Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock ETF Trust II - BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

HYMU | ETF

$21.69

$58.4 M

4.17%

$0.90

-

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$58.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.7
$19.90
$22.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HYMU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock ETF Trust II - BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Perilli

Fund Description

HYMU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -15.2% 4.7% 99.56%
1 Yr -0.3% -22.0% 0.4% 14.16%
3 Yr 0.0%* -10.4% 2.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.9% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.9% 2.6% N/A
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 5.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.1% 3.4% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 2.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -16.1% 4.7% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -22.0% 0.4% 14.16%
3 Yr N/A* -10.4% 2.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.6% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.9% 2.6% N/A
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 5.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.1% 3.4% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 2.6% N/A

HYMU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYMU Category Low Category High HYMU % Rank
Net Assets 58.4 M 9.79 K 20.2 B 99.10%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 3950 91.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -102 M 3.41 B 97.31%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.1% 97.0% 5.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity MuniCash Instl 6.25%
  2. CAPITAL TR AGY FLA REV 3.3% 3.35%
  3. ILLINOIS ST 4% 3.23%
  4. PUEBLO COLO URBAN RENEWAL AUTH TAX INCREMENT REV 4.75% 2.66%
  5. GOLDEN ST TOB SECURITIZATION CORP CALIF TOB SETTLEMENT REV 5% 2.56%
  6. NEW YORK TRANSN DEV CORP SPL FAC REV 5% 2.46%
  7. MEMPHIS-SHELBY CNTY TENN ARPT AUTH ARPT REV 5% 2.40%
  8. DISTRICT COLUMBIA TOB SETTLEMENT FING CORP 0% 2.40%
  9. NEXUS NORTH AT DIA MET DIST COLO 5% 2.34%
  10. CALIFORNIA SCH FIN AUTH CHARTER SCH REV 5% 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYMU % Rank
Bonds 		93.75% 0.00% 146.69% 84.07%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.80% 65.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 57.40%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 60.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.95%
Cash 		0.00% -3.16% 100.00% 14.35%

HYMU - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.05% 2.63% 98.16%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.41% 29.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

HYMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HYMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HYMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 121.00% N/A

HYMU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYMU Category Low Category High HYMU % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.17% 0.00% 12.89% 13.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYMU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYMU Category Low Category High HYMU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 1.11% 5.70% 84.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYMU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HYMU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Perilli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. since 2017;Associate of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011.

James Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Head of San Francisco Fixed Income Core PM at BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2014; Vice President of State Street Global Advisors from 2001 to 2010. James Mauro has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (“BTC”) as a portfolio manager since 2011. Prior to joining BTC, Mr. Mauro was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors. His primary responsibilities include management of all government, inflation linked and derivative strategies. Other responsibilities include hedging and managing risk across all asset classes through futures and option overlays. James joined State Street Corporation in 1993. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager on the passive team where he co-managed several Bond Index portfolios.

Kevin Maloney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Kevin Maloney, CFA, Vice President, is a Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Mutual Fund Desk within BlackRock’s Global Fixed Income Group. Mr. Maloney began his career at BlackRock in 2011 as an Analyst on the Municipal Credit Research Team. He graduated from Drexel University in 2011 with a B.S. in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.32 2.52

