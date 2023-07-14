Home
Trending ETFs
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

Net Assets

$45.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.7
$49.30
$61.47

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 121.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IAUF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Gold Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    750000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Mejzak

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg Composite Gold Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is designed to track the price performance of gold. The Underlying Index is composed of exchange-traded gold futures contracts and one or more ETPs backed by or linked to physical gold, as determined by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis.
In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in a combination of (i) exchange-traded gold futures contracts and other exchange-traded or over-the-counter (“OTC”) 
derivatives (i.e., forward contracts, futures, options and swaps) that correlate to the investment returns of physical gold, based on the notional value of such derivative instruments; and (ii) ETPs backed by or linked to physical gold, which may include the iShares Gold Trust (the “Gold Trust”) ((i) and (ii) together, the “Gold Investments”). The Gold Trust, whose assets consist primarily of gold held by a custodian on behalf of the Gold Trust, seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of gold. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund's assets in OTC derivatives. The Fund additionally aims to generate interest income and capital appreciation through a cash management strategy consisting primarily of cash and cash equivalents and short-term government obligations (collectively, “Fixed-Income Investments”). 
The ETPs held by the Fund may invest in physical gold bullion or OTC or exchange-traded derivatives on gold bullion, such as forward contracts, futures, options and swaps. The ETPs held by the Fund may be sponsored by an affiliate of BFA or by an unaffiliated entity, and may be structured as, among others, exchange-traded commodities that track the price of gold or exchange-traded notes with interest and/or principal payments linked to the price of 
gold. As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was composed of 3 components. 
BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor selection of securities and/or other instruments. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. 
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities and/or other instruments that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities and/or other instruments selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities and/or other instruments in the Underlying Index. 
The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the 
Gold Investments by investing through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by BFA and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Subsidiary invests solely in the Gold Investments and cash and cash equivalents. 
In compliance with Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Internal Revenue Code”), the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Fund’s Gold Investments held in the Subsidiary are intended to provide the Fund with exposure to the gold market consistent with current U.S. federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in the Gold Investments. 
The remainder of the Fund’s assets is invested directly by the Fund, primarily in Fixed-Income Investments, including repurchase agreements, money market instruments, U.S. government and agency securities, treasury inflation-protected securities and sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries. The Fund invests in Fixed-Income Investments for investment purposes and to collateralize the Subsidiary’s investments in derivatives. 
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of 
its net asset value in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund's potential use of CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps above the prescribed levels, it is considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”). 
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. 
Read More

IAUF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAUF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -46.9% 172.2% 23.03%
1 Yr 14.1% -72.0% 2038.5% 26.97%
3 Yr 1.4%* -20.2% 194.0% 77.71%
5 Yr 8.2%* -26.9% 80.5% 30.46%
10 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 28.6% 43.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAUF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -45.7% 2475.6% 51.45%
2021 -2.5% -87.8% 170.8% 75.91%
2020 6.5% -34.5% 58.1% 16.42%
2019 4.3% -22.1% 8.0% 8.33%
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAUF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -27.1% 172.2% 43.50%
1 Yr -4.2% -55.0% 2038.5% 48.59%
3 Yr 10.3%* -20.2% 194.0% 59.06%
5 Yr N/A* -26.9% 82.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.4% 29.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAUF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -45.7% 2475.6% 51.45%
2021 -2.5% -87.8% 170.8% 75.91%
2020 6.5% -34.5% 58.1% 16.42%
2019 4.3% -22.1% 8.0% 8.33%
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

IAUF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IAUF Category Low Category High IAUF % Rank
Net Assets 45.8 M 554 K 56.7 B 77.53%
Number of Holdings 28 1 846 54.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.8 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 90.71%
Weighting of Top 10 54.40% 20.7% 100.0% 88.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds: Treasury, SL Agency Shares 19.83%
  2. iShares Gold Trust 19.13%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 13.95%
  4. United States Cash Management Bill - Reopening 11.14%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 8.35%
  6. Bell Telephone Co of Canada or Bell Canada/The 4.19%
  7. United States Treasury Bill 2.79%
  8. American Electric Power Co Inc 2.09%
  9. CDP Financial Inc 2.07%
  10. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB/New York NY 1.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IAUF % Rank
Cash 		73.81% -81.87% 100.00% 9.42%
Other 		24.05% -47.59% 165.73% 45.65%
Stocks 		2.14% 0.00% 53.33% 15.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 77.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 81.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 96.71% 97.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAUF % Rank
Communication Services 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 11.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.00% 72.22%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 2.77% 72.22%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.82% 72.22%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.28% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 94.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.64% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 94.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 94.44%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 47.41% 94.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAUF % Rank
US 		2.14% -22.46% 53.33% 11.59%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 57.74% 83.33%

IAUF - Expenses

Operational Fees

IAUF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.20% 16.76% 96.64%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.75% 6.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

IAUF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IAUF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IAUF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 121.00% 0.00% 244.00% 90.74%

IAUF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IAUF Category Low Category High IAUF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.82% 0.00% 36.00% 45.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IAUF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IAUF Category Low Category High IAUF % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -55.71% 52.26% 29.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IAUF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IAUF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Mejzak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Richard Mejzak has been with BlackRock since 1990, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, which was acquired by BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Mejzak became a portfolio manager for BlackRock Fund Advisors in 2012.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

