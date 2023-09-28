Home
YIELD

Exp Ratio

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
$14.32
$14.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

HYSA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is “actively managed” and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund is newly organized and operates as a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests its assets in securities of other ETFs. In particular, the Fund allocates its assets among ETFs that each focus on U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) in the various sectors of the fixed income securities market (each, a “Sector” and collectively, the “Sectors”). As of the date of this Prospectus, the Sectors include: the Industrials, Telecom, Media & Technology, Healthcare, Financial & REIT, Energy, Consumer Cyclicals, and Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sectors. Exposure to the Sectors is obtained by investing in ETFs that invest in the specific sectors included in the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Constrained Index (the “Underlying Benchmark”), which is a rules-based index consisting of U.S. dollar-denominated below investment grade corporate debt, currently in a coupon paying period, that is publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market (as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC (“IDI” or “Index Provider”)). The sector classifications as determined by IDI are subject to change and are not controlled by the Fund or BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation (the “Adviser” or “BIM”), the Fund’s and the Underlying Funds’ (as defined below) investment adviser. The ETFs in which the Fund invests are: BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (ticker: XHYI), BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (ticker: XHYT), BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (ticker: XHYH), BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (ticker: XHYF), BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF |(ticker: XHYE), BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (ticker: XHYC) and BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (ticker: XHYD) (each, an “Underlying Fund”). The Fund will be close to fully invested at all times in the Underlying Funds. Each Underlying Fund is an affiliated fund advised by the Adviser.

The Adviser has retained Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a Delaware statutory trust (the “Sub-Adviser”), to provide the Adviser with periodic asset allocation advisory services with respect to the Underlying Funds. “Sector rotation” refers to the allocation and reallocation of Fund assets from one or more Sectors into one or more other Sectors. The Sub-Adviser makes asset allocation recommendations among the Underlying Funds based on its fundamental investment approach that takes into consideration the analysis of macroeconomic, financial and market data to formulate decisions regarding the recommended sector allocation(s) within the portfolio, which may result in the allocation and reallocation of Fund assets from one or more Sectors into one or more other Sectors.

The Sub-Adviser’s recommended allocations may attempt to enhance returns relative to the Underlying Benchmark by overweighting and underweighting exposure to the Sectors and this may consequently increase or reduce the Fund’s overall exposure to certain Underlying Funds. It is possible the Fund may not have exposure to all Sectors or Underlying Funds at all times.

The Adviser typically rebalances the Fund’s portfolio of Underlying Funds on a monthly basis after receiving asset allocation recommendations from the Sub-Adviser, although rebalancing may occur more or less frequently depending on market conditions. As a result of frequent rebalances, the Fund may experience a high turnover rate.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) directly or indirectly through the Underlying Funds, in high yield bonds issued by U.S. companies. High yield bonds are below investment grade securities (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”) that are rated below “BBB-” by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch or below “Baa3” by Moody’s or similar securities that are unrated but considered to be of equivalent quality by BIM. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, U.S. Treasury obligations, U.S. Government obligations, U.S. agency securities, securities of other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

HYSA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -4.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -3.2%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 -5.6% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -4.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -3.2%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 -5.6% N/A N/A N/A

HYSA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYSA Category Low Category High HYSA % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYSA % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HYSA - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.45% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HYSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HYSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Related Fees

HYSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HYSA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYSA Category Low Category High HYSA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYSA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYSA Category Low Category High HYSA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYSA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HYSA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

