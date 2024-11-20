Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

TCW High Yield Bond ETF

ETF
HYBX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$30.8008 +0.07 +0.21%
primary theme
N/A
HYBX (ETF)

TCW High Yield Bond ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$30.8008 +0.07 +0.21%
primary theme
N/A
HYBX (ETF)

TCW High Yield Bond ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$30.8008 +0.07 +0.21%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 11/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

TCW High Yield Bond ETF

HYBX | ETF

$30.80

-

-

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.7
$30.74
$30.82

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 11/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

TCW High Yield Bond ETF

HYBX | ETF

$30.80

-

-

0.50%

HYBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW High Yield Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW Family of Investment Companies
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield/below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. A bond is a security or instrument having one or more of the following characteristics: a fixed-income security, a security issued at a discount to its face value, a security that pays interest or a security with a stated principal amount that requires repayment of some or all of that principal amount to the holder of the security. The term “bond” is interpreted broadly by the Adviser as an instrument or security evidencing a promise to pay some amount rather than evidencing the corporate ownership of equity, unless that equity represents an indirect or derivative interest in one or more bonds. Bonds for this purpose also include bank loans and instruments that are intended to provide one or more of the characteristics of a direct investment in one or more bonds. Below investment grade bonds include securities rated below investment grade by Fitch Ratings, Inc., S&P Global Ratings, and by Moody’s Investors Service Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities (including common stock and convertible and non-convertible preferred stocks). Portfolio holdings are diversified by industry and issuer in an attempt to reduce the impact of negative events for an industry or issuer.

The Fund may also invest in debt securities that include, but are not limited to, obligations of the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; money market instruments; investment grade corporate debt securities; mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; foreign debt securities (corporate and government); and privately issued mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts. The Fund may also purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. When-issued and delayed delivery transactions involve a commitment to purchase or sell specific securities at a predetermined price or yield in which payment and delivery take place after the customary settlement period for that type of security. Typically, no interest accrues to the purchaser until the security is delivered.

The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries, and may purchase securities of varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations, government agencies and governments. The Fund may invest in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as in local currency.

The Adviser seeks to actively manage the Fund’s risks on an on-going basis to mitigate the risks of excessive losses by the Fund’s portfolio overall. In managing portfolio risk, the Adviser takes into consideration its view of the following factors, among others: the potential relative performance of various market sectors, security selection available within a given sector, the risk/reward equation for different asset classes, liquidity conditions in various market sectors, the shape of the yield curve and projections for changes in the yield curve, potential fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates, and current monetary and fiscal policy.

Read More

HYBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

HYBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYBX Category Low Category High HYBX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYBX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HYBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HYBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYBX Category Low Category High HYBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYBX Category Low Category High HYBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HYBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×