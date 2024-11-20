The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield/below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. A bond is a security or instrument having one or more of the following characteristics: a fixed-income security, a security issued at a discount to its face value, a security that pays interest or a security with a stated principal amount that requires repayment of some or all of that principal amount to the holder of the security. The term “bond” is interpreted broadly by the Adviser as an instrument or security evidencing a promise to pay some amount rather than evidencing the corporate ownership of equity, unless that equity represents an indirect or derivative interest in one or more bonds. Bonds for this purpose also include bank loans and instruments that are intended to provide one or more of the characteristics of a direct investment in one or more bonds. Below investment grade bonds include securities rated below investment grade by Fitch Ratings, Inc., S&P Global Ratings, and by Moody’s Investors Service Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities (including common stock and convertible and non-convertible preferred stocks). Portfolio holdings are diversified by industry and issuer in an attempt to reduce the impact of negative events for an industry or issuer.

The Fund may also invest in debt securities that include, but are not limited to, obligations of the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; money market instruments; investment grade corporate debt securities; mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; foreign debt securities (corporate and government); and privately issued mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts. The Fund may also purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. When-issued and delayed delivery transactions involve a commitment to purchase or sell specific securities at a predetermined price or yield in which payment and delivery take place after the customary settlement period for that type of security. Typically, no interest accrues to the purchaser until the security is delivered.

The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries, and may purchase securities of varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations, government agencies and governments. The Fund may invest in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as in local currency.

The Adviser seeks to actively manage the Fund’s risks on an on-going basis to mitigate the risks of excessive losses by the Fund’s portfolio overall. In managing portfolio risk, the Adviser takes into consideration its view of the following factors, among others: the potential relative performance of various market sectors, security selection available within a given sector, the risk/reward equation for different asset classes, liquidity conditions in various market sectors, the shape of the yield curve and projections for changes in the yield curve, potential fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates, and current monetary and fiscal policy.