Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

ETF
HYBI
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
HYBI (ETF)

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
HYBI (ETF)

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 10/02/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

HYBI | ETF

$10.49

-

0.00%

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
$10.49
$10.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/02/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

HYBI | ETF

$10.49

-

0.00%

0.73%

HYBI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by (i) investing 80% or more of its net assets in bonds or ETFs that invest 80% or more of their assets in bonds (“Underlying Investments”) and (ii) selling and purchasing S&P 500® Index put options (“SPX put options”) to generate income to the Fund beyond what is received from the Underlying Investments. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund may gain exposure to the Underlying Investments through derivatives such as forwards, options, and futures, and the value of such forwards, options and futures contracts shall be determined on a daily mark-to-market basis.

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will generally invest in a combination of (i) U.S. high-yield debt securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds, and referred to herein as “High-Yield Securities”) and (ii) U.S. investment grade debt securities and U.S. Treasury debt obligations (collectively, “Investment Grade Securities”). Debt securities are also known as fixed-income securities. The Fund defines High-Yield Securities as those rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) and defines Investment Grade Securities as those rated Baa or better by Moody’s or BBB or better by S&P or Fitch or, if securities are unrated, as determined by NEOS Investment Management LLC (the “Adviser”) to be of similar credit quality.

The Fund is a “fund of funds.” The term “fund of funds” is typically used to describe ETFs, such as the Fund, whose primary investment strategy involves investing in other investment companies, such as exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

Although the Fund may invest directly in debt securities, it will primarily invest in such securities indirectly through ETFs that invest primarily in debt securities.

The Adviser allocates assets between High-Yield Securities and Investment Grade Securities using a proprietary quantitative model developed with the assistance of a third-party research provider. This strategy employs a combination of short-, intermediate- and long-term trend-following techniques to identify periods of favorable or unfavorable market conditions for High-Yield Securities. In allocating portfolio investments between High-Yield Securities and Investment Grade Securities, the Adviser may consider multiple factors, including those related to credit, duration, Federal Reserve policy and the Adviser’s expectations for the future course of interest rates and the then-prevailing price and yield levels in the debt market. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity relative to interest rates. For example, if interest rates changed by one percent, the value of a security having an effective duration of two years would vary by two percent. The Adviser selects securities for their potential for interest income, capital appreciation, or both. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer credit quality, capitalization or security maturity.

The Fund’s SPX put option strategy seeks to generate monthly income for the Fund in addition to the yield it receives from the income and capital gains generated by the Underlying Investments. The options strategy utilizes a “put spread” consisting of the sale of SPX put options (“Short Puts”) with a notional value up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the purchase of SPX put options (“Long Puts”). The Adviser may actively manage the written and purchased SPX put options prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses due to the movement of the S&P 500® Index. The SPX options strategy is intended to generate high monthly income in a tax efficient manner. The Fund seeks tax efficient returns by utilizing index options that receive favorable tax treatment under Internal Revenue Code rules because they qualify as “Section 1256 Contracts.” Under these rules, each section 1256 contract held by the Fund at year end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the Section 1256 contracts produce capital gain or loss, gains or losses on the Section 1256 contracts open at the end of the year, or terminated during the year, are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held. In addition, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities by taking investment losses from certain equity and/or options positions to offset realized taxable gains of equities and/or options. Opportunistically, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities on the SPX put options.

The Fund focuses primarily on SPX put options which offer both European settlement (i.e., options can only be exercised at their expiration date) and cash settlement (i.e., options carry an obligation by their seller to pay the difference between their strike price and their settlement value instead of allowing the seller to take delivery of securities).

The Fund’s SPX put options strategy is designed to seek to generate a positive return in rising and flat fixed-income markets and may generate a positive return in fixed-income markets that are modestly declining, assuming the net premium collected from the options sold and purchased exceeds the net cost to close the positions.

The Fund may invest from time-to-time in short-term investments including money market funds.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested directly or indirectly in U.S. bonds. The Fund shareholders will be provided with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change to the foregoing policy.

The Fund’s investment allocations may change frequently and as a result, the Fund expects to engage in frequent portfolio transactions that will likely result in higher portfolio turnover than other ETFs. Portfolio turnover is a ratio that indicates how often the securities in an ETF’s portfolio change during the year. A higher portfolio turnover rate indicates a greater number of changes. Under normal circumstances, the anticipated portfolio turnover rate for the Fund is expected to be significantly greater than 100%.

Read More

HYBI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

HYBI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYBI Category Low Category High HYBI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYBI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HYBI - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HYBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HYBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HYBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HYBI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYBI Category Low Category High HYBI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYBI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYBI Category Low Category High HYBI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYBI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HYBI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×