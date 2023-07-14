The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of the US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bond market during normal market conditions, and the performance of a USD cash position accruing interest at the Effective Federal Funds Rate (the interest rate depository institutions such as banks charge each other for overnight loans to meet their reserve requirements) during periods of adverse market conditions. The Underlying Index uses a rules-based allocation mechanism to allocate between either 100% exposure to the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index (“High Yield Bond Position”) or 100% exposure to the Solactive Fed Funds Effective Rate Total Return Index (“Cash Position”), based on quantitative market risk signals derived from the following two measurements of price changes in the market: Cboe Volatility Index (“VIX”) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (“MACD”). The Underlying Index aims to allocate to the High Yield Bond Position when the quantitative market risk signals indicate that market risk is relatively low and allocate to the Cash Position when one or both of the quantitative market risk signals indicate that market risk is relatively high. The High Yield Bond Position, as represented by the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index, is designed to track the performance of a basket of US dollar-denominated high yield liquid corporate bonds. Currently, the bonds eligible for inclusion in the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index include US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds that: (i) are issued by companies domiciled in countries classified as developed markets by Solactive; (ii) have a composite rating calculated from available ratings among three rating agencies: Moody’s ® Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) and Standard & Poor’s ® Financial Services, LLC (“S&P”) as sub-investment grade; (iii) are from issuers with at least $1 billion outstanding face value; (iv) have at least $400 million of outstanding face value; (v) have an original maturity date at most 15 years; and (vi) have at least one year to maturity (or at least 20 months to maturity for bonds newly added to the index). In addition, the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index may include a substantial number of bonds offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”). Under normal circumstances, the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a monthly basis. The Cash Position, as represented by the Solactive Fed Funds Effective Rate Total Return Index, is comprised of a USD cash component accruing interest on a daily basis. Quantitative Market Risk Signals. The Underlying Index uses two quantitative signals calculated daily by Solactive AG (“Solactive” or “Calculation Agent”) to determine if the Underlying Index will be allocated to the High Yield Bond Position or the Cash Position. The VIX is a benchmark index designed to measure the 30-day expected volatility of the US stock market. If the VIX is elevated relative to its historic levels, such that the VIX has a “z-score” (a measure of how many standard deviations above or below the mean a data point is) of 2 or greater (meaning that the VIX is two or more standard deviations above its historic mean, as calculated since 12/29/2006), it will signal an exit vote. The MACD is momentum indicator which shows the relationship between long-term and short-term trends in security prices. To measure this, the MACD looks at the 26-day and 12-day average price of securities with greater weight given to more recent data. If security prices are falling more rapidly in the short-term as compared to the longer-term trend (measured against the MACD’s historic mean, as calculated since 12/29/2006), it will signal an exit vote. Allocating to the Cash Position and High Yield Bond Position. If the Underlying Index is allocated to the High Yield Bond Position, it will remain there until one or both of the exit votes described above is signaled. If an exit vote is signaled from either the VIX or MACD, the Underlying Index will allocate to the Cash Position. If the Underlying Index is allocated to the Cash Position, it will re-allocate to the High Yield Position only when both exit votes are no longer signaled. Once an allocation decision has been made, the new weighting becomes effective on the fourth trading day after the decision and will be changed on a pro rata basis by 50% on the first day of rebalancing and by the remaining 50% on the next business day. After changing its allocation position, the Underlying Index must remain in the same allocation for at least ten (10) trading days before it can change its allocation again. The Fund’s Investment Strategy. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities and other instruments of the Underlying Index, or in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to that of the component securities and instruments. The Advisor expects to obtain exposure to the High Yield Bond Position primarily by investing in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB). HYLB seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index. HYLB will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in instruments that comprise the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index, which include high yield liquid US dollar-denominated corporate bonds issued by domestic and foreign issuers, and may include a substantial number of bonds offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the 1933 Act. The fund may also invest in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) and Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW). HYUP and HYDW each invest in the same investable universe as HYLB but focus on segments of the high yield bond market exhibiting higher and lower beta, respectively (beta is a measure of a security’s price sensitivity to overall market movements). Each of HYLB, HYUP and HYDW are affiliated exchange traded funds managed by the Advisor (“Underlying ETFs”). Each Underlying ETF uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to track its respective underlying index, meaning each Underlying ETF generally will invest in a sample of securities in its underlying index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the underlying index as a whole. The Advisor expects to obtain exposure to the Cash Position by investing in one or more money market mutual funds (“Underlying Money Market Funds”) advised by DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. (“DIMA”), an affiliate of the Advisor, including Institutional Class shares of DWS ESG Liquidity Fund (“ESGXX”), as well as US government securities. ESGXX is an institutional money market fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with liquidity and the preservation of capital by investing in high quality, short-term, US dollar denominated money market instruments, including obligations of US and foreign banks, corporate obligations, US government securities, municipal securities, repurchase agreements and asset-backed securities, paying a fixed, variable or floating interest rate. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of total assets, determined at the time of purchase, in securities that meet DIMA’s sustainability criteria. ESGXX may, at the discretion of portfolio management, invest up to 20% of net assets in investments that do not meet such sustainability criteria. The fund may invest without limit in US treasury securities under adverse market conditions. ESGXX reserves freedom of action to concentrate in obligations issued by domestic banks and US branches of foreign banks provided such US branch is subject to the same regulations as a domestic bank. DIMA’s selection process for ESGXX evaluates securities on the basis of financial information and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria and seeks to buy securities that DIMA determines present minimal credit risks. The ESG criteria used by DIMA to meet DIMA’s sustainability criteria is DWS’s ESG quality assessment rating. The DWS ESG quality assessment rating seeks to identify ESG leaders and laggards within industry- and region-specific peer groups in terms of overall ESG performance (best-in-class approach). Issuers within each peer group are rated on a scale of A (leader) to F (laggard). Issuers with a rating of C or above are deemed to meet DIMA’s sustainability criteria. In calculating the DWS ESG quality assessment rating, a DWS proprietary ESG tool utilizes a proprietary methodology to evaluate ESG scores from multiple third-party data vendors across a broad range of ESG-related issues to arrive at a consensus overall quality ranking intended to reflect which companies may be positioned better to address, and which companies may be more exposed to future ESG risks, relative to their peers. For sovereign issuers, the ESG quality assessment rating incorporates an assessment of political and civil freedom in addition to more traditional ESG indicators. For certain asset-backed, municipal and similar securities, an explicit ESG assessment or certification from an outside party may be used to satisfy DIMA’s sustainability criteria. Municipal securities for which there is no independent assessment are evaluated by DIMA by applying positive and negative screens (including nuclear power, coal and other sectors deemed controversial by DIMA) or by a scoring system which assigns a score of +1 (positive ESG impact), zero (neutral) or -1 (negative ESG impact) to each of the environmental, social and governance pillars. Only securities with a cumulative score above zero are deemed to meet DIMA’s sustainability criteria. In considering whether a security presents minimal credit risks, DIMA will analyze the capacity of the security’s issuer or guarantor to meet its financial obligations, which includes, as appropriate, with respect to the issuer or guarantor the following factors: (i) financial condition, (ii) sources of liquidity, (iii) ability to react to future marketwide and issuer specific events, including ability to repay debt in a highly adverse situation; and (iv) competitive position within its industry and industry strength within the economy and relative to economic trends. At times when the fund is allocated to the High Yield Bond Position, the fund will, indirectly through its investment in the Underlying ETFs, concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the consumer discretionary sector (23.36%). The consumer discretionary sector includes durable goods, apparel, entertainment and leisure, and automobiles. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors may change over time. The fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). Each signal described above could go for long periods without changing but could also change more frequently during periods of high market volatility. As a result, the fund may or may not experience high turnover of its portfolio securities. The Underlying Index is owned by NorthCrest Asset Management (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may provide initial seed capital to the fund and thereby become an affiliated person of the fund. The Index Provider has no other relationship with the fund or Advisor. The Underlying Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Solactive. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.