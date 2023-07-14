The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg Composite Gold Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is designed to track the price performance of gold. The Underlying Index is composed of exchange-traded gold futures contracts and one or more ETPs backed by or linked to physical gold, as determined by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in a combination of (i) exchange-traded gold futures contracts and other exchange-traded or over-the-counter (“OTC”)

derivatives ( i.e. , forward contracts, futures, options and swaps) that correlate to the investment returns of physical gold, based on the notional value of such derivative instruments; and (ii) ETPs backed by or linked to physical gold, which may include the iShares Gold Trust (the “Gold Trust”) ((i) and (ii) together, the “Gold Investments”). The Gold Trust, whose assets consist primarily of gold held by a custodian on behalf of the Gold Trust, seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of gold. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund's assets in OTC derivatives. The Fund additionally aims to generate interest income and capital appreciation through a cash management strategy consisting primarily of cash and cash equivalents and short-term government obligations (collectively, “Fixed-Income Investments”).

The ETPs held by the Fund may invest in physical gold bullion or OTC or exchange-traded derivatives on gold bullion, such as forward contracts, futures, options and swaps. The ETPs held by the Fund may be sponsored by an affiliate of BFA or by an unaffiliated entity, and may be structured as, among others, exchange-traded commodities that track the price of gold or exchange-traded notes with interest and/or principal payments linked to the price of

gold. As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was composed of 3 components.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor selection of securities and/or other instruments. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities and/or other instruments that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities and/or other instruments selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities and/or other instruments in the Underlying Index.

The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the

Gold Investments by investing through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by BFA and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Subsidiary invests solely in the Gold Investments and cash and cash equivalents.

In compliance with Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Internal Revenue Code”), the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Fund’s Gold Investments held in the Subsidiary are intended to provide the Fund with exposure to the gold market consistent with current U.S. federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in the Gold Investments.

The remainder of the Fund’s assets is invested directly by the Fund, primarily in Fixed-Income Investments, including repurchase agreements, money market instruments, U.S. government and agency securities, treasury inflation-protected securities and sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries. The Fund invests in Fixed-Income Investments for investment purposes and to collateralize the Subsidiary’s investments in derivatives.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of

its net asset value in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund's potential use of CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps above the prescribed levels, it is considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.