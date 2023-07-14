Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$44.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HYRM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-39.9%
|6.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-22.1%
|21.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|66.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.6%
|37.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.3%
|16.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HYRM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-44.3%
|3.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-53.7%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|12.0%
|N/A
|Period
|HYRM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-39.9%
|6.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-22.1%
|22.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|66.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.6%
|37.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.3%
|16.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HYRM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-44.3%
|3.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-53.7%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|12.0%
|N/A
|HYRM
|Category Low
|Category High
|HYRM % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.8 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|88.77%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|2736
|99.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.5 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|54.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.01%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|1.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HYRM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.17%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|68.68%
|Cash
|0.84%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|79.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|43.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|34.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|54.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|15.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HYRM % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HYRM % Rank
|US
|99.17%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|60.66%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|35.26%
|HYRM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.02%
|3.87%
|94.26%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|5.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HYRM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HYRM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HYRM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|327.00%
|N/A
|HYRM
|Category Low
|Category High
|HYRM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.57%
|0.00%
|39.36%
|87.83%
|HYRM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HYRM
|Category Low
|Category High
|HYRM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|HYRM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 11, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2023
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 08, 2023
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2023
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2023
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 08, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 08, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 08, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 09, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2022
0.3
0.3%
■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 11 years of industry experience. ■ Head of Passive Portfolio Management, Americas: New York. Bryan Richards is a Director with Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2011. Mr. Richards began his career as an equity analyst at Fairhaven Capital LLC in Boston supporting two Portfolio Managers in a long-short equity strategy. Mr. Richards joined XShares Advisors, an ETF issuer, as a Vice President in 2007, providing analysis on index and fund construction as well as fund operations and performance before being promoted to Director of Fund Operations in 2009. Mr. Richards holds a BS Degree in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Mr. Bridgeforth joined DWS in 2016. Mr. Bridgeforth is an Assistant Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Bridgeforth was an Associate Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) where he co-managed Schwab’s taxable bond funds and the Schwab Fixed-Income ETFs. Prior to his Portfolio Manager role, Mr. Bridgeforth served as an Associate Trading Assistant in fixed income with CSIM. Mr. Bridgeforth earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Arizona and has passed the first level of the CFA program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2022
0.3
0.3%
■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 12 years of industry experience. ■ Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, Passive Asset Management: New York. Mr. Matsui is a Director with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to joining the Passive Asset Management business, Mr. Matsui served as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) where he was responsible for the day-to-day co-management of Schwab’s taxable bond funds and the Schwab Fixed-Income ETFs. Before joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Matsui was an associate Portfolio Manager on the Beta Management team at BNY Mellon and an analyst in the portfolio analytics group at BlackRock Solutions. Mr. Matsui earned an MBA from the University of Hawaii, with an emphasis in Finance and a minor in Japanese. He is a CFA Charterholder and has earned the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) certification. ■ BS in History, University of California, Irvine
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.07
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...