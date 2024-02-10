The Fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by (i) investing 80% or more of its net assets in bonds or ETFs that invest 80% or more of their assets in bonds (“Underlying Investments”) and (ii) selling and purchasing S&P 500® Index put options (“SPX put options”) to generate income to the Fund beyond what is received from the Underlying Investments. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund may gain exposure to the Underlying Investments through derivatives such as forwards, options, and futures, and the value of such forwards, options and futures contracts shall be determined on a daily mark-to-market basis.

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will generally invest in a combination of (i) U.S. high-yield debt securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds, and referred to herein as “High-Yield Securities”) and (ii) U.S. investment grade debt securities and U.S. Treasury debt obligations (collectively, “Investment Grade Securities”). Debt securities are also known as fixed-income securities. The Fund defines High-Yield Securities as those rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) and defines Investment Grade Securities as those rated Baa or better by Moody’s or BBB or better by S&P or Fitch or, if securities are unrated, as determined by NEOS Investment Management LLC (the “Adviser”) to be of similar credit quality.

The Fund is a “fund of funds.” The term “fund of funds” is typically used to describe ETFs, such as the Fund, whose primary investment strategy involves investing in other investment companies, such as exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

Although the Fund may invest directly in debt securities, it will primarily invest in such securities indirectly through ETFs that invest primarily in debt securities.

The Adviser allocates assets between High-Yield Securities and Investment Grade Securities using a proprietary quantitative model developed with the assistance of a third-party research provider. This strategy employs a combination of short-, intermediate- and long-term trend-following techniques to identify periods of favorable or unfavorable market conditions for High-Yield Securities. In allocating portfolio investments between High-Yield Securities and Investment Grade Securities, the Adviser may consider multiple factors, including those related to credit, duration, Federal Reserve policy and the Adviser’s expectations for the future course of interest rates and the then-prevailing price and yield levels in the debt market. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity relative to interest rates. For example, if interest rates changed by one percent, the value of a security having an effective duration of two years would vary by two percent. The Adviser selects securities for their potential for interest income, capital appreciation, or both. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer credit quality, capitalization or security maturity.

The Fund’s SPX put option strategy seeks to generate monthly income for the Fund in addition to the yield it receives from the income and capital gains generated by the Underlying Investments. The options strategy utilizes a “put spread” consisting of the sale of SPX put options (“Short Puts”) with a notional value up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the purchase of SPX put options (“Long Puts”). The Adviser may actively manage the written and purchased SPX put options prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses due to the movement of the S&P 500® Index. The SPX options strategy is intended to generate high monthly income in a tax efficient manner. The Fund seeks tax efficient returns by utilizing index options that receive favorable tax treatment under Internal Revenue Code rules because they qualify as “Section 1256 Contracts.” Under these rules, each section 1256 contract held by the Fund at year end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the Section 1256 contracts produce capital gain or loss, gains or losses on the Section 1256 contracts open at the end of the year, or terminated during the year, are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held. In addition, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities by taking investment losses from certain equity and/or options positions to offset realized taxable gains of equities and/or options. Opportunistically, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities on the SPX put options.

The Fund focuses primarily on SPX put options which offer both European settlement (i.e., options can only be exercised at their expiration date) and cash settlement (i.e., options carry an obligation by their seller to pay the difference between their strike price and their settlement value instead of allowing the seller to take delivery of securities).

The Fund’s SPX put options strategy is designed to seek to generate a positive return in rising and flat fixed-income markets and may generate a positive return in fixed-income markets that are modestly declining, assuming the net premium collected from the options sold and purchased exceeds the net cost to close the positions.

The Fund may invest from time-to-time in short-term investments including money market funds.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested directly or indirectly in U.S. bonds. The Fund shareholders will be provided with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change to the foregoing policy.

The Fund’s investment allocations may change frequently and as a result, the Fund expects to engage in frequent portfolio transactions that will likely result in higher portfolio turnover than other ETFs. Portfolio turnover is a ratio that indicates how often the securities in an ETF’s portfolio change during the year. A higher portfolio turnover rate indicates a greater number of changes. Under normal circumstances, the anticipated portfolio turnover rate for the Fund is expected to be significantly greater than 100%.