Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.8%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$19.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
64.9%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|IBBQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBBQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.3 M
|732 K
|46.2 B
|81.42%
|Number of Holdings
|365
|21
|473
|2.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.4 M
|2.18 K
|21.6 B
|74.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.89%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|17.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBBQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.98%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|1.57%
|Cash
|14.84%
|-0.10%
|9.01%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|60.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|62.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|60.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|60.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBBQ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|62.30%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|61.78%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|61.78%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|32.46%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.85%
|72.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.64%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|61.26%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|62.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|60.73%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.83%
|71.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBBQ % Rank
|US
|99.98%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|40.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|49.74%
|IBBQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.08%
|3.13%
|97.94%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|3.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|IBBQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IBBQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IBBQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|238.00%
|9.59%
|IBBQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBBQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.88%
|0.00%
|2.44%
|6.12%
|IBBQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IBBQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBBQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.54%
|1.92%
|11.83%
|IBBQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.26
|2.12
