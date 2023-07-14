The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles the Underlying Index, which is a modified market-capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies. Eligible securities must (1) be classified under the biotechnology subsector or pharmaceuticals subsector of the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”), (2) have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million at the time of the Underlying Index's annual rebalancing, and (3) have a minimum average daily trading volume of 100,000 shares.

The Underlying Index may include securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 362 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $9.5 million to $182.2 billion.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced annually in December and reweighted quarterly, effective at market open of the following trading day after the close of trading on the third Friday in March, June, September and

December. The Fund is rebalanced and reweighted in accordance with the Underlying Index. Securities in the Underlying Index are weighted by market capitalization. At each quarter, Nasdaq reweights the Underlying Index such that the maximum weight of any constituent does not exceed 8%. Only the five largest securities may exceed a 4% cap; the individual weight of all other remaining constituents may not exceed 4%.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).