBET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% N/A

IBET - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBET Category Low Category High IBET % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 3.30% 59.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBET Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBET Category Low Category High IBET % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.54% 2.70% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBET Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBET - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Jeffrey Kamys

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Jeffrey Kamys founded Inherent Wealth Fund LLC in 2021 to focus on thematic and sector-specific investing. Mr. Kamys previously founded Dr. Stats Fantasy Sports in 1996 and was a pioneer of the fantasy sports industry, initially as a “snail-mail” business and then as an early adopter of the internet. Mr. Kamys’ writing and analytical work has appeared prominently in a multitude of national publications, and he has been featured on sports radio and launched one of the very first internet sports shows via RealAudio called “The Dr. and Dan Show.” Mr. Kamys is also the owner of Inherent, Inc., a web agency business that he acquired in 2005. Inherent, Inc. was a first-to-market web provider specializing in the legal industry and developed the very first customized, web-based content management system for law firms.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

